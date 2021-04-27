Doughnuts, Beer, & More Free Stuff You Can Get If You’re Vaccinated

Growing up, doctors would give us lollipops or stickers after we get our shots. Well, it seems the perks of getting stuck continue and are even better as adults when you get vaccinated against COVID-19. With all U.S. adults eligible for vaccination now, several companies are rewarding people who choose to get it. Here’s a list of those offering fun and tasty perks.

Krispy Kreme

For the rest of the year, Krispy Kreme is giving away one free glazed doughnut to individuals who are vaccinated. To qualify, you must have one or two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To get a doughnut, you must show your vaccination card. The promotion started on March 22 and the offer is available every single day!

Staples & Office Depot

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you can get your vaccine cards laminated for free at Staples and Office Depot. From now until May 1, Staples is offering free lamination for vaccine cards, while Office Depot’s promotion ends on July 25.

Budweiser

The first round is on Budweiser if you prove you have been vaccinated. Just go to the website ABeerOnBud.com and uploads proof of your vaccination such as a selfie with a vaccination sticker. Once you create a free account, you’ll receive a $5 virtual debit card. The offer ends on May 16, or until funds run out. Of course, you must be 21 and up.

Samuel Adams

Another ice-cold perk for the 21 and up crowd: Samuel Adams is sending $7 to the first 10,000 people who can prove they have taken a COVID-19 vaccine. Just share the hashtag #ShotsForSam with your Cash App. The social media campaign started on April 12, so there’s no guarantee if they’re still giving out money, but it’s worth a try!

Junior’s Cheesecake

This is a great perk for New Yorkers! Junior's Restaurant at Flatbush Ave. and DeKalb in Downtown Brooklyn is giving out one free mini cheesecake to anyone who shows their vaccine card at that location. The offer lasts until Memorial Day.

White Castle

Stop by your local with proof of your vaccination and get a free dessert on a stick! Yes, from White Castle. The burger chain is offering cake on a stick in four flavors — butter cake, fudge dipped brownie, fudge dipped cheesecake-on-a-stick or birthday cake.

Lyft & Uber

Lyft Family is giving out discounted rides to parties up to five to go to and from their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The service is specifically catered to low-income families and seniors and also includes discounted trips to the grocery store.

Meanwhile, Uber is giving free rides to vaccination centers located in government and private hospitals. The service is a collaborative effort with non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Drop

E-commerce brand Drop will send you some cash if you post a selfie of yourself getting vaccinated. Drop is awarding up to $50 in rewards from spots like Amazon and Uber Eats. All you have to do is share your selfie on social media using the hashtag #DropCOVID, download the Drop app, link a card, and stand by for your money.

Beyond freebies, several companies are also offering some perks to their employees. For example, Kroger is rewarding employees with a one-time $100 store credit and Publix is giving its associates a $125 gift card after they complete their COVID-19 vaccination. Additionally, employees at Petco get a one-time $75 bonus for getting vaccinated. And employees at Target are being given up to four hours of paid time off to go get vaccinated.