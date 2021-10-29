As a parent, you probably talk about poop pretty much every day. Think about it: how often do you ask your child if they have to go to the bathroom, find out if they forgot to flush the toilet again, or (ack) if they accidentally pooped their pants. Poop has a way of working itself into almost any banter with your babe, which is probably why children’s books about poop are so popular. If you can’t have enough crappy conversations with your kiddo, you can keep the convo going by reading these books right before bed (just make sure your kiddo hits the potty first).

But make no mistake: children’s books about poop are quite different from potty training books. That’s right, those books are all about toilet training so that you can finally pitch the PullUps, but books about poop are actually quite educational. Your child can learn how poop is made, learn how animals go (and what their bowel movements look like), or read stories about kids who refuse to go Number two.

So even though your kiddo might giggle and think it’s gross, guess who’s going to be totally engaged when you read these children’s books about poop? Actually, both of you.

1 “A Kids Book About Your Microbiome” by Ara Katz “A Kids Book About Your Microbiome” by Ara Katz Akidsco.com $19.95 see on akidsco.com If you thought that this was a science book that’s going to induce some snoozing, think again. A Kids Book About Your Microbiome teaches your child about the biology that goes into producing their poop. It delves deep into what a microbiome is (it’s basically a beneficial bacteria, natch) that lives both inside and outside of the body. Your child will learn how microbiomes help keep their poop healthy (yes, poop must be healthy!) and how it can indicate if they’re sick. The book is for ages five and up, and is perfect for curious kiddos who want to know the backstory behind their BMs.

2 “Everyone Poops” by Taro Gomi, illustrated by Amanda Mayer Stinchecum “Everyone Poops” by Taro Gomi, illustrated by Amanda Mayer Stinchecum Amazon $13 see on amazon It’s true, it’s true! Everyone poops. From their grandparents to their siblings, friends and family, every single person on the planet poops. But in Everyone Poops by Taro Gomi, the main focus of the story is on the animals, and their own fecal adventures. It explains how big or small a poop is depending on the animal — it shows how they go to the bathroom and which animals even clean up after themselves afterwards. It just might be a reminder for your kiddo to wipe really well when they’re in the bathroom. The language is frank but fun: i.e. “A one-hump camel makes a one-hump poop, And a two-hump camel makes a two-hump poop. Only kidding!”

3 Where Do You Poop? by Agnese Baruzzi Where Do You Poop? by Agnese Baruzzi Amazon $10.79 see on amazon Of course, if someone asked you where you poop, you’d (obviously) be taken aback. But when you regained your composure, you’d probably say the bathroom. But there are so many other places to poop, as is evidenced by the book, Where Do You Poop? When you think about it, there are a lot of places where animals specifically can go, like on a lawn or, if you’re a bird, mid-air. This rhyming pull-the-tab book can be used as pure entertainment or also as a potty training tool to convince your child that, no, they shouldn’t poop on a patch of grass outside your home.

4 The Kids Book of Poop by Professor Poopy McDooDoo The Kids Book of Poop by Professor Poopy McDooDoo Amazon $11.89 see on amazon It might be hard to take a poop book seriously when its author is named Professor Poopy McDooDoo, but you’ll definitely want to give The Kids Book of Poop a read. The book is meant for young readers who will get the bathroom humor and silly illustrations. And as it turns out, this poop book has some silly laughs for both parents and their kids. As one reviewer wrote: “Not only did my children find it hysterical and entertaining, but it is one of the few children’s books that I have ever read where I wasn’t eagerly awaiting the last page.”

5 What Is Poo? by Katie Daynes What Is Poo? by Katie Daynes World of Books $8.69 see on world of books So often, people think of poo as a waste byproduct — and they’re right. But there’s so much more to the stinky stuff than you might imagine, which is what makes What Is Poo? an important read. This lift-the-flaps book will engage little readers, and help them discover how much poop each animal makes. More than that, though, they’ll learn all the interesting things that you can do with poop… beyond flushing it down the toilet, that is. It has a question and answer format to help little readers with any burning questions about (you know) bowel movements.

6 The Poop Song by Eric Litwin, illustrated by Claudia Boldt The Poop Song by Eric Litwin, illustrated by Claudia Boldt Amazon $14.39 see on amazon Why read or talk about poop when you can sing about it? In The Poop Song, you and your child can get a good giggle as you read the silly sing-along picture book that’s totally about turds. From dinosaurs to pelicans, space aliens to cats, your family will learn how each animal goes to the bathroom, complete with a catchy chorus. Like some other poop books, this one is meant to encourage younger kids (preferably those in the preschool set) to practice going potty on the toilet, but even if they won’t ditch their diapers, you’ll still have a good laugh as you see how each animal does Number 2.

7 It Hurts When I Poop! By Howard J. Bennett, MD, illustrated by M.S. Weber It Hurts When I Poop! By Howard J. Bennett, MD, illustrated by M.S. Weber Amazon $9.99 see on amazon Listen, constipation is no laughing matter. At least, that’s what Ryan is finding out in the book, It Hurts When I Poop! By Dr. Howard J. Bennett. Ryan is a little boy who is afraid to use the toilet because he’s afraid it’s going to hurt him. But when Ryan’s parents take him to the doctor, he learns what poop is comprised of. He also finds out the correlation between what he eats and how his poop is. By understanding the foods that can make going to the bathroom a breeze or not, Ryan understands that he’s able to control his poop so that it won’t hurt anymore. Because being blocked up isn’t a joke.

8 I Can’t I Won’t, No Way!; A Book For Children Who Refuse to Poop, by Tracey J. Vessillo, illustrated by Mike Motz I Can’t I Won’t, No Way!; A Book For Children Who Refuse to Poop, by Tracey J. Vessillo, illustrated by Mike Motz Amazon $9.99 see on amazon For the most part, pooping is a pleasant experience. It’s a relief from a lot of pressure, and you always feel lighter after a big BM. That’s why it can be maddening when your child purposely refuses to poop. A lot of Amazon reviewers related to the child in I Can’t, I Won’t, No Way! book, because it reminded them of their own craptastic kids who refuse to just go on the potty. One reviewer wrote of her child who did bowel withholding : “Although I don't really understand it....The day after we read him this book, he was willing to go on a potty.”

9 You Poop Here by Paul Meisel You Poop Here by Paul Meisel Black Bookstore $17.99 see on black bookstore Everybody has their own preference when it comes to pooping. In You Poop Here, your child will learn their rightful place in the pooping kingdom, which, ideally, should be on a potty. In addition to learning about animals and their natural habitats (and how they poop in them), your child can also learn how their body makes poo, too. It’s written in an easy-to-understand way so that little learners will comprehend why it’s important that their caca go into the toilet, and not in a diaper. The hardcover book can be a companion piece for the times when your child is sitting on the potty, or bedtime reading to encourage them to go on the potty when they feel the urge to do so.

10 It Takes Guts: How Your Body Turns Food Into Fuel (and Poop), by Dr. Jennifer Gardy It Takes Guts: How Your Body Turns Food Into Fuel (and Poop), by Dr. Jennifer Gardy Black Bookstore $19.95 see on black bookstore A lot of children’s books about poop are for younger kids who might still be wearing diapers and refusing to use the potty. But It Takes Guts: How Your Body Turns Food Into Fuel is aimed at older kids, particularly those around 9-13 years old. It talks about how your body breaks down food using acids (which, shockingly, don’t burn a hole in your tummy), and how the helpful bacteria that belong in your gut aid in the process. Author Dr. Jennifer Gardy turns what would be a stinky situation into something almost magical, how your body’s organs work together to extract all the good stuff from food (like vitamins and minerals) and get rid of the waste by pooping it out.

11 We Poop on the Potty! by Jim Harbison and Nicole Sulgit, illustrated Jean Claude We Poop on the Potty! by Jim Harbison and Nicole Sulgit, illustrated Jean Claude Amazon $9.88 see on amazon Sure, your child might know that all living things poop. But what about fantastical creatures, like dragons and unicorns? Well, in We Poop on the Potty!, early readers will find out how animals, both domesticated and wild, poop. The board book offers fun facts (or at least, they might be fun for your child, like that penguins poop so much that it can be seen from outer space! This book won the Mom’s Choice Awards Gold Award Recipient, and is designed for children in preschool through kindergarten. After reading the book, your child will know the answer to this question: Do aliens poop, too?

12 Where’s the Poop? by Julie Markes, illustrated by Susan Kathleen Hartung Where’s the Poop? by Julie Markes, illustrated by Susan Kathleen Hartung Walmart $9.89 see on Walmart There are a lot of animal books that illustrate how all living beings poop. But Where’s the Poop? shows both baby animals and their parents in their natural habitats. This lift-the-flap book can help your child with potty training, and as you read each page with your child, your kiddo can flip the flap and find (you guessed it) a big ol’ pile of poo. The goal of the book is to show your child that everyone has a place to go to the bathroom — including them, too. The mommy and daddy animals check in on their young to see if they’ve pooped, and it’s up to your child to, um, find the feces. When your kiddo sees the positive reinforcement that comes from the animals, it might make them want to go doo-doo, too.

13 Jurassic Poop: What Dinosaurs (and Others) Left Behind Jurassic Poop: What Dinosaurs (and Others) Left Behind by Jacob Berkowitz, illustrated by Steve Mack Amazon $6.95 see on amazon Left Behind, will resonate with young readers. Not only will you learn how dinosaur poop managed to stay preserved after all these eons, but also learn what they might have eaten as a way to learn more about them. What’s even more interesting is that a turd can turn into a rock, too. And frankly, if a T Rex can poop, your child can poop on the potty, too.

There are so many children’s books about poop. While it might not be the most pleasant topic, helping your child to learn about (and love) their poo can teach them to be healthier... and maybe, just maybe, a reluctant toilet trainer will be tempted to poo in the potty.