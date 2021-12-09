15 Cutest Christmas Outfits For Class Parties

There’s a lot to love about the holiday season, but for me, dressing my kids up in festive outfits is towards the top of my list of favorite things. Between the sequins, ruffles, cozy sweaters, and adorable oxford shirts, it’s so much fun to shop for cute Christmas outfits for toddlers and kids. And don’t even get me started on the dress shoes, tights, and bowties.

I have two daughters, and every fall their preschool does school photos with a Christmas-y background, so I get to get an early start on finding their holiday outfits. I really get into it, carefully picking out everything from the bows in their hair to the sparkly shoes on their feet. If I’m being completely honest, I probably love shopping for cute Christmas outfits for toddlers and kids more than I enjoy shopping for my own holiday outfits because adults just can’t pull off the thematic clothes like kids can (without coming out looking like Beverly Goldberg, at least).

Just because I have two girls doesn’t mean I don’t also have a soft spot for all of the cute Christmas outfits for toddlers and kids in the boy section, too. Every year, all of those little sweaters, colorful pants, and flannel shirts make me kind of sad that I don’t have a little guy to dress up during the holidays. Seriously, when it comes to holiday kids clothes, I have a real problem.

My problem is your gain, though, because I’ve gathered up some of the best Christmas outfits for toddlers and kids so you can do a little shopping of your own.

1 A Sequinned Shirt & Tulle Skirt Set 2-Piece Set in Red/Rabbit H&M Available in sizes 4-6Y to 8-10Y $24.99 SEE ON H&M There is a lot to love about this little two-piece set, but one of the best things is that it’s something that can be worn long after the holiday season. It comes with a long sleeve top that features a sequinned rabbit, ruffle sleeves, and text that reads “happy nature.” When the top is paired with the red sparkly skirt, it creates a perfect holiday look, but each of these pieces can also be worn separately throughout the year to create any number of fun looks. If this set isn’t your style, then there are four other combinations to choose from, though they aren’t quite as Christmas-y as this one is.

2 A Stylish Sweater Appaman Jackson Roll Neck Sweater in Moss Pacifier Available in sizes 2T to 6 $64 SEE ON PACIFIER With its beautiful green color and casual design, this sweater is perfect for Christmas and beyond. It’s available in toddler and little kid sizes and features a raw hem in a contrasting color to give it a layered look. It can be dressed up by pairing it with some cute chinos and dress shoes or dressed down with jeans and sneakers after the holiday season has passed. It’s made from a blend of wool, nylon, acrylic, and polyester, and is super soft and cozy. This sweater is so cute, but shoppers should be aware that it’s hand wash only and needs to be laid flat to dry.

3 A Cozy Collared Dress Boden Kids Broderie Collar Jersey Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes 2-3Y to 6-7Y $47 SEE ON NORDSTROM Available in both toddler and little kid sizes, this red dress is perfect for Christmastime. It features long sleeves, lace detail, an eyelet collar, and single-button closure on the back. It’s made from a mix of cotton and modal that’s safe for the washing machine (but does need to be line dried). This dress will look cute all on its own or it can be paired with some sparkly tights and dress shoes or even some black leggings if the weather outside is chilly. Top it off with a little bow or a headband and you have one very cute Christmas outfit.

4 A Pair Of Comfortable Cords Boys Cord In Stretch Fit in Prospect Green J.Crew Available in several colors and in sizes 2-16 $55 SEE ON J.CREW How cute are these pants? While they’re available in a variety of colors, if you’re looking for something worthy of Christmas parties and pictures, opt for the burgundy, ochre, or prospect green (pictured here). These pants are available in a wide range of kids sizes and feature a snap button with a zipper fly. While they are corduroys, they’re also super soft inside and have a bit of stretch to them, so your kids won’t complain that they’re uncomfortable. Pair them with a cute oxford shirt or solid sweater (or both, if it’s really cold out) for a holiday-appropriate outfit that even grown ups will be jealous of.

5 A Little Three-Piece Suit Just One You Toddler Boys' 4pc Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt Vest with Tie & Pants Set Target Available in sizes 2T - 5T $27 SEE ON TARGET Whether you want to dress your kiddo up very fancy for pictures or you have a formal holiday event to attend, you can’t go wrong with this adorable little three-piece suit. It comes with a grey vest with buttons, a white oxford shirt, a pair of dark pants, and a little plaid bowtie to top it off. This is such an easy (and affordable) way to do a Christmas outfit for kids, because all of the pieces come together so the only things you need to get are some shoes to go with it. Plus, there will be plenty of other opportunities for your little one to wear the shirt and pants (and possibly the vest and bowtie, too, if you often attend formal events).

6 A Sparkly Star Dress Star Sequin Dress in Navy Taylor + Max Available in sizes 5Y to 10Y $116 SEE ON TAYLOR + MAX It has velvet, stars, sparkles, and tulle - basically, this dress has it all. It’s available in little and big kid sizes and features a velvet long-sleeve bodice with sequin stars and a zipper up the back. The skirt is made from tulle and is covered in even more stars. Basically, this dress is perfect for a kid who loves all things sparkly. You can really lean into the sparkle theme with some silver glitter-covered shoes and a bow or headband that features rhinestones, or let the dress get all of the attention with some black dress shoes and a subtle white bow or headband. Either way, your little one will look so festive in this dress.

7 A Festive Oxford Toddler Oxford Shirt in Cars Gap Available in sizes 3T to 5T $20 $29.95 SEE ON GAP If you’re looking for something that can be worn after Christmas, then this may not be the shirt for you, but if you want something that’s both adorable and very thematic, then you can’t go wrong with this adorable oxford shirt. The blue shirt features a print with Christmas trees and Jeeps. It also has a front button pocket with a little teddy bear embroidered onto it, as well as a button-down collar and button sleeves. The shirt is made from 100% cotton, so it’s soft and durable, and if your kiddo gets cookie icing all over it, it’s safe to toss into the washer and dryer.

8 A Warm Winter Flannel Kids' Box Flannel Button-Up Shirt Nordstrom Available in sizes 2T - 7 $39.50 SEE ON NORDSTROM Perfect for the holidays and all winter long, this little flannel shirt features a black, white, and green plaid pattern that will look great with jeans or some cute chinos. It’s available in both toddler and little kid sizes and it’s made from 100% cotton, so it’s safe for the washer and dryer. This shirt is great for anyone who wants more of an outdoorsy or country-themed look this Christmas, and you can really bring that look out even more with some cute lace-up boots. Of course, this shirt is great even if you’re not going for the rugged vibe, because it’s just flat-out cute and stylish.

9 A Green & Gold Dress Polka Dot Jersey Tutu Dress Carter's Available in sizes 6 - 14 $36 SEE ON CARTER'S Red gets a lot of attention around Christmastime, but there’s something to be said for a pretty green dress like this one. It features long sleeves and a fluffy tulle skirt that’s super soft, not itchy. Additionally, the top of the dress has a gold polka dot print and there’s a gold band around the waist which really pops off the green fabric. The dress is made from cotton with just a little bit of elastane jersey to give it some stretch and is safe for the washer and dryer. Plus, since it’s green and gold, it can be worn after the holiday without giving off as much of a Christmas vibe as a red and gold dress would.

10 A Hooded Cardigan Miller Hoodie Sugarcup Trading Available in sizes 2-8 $28.80 $48 SEE ON SUGARCUP TRADING Sweaters like this are so great for when you want to dress your kid up, but they hate wearing dress clothes. It looks stylish and festive thanks to the button cardigan look, but the hood makes it look just a little more casual. It’s available in both toddler and kid sizes and is made from a mixture of fabrics that are soft and stretchy that will keep your little one comfortable (and is safe for the washing machine). This is another top that can be paired with jeans or chinos and look great, and is perfect for wearing all year long because it can be easily dressed up or down.

11 A Christmas-Worthy Sweater Toddler Boys Christmas Fairisle Shawl Neck Sweater in Classicred The Children's Place Available in sizes 12-18M to 4T $17.97 $29.95 SEE ON THE CHILDREN'S PLACE Unlike a lot of the tops on this list, this sweater is perfect for Christmas, not so much for the rest of the year. Still, don’t let that stop you because it’s too cute to pass up. It’s made from 100% cotton and features a shawl neck with button closure. If this pattern is just a little too much for you, this sweater is also available in a little more toned-down style in navy with a simple white snowflake pattern across the front. Regardless of the pattern you choose, the sweater is so cute and festive and your little one will totally stand out wearing it at the Christmas party.

12 A Velvety Crop Top Cropped Velvet Puff-Sleeve Top for Girls in Pink Paradigm Old Navy Available in sizes S to 2X $14 $19.99 SEE ON OLD NAVY For the big kids who aren’t into the obviously-Christmas outfits, this top is a great option. While it isn’t that perfect shade of holiday red, the dusty pink is still cheery and bright and will look beautiful next to the traditional holiday colors like green, red, gold, and silver. To give it more of a Christmas look, pair it with black pants, gold jewelry (ideally with sparkles), and a pretty headband or clip. This top also comes in a pretty shade of grey or black with a flower print, both of which can also be dressed up for the holiday spirit with the right accessories.

13 A Rudolph Set Inevnen Toddler Girls Christmas Outfit Roundneck Long Sleeve Fleece Top Red Short Skirt 2pcs Set Walmart Available in sizes 2-3Y to 5-6Y $32.99 $42.09 SEE ON WALMART Well, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a cuter Christmas outfit than this one. Just look at it. It comes with a soft and cozy long sleeve top that features reindeer antlers (that actually come out of the shirt), deer eyes, and a red nose, as well as a little skirt that’s made from a super soft material and has an elastic waist. The set is available in toddler sizes and will look fantastic paired with some cute black tights and booties. While the top is really specific to Christmas, the skirt can definitely be worn long after Christmas (just think of how cute it could be paired with a pink top for Valentine’s Day).

14 A Fleece Pullover Half-Zip Pullover Sweater Carter's Available in sizes 3T - 5T $12 $32 SEE ON CARTER'S Here’s another great top that’s the perfect shade of red for Christmas and can be dressed up or down with either chinos or jeans. Not to mention, it can definitely get some use after the holidays are over, too, but since the material around the collar is so fluffy, it’s probably best for the winter months. The shirt is made from a blend of cotton and lightweight fleece, features a half-zip up design that’s great for layering, and is safe for the washing machine and dryer. For the perfect Christmas look, pull this top over a plaid oxford shirt with some navy blue pants and brown dress shoes.

15 A Soft Romper Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Velour Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Target Available in sizes 12M - 5T $12.60 $18 SEE ON TARGET If there is ever a time of year to wear velvet/velour, it’s during the holiday season. This adorable romper is available in toddler sizes and is made from a blend of spandex and polyester, so it’s soft and stretchy (not itchy). There’s a half-length zipper along the back for closure as well as snaps along the sleeves to make it a little easier to change your wiggly toddler. The romper also has an elastic waistband and has pockets, because what little kid doesn’t love pockets? Accessorize this adorable piece with some sparkly red or gold shoes and maybe even a purse if your tot is feeling extra fancy.

If you’ve made it through this list without purchasing a single item, I applaud you. However, if you’ve added a few to your cart and just haven’t clicked that “purchase” button yet, be sure to do it earlier than later so that the clothes come in plenty of time to celebrate Christmas this year.