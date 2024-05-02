I love a holiday, and I especially love one that has very specific food themed to it. Like Cinco de Mayo. The holiday is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire in 1862, and it’s loaded up with parades, battle reenactments, and more in Mexico. There are still plenty of celebrations across America though, and Cinco de Mayo is a great way to support the Mexican community in your area, go to your favorite local Mexican restaurant, and whip up some Cinco de Mayo recipes with your kids.
Because, of course, there are tons of options out there. While some might be a little more time consuming than others, plenty of traditional Mexican dishes are simple and easy while still packed with flavor. And nearly everything on this list of Cinco de Mayo recipes can be customized for your family, whether they like things extra spicy or a little less heat. So pick a few favorites to try, and have yourself a little Cinco de Mayo feast with your family. Chances are, your kids have tried a few of these recipes already, whether from your local Mexican restaurant or your own kitchen. But if they’re up for trying something new, let them pick their own Cinco de Mayo recipe from the list.
Don’t forget to whip up a few margaritas for the adults at dinner! And bring your kids along for all the fun of making these Cinco de Mayo recipes.