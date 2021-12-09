These Stocking Stuffer Ideas Have The Whole Family Covered

Some may say (and by some I mean me) that stockings are often the best part of Christmas. Sure it’s fun to unwrap something big under the tree that you’ve been wanting, but stockings are the unsung heroes of the holiday: they hold the chapsticks you’ll use all year, the fun trinkets you’ll turn to again and again.

Here, you’ll find stocking stuffer ideas for anyone on your list from babies to toddlers, tweens, parents and grandparents. From small games and toys to products that turn their shower into a spa or something to make their everyday a little easier (like wireless headphones), none of the stocking stuffers on this list feel like an afterthought, but they don’t have to break the bank either. And the good news for you is that you don’t have to individually wrap everything, just let the stocking do the work.

The joy of the stocking is in its surprise— the only requirement to be a considered a stocking stuffer is that the gift fits into a stocking. That means among the decks of cards and energy bars (or was my family the only one that put random snacks inside?) you may find an exciting gift in a small package.

Viara Mileva/Image Source/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stocking Stuffers For Babies

Okay, so babies may not totally grasp the concept of stockings, but they’ll still love the little gifts inside (and so will their parents). From little toys and lovies to a onesie that allows for easy skin-to-skin, and more practical items (like a cute pacifier) here are some stocking stuffer ideas for babies.

First utensils

Small lovies

Pacifiers

Play keys

Sophie The Giraffe

Onesies

Rattles and toys

Stocking Stuffers For Toddlers & Kids

They’re not known for their minimalist mindsets, so it’s definitely the more the merrier when it comes to stocking stuffers for toddlers. All the items can be small and inexpensive because it’s worth it to watch a toddler’s face light-up when they realize the big sock is filled with things they’ll love (even if those items are more practical, like toothpaste or a new hairbrush). Ideas for toddler stocking stuffers include:

Small Matchbox cars

Finger puppets

Bath toys and crayons

Wooden toys

Small books

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Art supplies

Bubbles

A “big kid” cup

Bows & hair supplies

Winter hats & gloves

Stocking Stuffers For Tweens & Teens

Nope, tweens and teens are not too cool for stockings. Whether it’s something that went viral on TikTok (like the fluffy bag below) or something more practical, here are some stocking stuffer ideas that are fun and useful (and hopefully they won’t roll their eyes at).

Scrunchies & claw clips

Card games

Fidget toys

Small books

Charging docks

Phone cases

Viral TikTok products

Grooming products

Socks

Zodiac-themed items

Stocking Stuffers For Adults

I firmly believe that stockings are for everyone (not just kids). Whether it’s something small and useful like a hand cream, or a bigger ticket like a beautiful piece of jewelry or something techie, adults will love these stocking stuffer ideas.

Hand cream

Skincare

Hot chocolate mixes

Candles

Reusable bag

Cooking sauces

Workout gear

Stocking Stuffers For Parents

Shower or bath bombs

CBD gummies

A functional keychain

Skincare or beauty products

Chocolate

Wine

Parents don’t have a ton of time for themselves, but their stockings can be a mini oasis they’ll turn to for a few minutes of self-care. Whether it’s a shower bomb (because who has time for a bath?), CBD gummies, or something practical like a roomy reusable bag, these stocking stuffers for parents are always a good idea.

Stocking Stuffers For Grandparents

A grandparents’ stocking can be a mix of thoughtful (and tasty) treats plus a few things they wouldn’t think to buy themselves, like a massage ball or wireless headphones. Here are a few ideas:

Wireless headphones

A massage ball

Wine

A special piece of jewelry

Chocolate

A luxe hand cream or sanitizer

Small framed photos

Crossword or sudoku books

Stocking stuffers are a great opportunity to get your loved ones something they can smile about. Whether you gift something that can be consumed, played with, worn, or used religiously, your recipient will be sure to appreciate whatever is in their stocking, as long as it isn’t a lump of coal.