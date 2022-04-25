Mother’s Day is the perfect time to spoil your mom (or the mother figure in your life) with something special. If you’re not sure what that should be, consider a premade Mother’s Day gift basket. Already perfectly curated and artfully put together, packaged gift baskets are convenient and easy, and require minimal effort from you (which is especially handy if you have left this particular gift to the last minute). They are usually filled with fun items you might not have thought of on your own, and they allow you to give a bunch of little items instead of just one.

The key to picking the perfect Mother’s Day gift basket is to find a theme you know your mom will appreciate. Every great gift basket is built around a theme, whether that’s food, self-care, alcohol, or beauty. Think about what your mom loves (cooking? Pampering herself? Trying new foods?) and then go from there. Select a basket that contains items you think she’ll actually get use out of. A relaxation gift basket might look nice, but if you don’t think she’s going to wear the silk eye mask or drink the aesthetically pleasing tea, then it’s definitely not worth it.

Below is a collection of beautiful and practical Mother’s Day gift baskets to choose from for the perfect thoughtful gesture.

1 A Breakfast Treat Mother's Day Tote Gift Wolferman's $39.99 see on wolferman's Make her everyday breakfast a little more special with this Wolferman’s Mother’s Day gift basket. If you’ve never had Wolferman’s, you’re missing out: the company makes large gourmet English muffins that are a step up from what you might find at your average supermarket. This Wolferman’s Mother’s Day Tote Gift includes cherry blossom English muffins and San Francisco-style sourdough mini English muffins (the minis are so cute for a smaller breakfast), as well as raspberry kringle, a dark chocolate chink scone, strawberry preserves, and a bag of coffee. It all comes in a floral canvas tote bag she can use even when the breakfast treats are finished.

2 Some Self-Care Extra Cozy Hygge Box For Mom Etsy $40 see on etsy If you haven’t heard of hygge yet (or you have and you’re just not sure what it means), it’s a Danish word that invokes a feeling of coziness and contentment. This Extra Cozy Hygge Box for Mom is full of self-care goodies that will leave the receiver feeling more comfortable and cozy when using everything. The box comes with a pair of super soft chenille socks, a hand-painted cappuccino mug, honey sticks, boho wooden beads, chocolate, a pretty botanical wooden ornament, a small wooden spoon, a personalized card, and your choice of a warm beverage (choose between spiced chai tea, herbal tea, coffee beans, or hot chocolate). This is basically a cozy, quiet evening in a box.

3 Products To Help Her Sleep Sleeping Beauty Box Lavender Meadows Co. $45 see on lavender meadows co. It’s basically a given that every mom out there could use some more sleep, no matter how old she is (or how old her kids are). This Sleeping Beauty Box is full of items that enhance relaxation, creating the optimal sleep environment, especially when she’s had a busy or stressful day. It comes with lavender bath salts for a soothing and relaxing soak, cocoa shea body butter to slather on when she’s out, a lavender pillow sachet to help calm her down as her head hits the pillow, and a lavender meadow music playlist for the most comforting bedtime experience. Everything is packaged beautifully as well.

4 A Perfect Morning Joyful Morning Simone LeBlanc $198 see on simone leblanc This Mother’s Day gift basket, perfectly named Joyful Morning, is so beautiful and full of high quality items, so if you’re looking to splurge a bit, this is an excellent option. Inside, you’ll find a mango wood cutting board, a brass scoop that can be used in pretty much anything, a sage colored linen tea towel, Dardamins mandarin oranges for something sweet, Farmhouse Pottery maple syrup, Homestyle Pancake Mix, a stonewall mug, and Canyon Coffee. It’s essentially everything she needs for a perfect quiet morning at home, and it all comes packaged in a beautiful woven basket that can double as a piece of home decor.

5 A Drink Kit Sangria Gift Box Giften Market $50 see on giften market Perfect for an upcoming summer day, this Mother’s Day gift basket includes everything she’ll need for a delicious glass of sangria… and some extras. The Giften Market Sangria Gift Box comes with a Lush Wine Mix for sangria, which can be chilled with wine over ice or frozen for a sangria slushie. In keeping with the theme, it also comes with a sweet citrus hand cream, a blood orange mint Poppy & Pout lip balm, and Sugarfina gummy watermelon slices. There’s also a handwritten card in there that makes the basket feel a little extra special. If you really want to score some points, buy a bottle of red or white wine that can be used with the sangria mix.

6 An Excuse For An Outing Picnic Basket Gift Harry & David $54.99 see on harry & david This Harry & David Picnic Basket Gift is so cute to look at, and it’s also the perfect excuse to grab some drinks with your mom, go outside, and enjoy the spring weather during an actual picnic. It comes with six Royal Verano pears (Harry & David are known for these pears, which are super sweet and superior to basically every other pear out there), cheese, sausage, crackers, baklava, peanut butter pretzels, and spinach artichoke dip—so basically everything you need for the ideal snacking spread. Everything is packaged in a beautiful woven chipwood basket with handles that she’ll use even when she’s done with the food.

7 Something Sweet Squeeze The Day The Bouqs Co. $79 see on the bouqs co. Sure, flowers are nice, but a box of super sweet fruit might be even nicer. This Squeeze The Day box from The Bouqs Co. comes with a variety of six citrus oranges, two lemons, three amborella lollipops with biodegradable sticks that grow a flower, four chocolate chip cookies from Just Dough With It, California caramel popcorn from Kathy’s Kernels, and sweet honey sticks. The fruit is from the women over at The Sisters Market, a farm in Northern California ran by a sister-cousin trio. Everything is fresh and delicious, and this is a more unique idea than prepackaged snacks or beauty products.

8 The Perfect Kitchen Companion Kerber's Farm Pantry Staples Gift Box Food52 $80 see on food52 If the mom you’re buying for spends a lot of time cooking, then she could probably use some more of the items she likely uses very often. This Mother’s Day gift basket, called Kerber’s Farm Pantry Staples Gift Box, is a thoughtful and useful one, and it’s perfect if you really have no idea what to buy (because almost anyone could use these items). Everything comes from Kerber’s Farm, a small farm in Huntington, New York that has been making fresh items since the 1940s. Inside, you’ll find extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, organic sea salt and lavender, and some fig jam. Sometimes it’s just nice to use a special olive oil when cooking.

9 A Box Of Relaxation Royal Treatment Unbox Me $82 see on unbox me Dubbed the “Royal Treatment,” this basket is full of gifts that encourage relaxation, because, as the site notes, “every woman deserves to feel like royalty for the day.” Inside is a Old Whaling Co Spearmint & Eucalyptus Bath Bomb, lavender mint herbal tea by Big Heart Tea Co, two Lapcos sheet masks, a Raaka Unroasted Green Tea Chocolate, a pretty speckled Givenne mug, a Wild Earth Scents Sea Salt + Sage candle, and T+M Cloud Socks. It’s basically everything she needs for a soothing, invigorating bath followed by the comfiest socks ever. So, really, you can’t go wrong with this one.

10 A Colorful Mix Sunshine In A Box Palisades Canyon $89 see on palisades canyon This super colorful “Box of Sunshine” gift basket is so aesthetically pleasing. Filled with bright and sunny gifts that are all yellow, it will make your mom happy just looking at it. This one includes tea from Big Heart Tea Co., a box of buttery shortbread cookies from Unna Bakery, a yellow mug, Big Sky Citrus Delights Meyer Lemon Candies, a Bee Seasonal jar of organic honey, and Yes Cocktail Company Lemon Crisps (there’s definitely a theme happening here!). You can also opt for some add-ons if you want to spend more, which includes a candle, face masks, a blanket, lip balm, and more.

11 A Weekend Morning Treat Breakfast in Bed BoxFox $90 see on boxfox BoxFox makes beautifully curated gift boxes and this Mother’s Day gift basket is just one example. While they can be a little bit pricer than some other options, everything included is high quality and lovely, so it’s worth it if you’re okay with spending more. This box, dubbed “Breakfast in Bed,” comes with a silk blue sleep mask from Azeria to make sleeping in just a little bit easier, a blue ceramic mug, a Mielle gold coffee scoop that just makes you feel extra fancy, some shortbread cookies, and a bag of delicious Beechwood Coffee from Canyon Coffee. This is all ideal for a morning spent relaxing, drinking a hot cup of coffee, and maybe even actually having breakfast in bed.

12 For The Wine Drinker Wine and Gourmet Snack Pack Maker WIne $98 see on maker wine If the mom in your life loves a nice glass of wine, then buying them a bottle is an easy and great gift option. You can make that gift even better by opting for this Wine and Gourmet Snack Pack from Maker Wine. This comes with six cans of wine: two cans of sparkling sauvignon blanc, two cans of rosé, and two cans of zinfandel. This comes out to two bottles of wine, and the cans are super convenient and easy: they’re great for bringing on picnics or to the beach. You’ll also find an array of gourmet, locally sourced snack pairings, which change up depending on what’s available: think crackers, olives, chocolate, and some dried fruits. It’s like a deconstructed charcuterie board.

13 A Pantry Restock Our Top 10 Favorites Gift Basket Stonewall Kitchen $102.95 see on stonewall kitchen If you’ve ever had Stonewall Kitchen products, then you know that they are insanely good—like, almost too good for jarred foods. This Top 10 Favorites Gift Basket is an excellent pantry restock, so you know she’ll great use out of these. It includes their famous Farmhouse Pancake and Waffle Mix, Blue Cheese Honey Mustard, Old Farmhouse Chutney, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, Country Ketchup, Maple Chipotle Grille Sauce, Balsamic Fig Dressing, and Maple Syrup. These all taste amazing, and they’ll last a long time so she’ll get a ton of use out of this.

14 The Perfect Snack Mix The Mother Load Mouth $121.50 see on mouth Mouth makes the most amazing boxes of curated gourmet snacks. There are things inside you may have never even heard of, but once you eat them, you’ll be wondering where you can find them all the time. This Mother’s Day gift basket, called The Mother Load, includes Rainbow Sprinkles Macaroons by Danny Macaroons, Orange Pistachio Shortbread Cookies, Watermelon Lemonade Dried Fruit by Watermelon Road, Raspberry Rhubarb Goat Milk Caramels by Big Picture Farm, Sun-Popped Popcorn by BjornQorn, Tipsy Peach Preserve by Eat This Yum, Rosemary Roasted Almonds + Pistachios by Clif Family Kitchen, Salt & Pepper Kettle Chips by Lillie’s Q, Apple + Chocolate Chip Granola Cookies by Little Apple Treats, Peanut-Chocolate Granola Bar by Awesome Bars, and a Passionfruit Cocktail Syrup by Yes Cocktail Co. That’s a lot of stuff!

15 Something Chic Mother's Day Box 2 Parker Clay $125 see on parker clay Parker Clay makes beautiful leather accessories. The brand hires at-risk women in Ethiopia, pays them living wages and benefits, and helps them learn things like skill training, career advancement, and more. This basically means that you can feel really good about buying their products—and it doesn’t hurt that they’re high quality and gorgeous. This Mother’s Day Box, which is valued at $234, contains a jewelry wrap, a mini Mulu, and a “mom” monogram tag. The Mulu is a little catchall pouch that is great to have in a large handbag or diaper bag, and the jewelry wrap is perfect for the mom who travels.

16 All Of The Skincare Sweet Mama Gift Kit The Honest Company $140.99 see on the honest company Buying skincare and beauty products for someone else can be tricky if you don’t know exactly what they like. That’s why it can be nice to buy a variety of items: they can try things out and use what they like and maybe even find something new. This set of skincare from The Honest Company, called Sweet Mama Gift Kit, is great, especially for any new moms who are still in that postpartum period. It comes with bath salts, body butter, body lotion, nipple balm, body oil, a mud mask, a fuzzy headband for keeping hair off the face, tinted eye cream, and lip gloss.

No matter which Mother’s Day gift basket you pick, rest assured the mother figure in your life will appreciate it and all of the goodies inside. And, hey, maybe you can even try some too.