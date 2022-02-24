If someone had told me when Squishmallows first came out that they would become the Beanie Baby of this generation, I might’ve hung onto my son’s squishy little chocolate milk-stained frog a little longer. (I couldn’t toss it in the washing machine, so I just tossed it — it was really smelly.) The toy collection launched back in 2017, and since then, Squishmallows have become a viral sensation. Despite how much your kids beg for them, the most popular and rare Squishmallows are notoriously hard to find — and you may have to pay a pretty penny for them.
There are more than 800 types of Squishmallows. The huggable plushes come in sizes ranging from 2 to 24 inches, with new iterations released rather frequently. Honestly, it feels like every time I turn around, there’s a hot new Squishmallow to behold and my kids just have to have it. I swear they’ve made at least 10 versions of every animal imaginable, not to mention mythical creatures, food, and more.
The food-shaped ones — avocado toast, french fries, and tacos, to name a few — that are among the most popular choices. There are also a handful of Squishmallows released to mark every holiday from Halloween to Christmas to Valentine’s Day. They actually make really fun gifts for your kids, but I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they make one for Arbor Day this year. (It will be a tree. With wings. And a crown, naturally.)
When it comes to rare Squishmallows, some of the most hard-to-find versions include Disney characters, Sanrio branded plushes, limited edition holiday choices, and some of the earliest releases. You can usually hunt down new releases at retailers like Walgreens, CVS, Target, and Five Below. But, the more rare a Squishmallow is, the more likely it is that it can only be found online through resellers on eBay, Amazon, and Mercari. Read on to see which Squishmallows are most coveted and where you might be able to find one.
