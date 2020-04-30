If you can be with your mom on Mother’s Day, celebrating with a phone call and a card in the mail might be a little underwhelming, especially after an extended period of social distancing. While nothing can replace spending the day together in person, there are plenty of fun virtual Mother’s Day ideas that can help make the day feel a little more special. Whether you two like to play games, try new foods, or enjoy new experiences, you can still do it together even when you’re separated.
By now, you’d probably love nothing more than to be able to leave quarantine, visit your mom, and give her a big hug, regardless of the day, so having to be apart from her on Mother’s Day is all the more difficult. Having to celebrate your mom virtually likely isn’t your ideal situation, but the experience can still be personal and thoughtful. In fact, it might even turn out to be really fun (especially if mimosas are involved).
Think about what it is that you and your mom enjoy doing together and then try to figure out a way to do that activity on Mother’s Day over video instead. Maybe you can spend some time working on crossword puzzles together or you can turn the holiday into a little book club meeting by discussing your latest reads. With a little creativity, you might end up having a virtual Mother’s Day celebration that’s almost as fun as an in-person one.
Here are some ideas to help with your planning.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
No matter what, the best virtual Mother’s Day ideas are the ones that are true to your relationship with your mom. As long as you’re enjoying each other’s company, it’s a good celebration.