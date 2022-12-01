These Holiday Squishmallows Are So Elfin Adorable

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
They’re cuddly. They’re cute. And (woot), they don’t make noise or require any AA batteries. Is it any wonder that both kids and parents everywhere can’t get enough of Squishmallows? The ultra-soft plush toys are equal parts adorable and fun to play with. (Plus, they make awesome pillows for kids who like to sleep with stuffed animals surrounding them.) But, just when you thought that your kid couldn’t possibly want another iteration of Cam the Cat or Stacy the Squid, along come Christmas Squishmallows that are so seasonal, sweet — and oh so snuggly. Well, what can we say? There’s always room for one more.
Where to buy Christmas Squishmallows in 2022
The interesting thing about Squishmallows is that they are both readily available to purchase and, at times, somewhat challenging to find, especially if you’re looking for a specific one to add to your kid’s collection. You’ll find Squishmallows in major retailers like Target and Walmart, as well as big box stores like Costco. And if your child is shopping with you, you’ll most likely find some in kid-friendly establishments like Claire’s, Toy City, and Party City, too. You can also find them online, on Amazon, and if all else fails, the Squishmallows site has a long list of retailers which might help you narrow down your shopping search.
So if you’re looking for a super-sized Squishmallow as a great gift for Hanukkah or a Squishmallow that you can squeeze inside a stocking, these Christmas Squishmallows will sleigh the holiday.
The Christmas Squishmallows this year are cute, cuddly, and sure to sell out (some already have). But don’t despair, because as one popular holiday song goes, “Don’t you cry, I’ll be back again someday!”