20 Mother's Day 2021 Gifts For Your Sister, Because She Deserves It

If your sister is a parent, you’ve gotten some pretty amazing nieces and nephews out of the deal, and being an aunt or uncle is pretty much the best. Whether you and your sis are lucky enough to raise kids near each other or you rely on FaceTime for check-ins, let her know that you’re thinking of her with one of these Mother’s Day gifts for your sister (or sister-in-law). Maybe she’s a new mom, still trying to get her sea legs in the overwhelming months after giving birth. In that case your sister may appreciate a CBD tincture, a luxe body oil, or even a smart water bottle to help her remember to get those eight 8-ounce glasses in a day (and even more if she’s breastfeeding).

Maybe she’s an old pro at the motherhood game and what she’ll really love is a sentimental piece of art commemorating her kids’ birthdays, or on the other hand, a trio of clean wines. Whether she’s your sister in the sense that you share parents, or she’s a friend who feels like family, these Mother’s Day gifts for sisters are thoughtful, functional, and a little decadent, because she may not treat herself, but you can.

1 An Exfoliating Mask Prism Exfoliating Glow Facial Herbivore $55 If she doesn’t have time to get to the spa, she’ll appreciate this exfoliating mask as a next-best option. From beloved natural skincare brand, Herbivore, this jelly mask combines AHA and BHA to help revive skin. Best of all, it only needs to be left on for ten minutes.

2 A Powerful CBD Tincture Daily Dose Cinnamon Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Bottle & Stone $85.99 Every mom can use a little dose of chill every now and then, and this cinnamon-flavored CBD tincture does the trick. It’s made with a potent 600 milligrams of CBD, plus it’s lab-tested and from a certified-organic hemp farm.

3 A Personalized Necklace Personalized Initial Necklace Tough As A Mother $44.99 Tough As A Mother jewelry is designed to highlight both the joy and the challenges of motherhood. She can keep her kids close to her heart with this minimalist initial necklace that’s finished with a subtle gemstone on the clasp, each thought to bring specific qualities like balance, calm, hope, or intuition.

4 A Beautiful Diffuser Stone Diffuser Virtuvi $119 Whether she already collects essential oils or just wants to add a dose of chicness (and moisture) into her at-home office, you can’t go wrong with a diffuser, especially one that’s this beautiful. It’s made of a matte ceramic and comes in several cool colors like blush pink or classic black, this functional decor will be a hit (and bonus points if you throw in some essential oils from Vitruvi, too).

5 A Rich Moisturizer Body Souffle LumiBloom $35 Dry winter skin needs a buttery moisturizer, and moms need a lotion that dries quickly because they don’t have a lot of time to lounge around in a towel. This body soufflé uses whipped shea and cocoa butters plus plant extracts for an airy moisturizer that feels and smells amazing.

6 An Eco-Friendly Bag For Potlucks Dish Tote Aplat $52 It’s fair to assume that once it’s safe to do so, people are going to be gathering as much as possible. This clever dish tote is perfect for bringing a dish to share without worrying that it’s going to tip over or spill in the bag. It’s made with 100% organic and food-safe cotton.

7 A Box of Cacao Treats Small Gift Box Blue Stripe Urban Cacao $70 The sugar-conscious sister who still has a sweet tooth will love the gift box of cacao treats. There's dessert bites, energy balls, a bar of chocolatey cacao, and a tasty hazelnut spread she can eat on toast or straight from the jar.

8 Shibori Dyed Napkins Indigo Dyed Napkins Shibori Tie Dye goimagine $32 Here’s a cool and practical gift you can feel good about giving. Goimagine is the first online marketplace to donate 100% of profits to charities that benefit children in need. There’s tons to choose from, but these tie dyed napkins are hand-dyed, washable, and perfect for summer barbeques.

9 A Patent Leather Card Holder Leigh Card Holder Brother Vellies $225 This stylish blush colored wallet fits in the cupholder of a stroller or in even the tiniest bag. Perfect for running quick errands, it has a snap closure plus a zip coin pocket and the patent leather is both pretty and hard to stain. It’s available in a pebbled black too if pink’s not her thing.

10 A Statement Earring Lejonhjärta Earring Epifene $35 Any outfit gets an instant upgrade with these lion earrings that look like they should cost a whole lot more than they do. The word ‘lejonhjärta’ means “lion heart” in Swedish and these are especially perfect if she or her child is a Leo, the lion sign.

11 A Set of Snail Products COSRX All About Snail Kit Ulta $25 Giving someone you don’t know well a set of snail products may not be the right move, but your sister will be nothing but appreciative for this kit that use snail mucin to help skin glow and look its healthiest. Mucin may sound strange, but fun fact: it contains allantoin which helps repair a snail’s shell if it gets broken, and works wonders on skin.

12 A Smart Water Bottle Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $59.95 Everyone seems to want to drink more water and this smart water bottle which helps keep people on top of their hydration makes a great gift that will get a lot of use. It tracks water intake, syncs with an app, and casts a warm glow to remind you to drink.

13 A T-Shirt With A Message I'm Speaking Striped Long Sleeve Tee GRL Collective Available In Sizes XS-XL $50 Inspired by words Kamala Harris spoke, this striped t-shirt is colorful and comfy with an important message. In addition to being something she’ll wear all the time, it’s a gift that gives back as 20% of profits go to The Sambhali Trust which helps to fund education for girls in India.

14 Nail Tattoos Color Nail Art Inked By Dani $10 These tiny and super cute nail tattoos take any manicure up a notch. It’s a fun way to get salon quality nail art in an easy, affordable, and DIY way, because she probably doesn’t have a ton of time to get her nails done.

15 A Carry All Tote for Summer Cumulus Small Caraa $165 Whether she’s heading to the beach or pool, to school pick-up, work, or out to lunch, this will become her everyday bag all summer long. Made of waterproof nylon with a spacious interior and magnetic closures, it’s made to keep your stuff safe but accessible.

16 A Super Mom Mug A Super Mom Mug Paper Source $12.95 Not all superheroes wear capes (but if that’s your thing, totally go with it). This adorable mug will make her feel all flashy and full of sparkle when she’s having her morning coffee.

17 A Spa Experience At Home Lavender Bath Essence Dr. Hauschka $25 Just because she can’t make it to the spa doesn’t mean she can’t have a relaxing spa experience at home with this divinely scented Lavender Bath Essences from Dr. Hauschka. Add a few capfuls to warm running water and prepare to be transported.

18 A Trio of Postpartum Products The Everyday Kit Ebi $145 If your sister is a new mother or she could just use a little TLC, this trio of botanical products will make her feel cared for. The set includes a modern take on a sitz bath, a soothing body oil, plus a tisane, an herbal drink which promotes a feeling of calm.

19 A Variety of Wine The Essentials Wine Trio Avaline $72 Co-founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, Avaline offers clean wines that taste crisp and satisfying. For the mother who cares about what’s in her body and on her skin, it only makes sense that she chooses a wine from a company who’s transparent about their ingredients too.