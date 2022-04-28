These 30 Happy Mother's Day Texts Are Not Short On Sweetness

There probably isn’t a mom on the planet who doesn’t appreciate getting some sort of meaningful message from their kids. And there’s no better time to tell Mom how much she means to you than on Mother’s Day. But let’s say that you forgot to get a Mother’s Day card while you were picking up diapers, and now the pickings in the card aisle are limited to mismatched envelopes and Get Well Soon cards. Well, you can always pick up your phone and send your momma any one of these Mother’s Day texts that might be short, but are definitely sweet.

Happy Mother’s Day texts to your mom

Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world.

You’re the best, Mom.

I love you, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

I’m so proud to be your kid!

Thanks for being someone I can always count on, Mom.

I couldn’t ask for a better mom.

Thank you for always supporting and loving me, Mom.

You’ve been the best role model, and I’m so grateful that you’re my mom.

Mom, wherever you are is home for me.

Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful mom — and friend.

I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you!

Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for us, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

You’re more than a mom; you’re my best friend.

Funny Mother’s Day texts

Thanks for getting knocked up and having me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day from your favorite child. (Come on, you know it’s true.)

Roses are red, violets are blue. I turned out amazing — all because of you.

Mom, I love you so much, even though you don’t know how to text.

Sorry about all your other kids. At least you have me!

Thanks for the womb and board all those years ago!

I forgot to get you a card. Hope that this text is good enough!

I hope you get to enjoy your day off... but that’s probably not going to happen. Happy Mother’s Day!

Mom, you were right... about everything. I’m only saying this because it’s Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day texts for your mother-in-law

Happy Mother’s Day! You’re like a second mom to me.

I’m so happy to be a part of your family.

Thank you for your kindness and love that you have given to me and our family.

I hope you have a Mother’s Day that’s as special as you are.

We can’t wait to share in your special day.

You’re so incredibly special to me.

You’re more than my MIL; you’re my friend, too.

Thank you for everything that you do!

Sending your mom (or someone who’s like a mom to you) sweet Mother’s Day texts are an easy way to show that you care. Because whether it’s a card or a text, it’s the thought that matters.