As you check off gifts for all the moms on your list — Mother’s Day is coming up, you know — you might still be puzzling over the perfect present to get for your mother-in-law. Mother’s Day gifts for your mother-in-law can be a little tricky to pick out depending on your relationship, but with a little help, you’ll find just the thing to make her feel cared for this year.

Whether you’re shopping for your partner, your own mom, your grandmother, sister, or pregnant best friend, it’s OK if you’re unsure exactly what to gift someone for Mother’s Day. Try thinking about her interests — maybe she, like so many of us, discovered a passion for birdwatching or doing jigsaw puzzles in recent years. If she’s on the sentimental side, a keepsake box for artwork from her grandchildren will melt her heart, as would a special necklace honoring them all. Or, if you’re at her house often and feel like she just needs an upgrade or two (like a soft new throw for her reading chair or a coffee grinder that Amazon reviewers say is just the bees knees). There are so many Mother’s Day gifts for your MIL that will guarantee she feels the love this year.

1 These stunning baguette hoops Baguette Cluster Hoops (Cubic Zirconia) Etsy $38.25 $45 see on etsy Does your mother-in-law have an impressive collection of earrings? Whether she loves statement jewelry or something on the subtle side, these baguette-cut cluster hoops will impress her. The muted tones of the gems keep them from being too loud, but the mix of colors and fun cuts guarantee she doesn’t own anything like these already.

2 A nice set of red wine glasses Waterfall Red Wine Glasses, Set of 4 Anthropologie $80 see on anthropologie For the mothers-in-law who love a good glass of red wine, a slam dunk gift: the Waterfall Red Wine Glasses from Anthropologie. Choose from four colors or opt for the clear version, but they all feature a gold rim and rippled glass effect. No doubt she’ll enjoy them, and so will you when you come over for dinner.

3 A catchall tray for keys or jewelry Catchall Tray Rifle Paper Co. $18.20 $26 see on rifle paper co. Who among us could not use a beautiful porcelain tray to corral our car key and wallet, or a few special rings on the bathroom counter? This catchall tray from Rifle Paper Co. comes in five patterns, all of which are equally lovely, but this butterfly and poppy design is delightfully simple.

4 A scent-imental (sorry) candle White Tea & Sage 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.95 see on bath & body works Is there a mother alive who doesn’t love Bath & Body Works? Their White Tea & Sage 3-Wick Candle has enough throw to really fill up a room with the scent, which is crafted to smell like a freshly brewed herbal tea. The notes include white tea and sage, of course, as well as a hint of bergamot.

5 A plant that says “I love you” Hoya Heart Succulent Plants.com $31.99 $39.99 see on plants.com Is your mother-in-law a certified plant lady? A hoya heart succulent, like this one from Plants.com, will last much longer than fresh cut flowers, and remind her in the cutest way that she’s oh so loved. You can also upgrade to a pot with two hearts inside (and the plant arrives potted and ready to place, so there’s no dirty work involved).

6 A beautifully illustrated puzzle Jigsaw Puzzle Rifle Paper Co. $34 see on rifle paper co. If you can’t gift your mother-in-law a manor with a sprawling garden in the countryside, perhaps a jigsaw puzzle from Rifle Paper Co. depicting a similar scene will do. In all seriousness, the brand’s 500-piece puzzles are made to last and come in a sturdy yet elegant box for storage.

7 A cozy throw blanket JOOJA Knit Throw Blanket Amazon $35.99 $39.99 see on amazon Everyone could use a new throw for their TV marathons, reading corners, or to dress up their bedding. The JOOJA Knit Throw Blanket’s reviews say it’s a perfect dupe for the Barefoot Dreams throw, which retails for $147. The fabric is luxuriously soft and designed to resist wrinkles, pilling, and other signs of wear.

8 A pretty stacking tea pot and cup Luna Tea for One Set Anthropologie $38 see on anthropologie If your mother-in-law loves a hot cup of tea each morning, or to wind down in the evenings, a Luna Tea for One Set is an adorable way to make her little ritual feel more special. The set is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Anthropologie also sells matching creamers and sugar bowls if you want to gift her the complete set.

9 A new book delivered each month Monthly Book Subscription - 6 Months Book of the Month $99.99 see on book of the month If your MIL loves nothing more than a good book, consider gifting her a Book of the Month subscription. She’ll get to choose from a curated list of titles each month, and the book of her choice will arrive at her doorstep. This way, she’ll always be ready to share her thoughts on the latest titles when she meets up with her friends.

10 A journal to record her favorite recipes Herb Garden Foiled Recipe Journal Papier $40 see on papier If your MIL is a talented cook or baker, she’ll appreciate this Herb Garden Foiled Recipe Journal from Papier. It’s a hardback book with 95 pages for her to write down her best recipes, organized into categories like breakfast, lunch, dinner, and treats. A journal like this is such a special way to preserve the dishes at the center of your family’s memories, in the handwriting of the person who makes them with love.

11 A heavy mug that will become her new favorite The Mug East Fork $40 see on east fork For the mothers-in-law who are never seen without a mug of tea or coffee nearby, of course they need The Mug. It’s designed to become her go-to cup — it holds 10 ounces comfortably, is durable and heavy in the hand, dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and handmade by artisans in North Carolina, so no two are exactly the same.

12 Seeds or bulbs for her garden Daffodil Bulbs (20 ct.), Citrus Sorbet Mix Eden Brothers $42.99 see on eden brothers For loved ones who have flourishing gardens that they’re always tending, new or rare varieties of flowers can make for an exciting gift. These citrus sorbet daffodil bulbs will ship to your MIL in the fall when they’re ready to be planted, and she’ll be enjoying their gorgeous, textured blooms by next Mother’s Day.

13 An easy-to-install window bird feeder Window Bird Feeder With Strong Suction Cups Amazon $46.99 $59.99 see on amazon Birdwatching is having its moment, and if your mother-in-law is on board with the birds, she’ll love having a window bird feeder. This one simply pops onto the window of her choosing, and once its filled with seeds, it’s ready to attract all the cardinals, starlings, and potentially squirrels (but it’s worth the risk).

14 A necklace honoring her favorite title Grandma Necklace Etsy $48.45 $57 see on etsy Need a gift for your mother-in-law from your kids? This Grandma Necklace from LEILA Jewelry on Etsy arrives engraved with her “grandma name,” with a small charm for each of her grandchildren included on the chain. It comes in silver, gold, or rose gold to suit any style.

15 A patterned cosmetics pouch Large Cosmetic Pouch Rifle Paper Co. $58 see on rifle paper co. Whether your MIL is always traveling somewhere new, or coming over to your house for holidays and babysitting duty, the Large Cosmetic Pouch from Rifle Paper Co. will come in handy. It wipes clean so she’ll fear no spill, and it has a wide opening to easily pack and unpack all her essentials.

16 A wine-saving carafe Savino Connoisseur Glass Wine Saving Carafe Amazon $59.97 see on amazon If your MIL enjoys a glass of wine with dinner but doesn’t often finish a bottle before it goes bad, gift her a container like the Savino Connoisseur Glass Wine Saving Carafe. The slim design fits easily into the refrigerator, holds an entire bottle of wine, and keeps it fresh for seven days. And, it’s dishwasher-safe — hooray for easy cleaning.

17 The nicest robe she’s ever had Serenity Silk Kimono Short Robe Cozy Earth Available in sizes XS/S through XL/XXL $440 see on cozy earth OK, maybe seeing your mother-in-law in her robe is not something you’re comfortable with, but if you know she wears them around the house, consider gifting her an upgraded version. The Serenity Silk Kimono Short Robe from Cozy Earth is made with 100% mulberry silk infused with aloe vera, and designed to be even cooler than cotton.

18 A personalized keepsake box Family Keepsake Box Etsy $78.13 see on etsy Most moms have a shoebox, nightstand drawer, or other makeshift place where they store sentimental kid stuff (think notes, art, and photos). Any mother, whether her children are young or adults with their own family, could use a family keepsake box to hold all those papers and trinkets that make their hearts happy.

19 A luxe lavender pajama set Women's Lavender French Ticking Pajama Set Petite Plume Available in sizes XS through XL $94 see on petite plume If your mother-in-law loves a really good set of pajamas, she needs the Lavender French Ticking set from Petite Plume. The color is so cute for spring and summer, and the details (like contrast piping and pearl buttons) make this set feel extra special. The 100% cotton material is what will make her want more of these for Christmas, please and thanks.

20 This gorgeous statement cuff Open Adjustable Cuff Bangle Etsy $97.88 see on etsy This adjustable cuff bangle designed by Etsy seller Franki + Felix was a finalist in the 2022 Etsy Design Awards, and it’s easy to see why. The bracelet is inspired by aquatic shapes like underwater coral reefs and bubbly sea foam. Each bangle is handmade with German brass alloy and plated with 18-karat gold vermeil, so this is a piece that will be handed down for generations.

21 A coffee grinder with more than 15,000 reviews OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Amazon $99.95 see on amazon If your in-laws are coffee people, they may already have a grinder for their beans. But if the poor thing is one more grind away from breaking down, replace it with the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. With more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it’s sure to outperform their ancient grinder, and it’ll take up only a tiny slice of their counter space.

22 The cutest pickleball set Build Your Own Set: 1 Paddle, 1 Bag, and 3 Balls Tangerine $185 $240 see on tangerine Is your mother-in-law always heading to the tennis courts with her friends to play pickleball? Choose from a few patterned paddles (there’s one that looks like a tangerine — so cute!), and then pick the perfect color for the stripes on the bag. You can even add monogramming for a special, personalized touch.

No matter your gift-giving budget or your MIL’s preferences, you will find the perfect gift to celebrate her this Mother’s Day.