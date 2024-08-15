CoComelon is a brand well known in my household, and I’ll be real honest — I give the incredibly popular CoComelon on Netflix the credit for my kindergartner being able to read at 4. Now, the bright lights, songs, and slightly chaotic homes of JJ and his friends are coming straight to your kids’ tablets... but not with more videos. The first official CoComelon mobile learning app, CoComelon - Kids Learn & Play, is here, and if you thought your kids were learning a lot from the show, just you wait.

Designed with kids ages 2 to 5 in mind, the CoComelon - Kids Learn & Play app features an early childhood curriculum based on the world of CoComelon, where kids can play and interact with the characters and songs they already know and love. Your kiddo can join JJ and his family in little games and experiences throughout the app, learning about shapes, colors, sounds, letters, numbers, daily routines, and more.

And if you’re worried it’ll be too much for your younger kids, don’t fret — the app isn’t meant to be full of right or wrong answers. Instead, the app’s design is to help kids develop motor skills, grow their vocabulary, and work on those cognitive development skills in worlds and experiences they already recognize and understand. Some of your child’s favorite CoComelon moments will play out right there in the app, like the beach, bathtime, and on the farm. In the future, the app will also include Cody, Nina, and other friends.

Moonbug Entertainment, the production company behind CoComelon, is also a member of kidSAFE, and the learning app has no ads or bloatware, so you can let your kids play independently without fear. (You can also control and track your child’s learning in the app.) The CoComelon - Kids Learn & Play app is a subscription app, with intro subscriptions available for $4.99 during the first-month trial and then $7.99 per month for full access. Many of the activities in the app are free, so if you want to wait for the subscription, you can. But subscribing will give your family unlimited access to everything in the app, along with regular updates, new mini-games, and new activities themed around popular CoComelon songs.

In a world where screen time is often seen as a “bad” thing (it’s not), I really love the idea of the CoComelon - Kids Learn & Play app. I work from home full-time, and finding ways to keep my kids engaged and happy while I’m trying to finish up with something is of the utmost importance. This kind of app — one that you can feel safe about and let your little ones explore, knowing they’ll love it and be able to actually handle it without your help — is huge for families. Whether you have a little one who loves CoComelon or just need to find a safe app for your kids who want to be like their big siblings, this is the one.

You can now find the CoComelon - Kids Learn & Play app for both Apple and Android users in the App Store and Google Play store.