Cheese is pretty much the food equivalent of a big hug. It’s all warm and melty — heck, even when it’s cold, it’s still delicious. When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year... cheese will be there for you. Adding cheese to your day can only make it better, which is why these cheesy dinner recipes are perfect to turn to when you need a comfort meal.

At the end of a long, hard day — or even just a really busy one — having a comfort meal just makes sense. Whether you’re in the mood for a giant bowl of pasta or a platter of roasted vegetables, smothering whatever you whip up with gobs of ooey-gooey cheese instantly transforms it into a comfort meal. These recipes are also great to serve your kids after a long day of testing at school, a difficult conversation, or when the stress of growing up just starts to get to them. I’ve even seen cheesy dinners mend broken hearts. (Your mileage may vary.)

All of that to say, cheese feeds the soul. So, the next time you need a heaping helping of cheesy goodness, reach for one of these cheesy dinner recipes.

1 Three Cheese Baked Gnocchi Pinch Of Yum Baked pasta in tomato sauce covered in melty cheese? Sign me up. From Pinch Of Yum, this recipe for three cheese baked gnocchi uses mascarpone to make the sauce creamy and cheesy. Then, the whole thing is also topped off with mozzarella and parmesan to up the cheese factor.

2 Broccoli, Ham, & Cheese Soup Damn Delicious In terms of comfort meals, soups rank high on the list of the best options. This recipe for broccoli, ham, and cheese soup from Damn Delicious will not only fulfill your cheese fix, but ensure you get some protein from the ham and nutrients from the broccoli while you’re at it. It also comes together in about an hour using leftover ham, so you’ll get a comforting, cheesy meal that’s relatively easy to make.

3 Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti A Spicy Perspective The first time I made chicken spaghetti, I swore I would do whatever I could recreate that meal at least once a month because all four of our kids ate it so well. While I can’t guarantee that will happen if you make this cheesy chicken spaghetti from A Spicy Perspective, I can tell you that it’s topped with crushed crackers and loaded with cheese, which is exactly like every casserole my grandma ever made, and those always hit the spot.

4 Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bake A Spicy Perspective From A Spicy Perspective, this recipe for cheesy chicken alfredo pasta bake pretty much has comfort baked right into it. Pasta? Check. Chicken? Check. Cheese? All the checks. If you’re looking for cheesy dinner satisfaction, you’ll find it here.

5 Asparagus & Goat Cheese Frittata A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Breakfast for dinner is on the menu at my house at least twice a week mainly because it’s easy and everyone enjoys it. The next time your need for a cheesy comfort meal falls on a breakfast-for-dinner night, this asparagus and goat cheese frittata from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs checks every single box — even the green vegetable one!

6 Slow Cooker Cheesy Mexican Chipotle Corn Chowder Baked By Rachel If you’re a person who hears the word “chowder” and is immediately drawn to the comforting appeal of a steaming bowl of creamy soup, you’re going to love this cheesy dinner recipe. From Baked By Rachel, slow cooker cheesy Mexican chipotle corn chowder is what you get when you take tortilla soup ingredients and throw them in a crockpot with corn chowder and tons of cheese. You really can’t go wrong with this one.

7 Sloppy Joe Casserole Princess Pinky Girl My kids love nothing more than a good, old-fashioned sloppy joe night. If your family loves them too, then this recipe for sloppy joe casserole from Princess Pinky Girl is sure to hit the spot. Though I don’t always put cheese on my sloppy joe’s, when I do, they’re extra tasty, so I can only imagine that an entire casserole dish made in this same manner (but with pasta instead of a bun) would be even better.

8 Ravioli Lasagna Gimme Some Oven Gimme Some Oven calls this recipe for ravioli lasagna a lasagna “shortcut” because that’s basically what it is. When you layer up Italian sausage, marinara, cheese, and ravioli filled with cheese, you get a super cheesy casserole that’s way easier to put together than a full lasagna, but equally as satisfying.

9 Broccoli Cheddar Chicken Half Baked Harvest With some cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and time in your crockpot, you can have an incredibly cheesy dinner ready to feed the whole family. This recipe for broccoli cheddar chicken from Half Baked Harvest is an absolute gem of a find in terms of classic comfort and convenience. Plus, it’s finished with garlic thyme brown butter that’s totally “optional” but there’s a reason I put quotes around that word — it’s too good not to make.

10 Buffalo Chicken Pasta Bake Inside Bru Crew Life This is the comforting cheesy dinner to make when it’s been a rough day and you’re feeling feisty. From Inside Bru Crew Life, this recipe for buffalo chicken pasta bake is made with tons of shredded cheese and gets a kick from shredded chicken tossed in your favorite buffalo sauce.

11 Baked Ham & Cheese Rollups The Comfort Of Cooking Looking for a dinner to make that’s as easy as it is cheesy? Look no further than this recipe for baked ham and cheese rollups from The Comfort Of Cooking. It uses refrigerated pizza dough to encompass a melty spiral of cheesy, meaty deliciousness that’s super kid-friendly, but also hearty enough to serve as dinner with a side of veggies, some chips, or even a salad.

12 Cheesy Cauliflower Pizza Casserole Jessica In The Kitchen Two words: pizza casserole. That’s really all you need to know to fall head over heels for this cheesy cauliflower pizza casserole from Jessica In The Kitchen. It’s basically love in a casserole dish. Plus it’s vegetarian, but you could easily make swaps to use vegan cheese or even add some pepperoni or sausage if you prefer.

13 Crockpot Cheesy Grits & Shrimp Family Fresh Meals As any Southerner worth their salt knows, a big bowl of cheesy grits and shrimp is a top-tier comfort dish. From Family Fresh meals, this recipe comes together in your crockpot, so you don’t have to worry about standing over a stove to stir your grits so they don’t stick. (IYKYK — and this Gulf Coast gal knows.)

14 Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Foodie Crush An oldie, but a goodie, the humble grilled cheese is the ultimate cheesy star of any meal. This recipe from Foodie Crush for jalapeno popper grilled cheese kicks the classic comfort food up a notch. Make this recipe when you want to take your comfort meal to the next level. (Or when a heated PTA meeting leaves you feeling extra spicy.)

15 Roasted Vegetable Macaroni & Cheese Gimme Some Oven Mac and cheese is a classic, but this recipe from Gimme Some Oven is packed with tons of hearty vegetables like mushrooms, squash, sweet potatoes, broccoli, and bell peppers. All you need is one pan (for roasting) and one pot, and you have a dinner for the days when you want a comfort meal but also want to keep your healthy habits in check.

The next time you need some gooey deliciousness in your life, these cheesy dinner recipes will be ready and waiting. You really can’t go wrong with a comforting plate of pure, cheesy goodness.