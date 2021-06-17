This year, Amazon is giving us not one, but two Prime Days and there is no shortage of fantastic sales. If you’re on the hunt for some baby deals, Chicco is offering 25% off some of their essential baby gear items during the Amazon Prime Day events on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22. Even if you don’t personally need any of these items, if you have a friend or family member expecting a baby in the next year, you may want to scoop up these deals while you have the chance.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

By far the best deal is Chicco’s travel system. It comes with an infant carrier and car base, as well as a stroller that can be configured to carry the car seat or as a standard front-facing stroller for when the baby gets bigger. The stroller has all of the bells and whistles, too, like a snack tray for the baby, cup holders for the caregiver, and a spacious storage space for diaper bags and toys.

If you’re not in the market for a stroller, but still need a car seat, Chicco is offering 25% off their 5-Star KeyFit 35 ClearTex infant car seat for Prime Day. It comes with a base to install in the car, has a comfortable carrying handle, and an adjustable shade canopy. The seat also features an easy-extend headrest that moves the seatbelt harness as the baby grows, and the base is equipped with an anti-rebound bar for even safer car rides.

This thing is a gift to your spine and back muscles because it will not only help you safely wear a newborn, but it will also transition into a hip carrier for your toddler. Its entire purpose is to evenly distribute weight so that your back is aligned while also keeping your little one safe. Not to mention, it’s packed with zippered pockets, has padded ergonomic shoulder straps, is made from breathable fabric to avoid overheating, and can safely carry kids between 7.5 lbs and 33 lbs.

These are just some of the amazing Chicco products discounted for Prime Day in 2021. Check out their Amazon store to see what other great deals you can find on June 21 and 22.