15 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers For The Procrastinating Santa

I've always loved opening my holiday stocking — yes, even as I approach my mid-30s. Something about all of the tiny gifts just completely delights me. And this year, my 2-year-old daughter Claire is finally starting to understand all of the holiday shenanigans, so I am excited to get her take on the tradition. Of course, I do understand that not everyone is feeling the stocking love like I do — or is simply pressed for time — and may need some ideas for last-minute stocking stuffers. Well, if that's the case for you, don't worry. I've got you covered with 15 pretty fantastic small gifts if I do say so myself.

Below you'll find stocking stuffer options ranging from beauty products to small toys to a t-shirt that helps you beckon for another slice of pizza. The best part? Many of them clock in under $5. I am personally planning to snag the cozy wine socks for my BFF and Unicorn Dreamer Sugar Scrub for my sister who loves all things that glitter. And don't be surprised if you see Claire and I out and about with matching zoo animals nail decals.

They're kind of hard to pass up.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 DIY Unicorn Stuffed Animal Kit DelilahIris - Rainbow Stuffed Unicorn DIY Craft Kit Etsy $25 Snag this DIY Unicorn Stuffed Animal Kit for a kiddo in your life and they can create their own enchanting felt unicorn. Each kit comes with everything they need, including a sewing pattern, felt sheets, yarn, doll eyes, and thread.

2 L.O.L. Surprise! L.O.L. Surprise! Lils Winter Disco Series With 5 Surprises Target $6.99 These toys are perfect for a stocking because they’re small and they’re literally packaged to be a surprise, so you don’t even have to wrap them up. Once unwrapped, there will be a Winter Disco doll with a little surprise, which could be a fuzzy pet, a “lil brother” or “lil sister.”

3 Wet N Wild Wild Shine Nail Color wet n wild Wild Shine Nail Color, Tickled Pink Walmart Available in a wide variety of color options $6.12 When all else fails, get some nail polish. They’re inexpensive, the perfect size for a stocking, and tend to be well-received. There is a wide variety of color options in the Wild Shine Nail Color line by Wet n Wild, so you should be able to find a shade or two your recipient will enjoy.

4 Disney Princess Nail Stickers Bonnie-Sam Cute Cartoon Mouse Nail Art Sticker Shining Decals Amazon Available in Disney Princess or Minnie Mouse styles $8.99 If you know a kiddo who loves Disney Princesses or Minnie Mouse, then these fingernail decals will be a hit. All they have to do (or their grown-up, depending on their skill level) is peel a sticker off from one of the five included sheets, press it to their fingernail, and they have an instant manicure!

5 Lavender Blossom Hand Cream Dionis Lavender Blossom Goat Milk Hand Cream Ulta $5 If lavender really does work the relaxing magic people claim it does, then this Dionis Lavender Blossom Hand Cream is the perfect stocking stuffer for the often stressful holiday season. The goat milk in the lotion moisturizes even the driest skin but does it without leaving any greasy residue behind. Plus, it smells heavenly.

6 Yes To Coconut Hydrating Mask Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Moisturizing Mud Mask, Single Use Face Mask Walmart $2.50 Who doesn't love a good face mask? Spread a little TLC with this Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Paper Mask which uses coconut to moisturize and soften the skin, leaving your loved one looking even more glowy than usual. Pro tip: this is an especially great gift for a mama who never gets any time for herself.

7 Kids Pizza T-Shirt ReadStudios I'm Only Here For The Pizza TODDLER and YOUTH sizes Etsy Available in several colors and in sizes 2T - 5/6 $14 Know a kid who can’t get enough pizza? Now they can announce it with this adorable shirt. You can pick from a wide variety of tee shirt colors and the design will be printed on it in either white or black (leave a note with the seller if you have a specific preference). The shirts are super soft and safe for the washer and dryer.

8 A Kamala Onesie Kamala Harris Onesie Kido Available in size NB - 18 Months $25 Will celebrating the first female VP ever get old? You can have your favorite baby cheering right alongside you by stuffing their stocking with one of these adorable onesies. The short sleeve onesie is made from 93% jersey cotton, making it super soft for baby’s skin, and it has three reinforced buttons for closure to keep it snug and to make diaper changes a little easier. Not to mention, it’s adorable.

9 Shower Icing IndulgenceSpa 2 fl oz Travel Size Indulgence Shower Icing Etsy Available in a wide variety of scents $5 Toss a few of these little travel size shower icings in some stockings and you’ve given the gift of a fabulous shower and soft skin. To use it, all you have to do is scoop it out, put it on a loofah, and apply to your skin during your shower. It serves as a cleanser and a moisturizer, and there are lots of delightful scents to choose from. It is sure to be a stocking favorite.

10 "Bring Me A Glass Of Wine" Socks EllaBellaBoutiqueOK - Gift for her, Wine socks Etsy Available in five colors and with a variety of alternative phrases $12.99 These socks aren’t just cheeky, they’re actually functional. They’re made from super warm and soft wool so they’ll keep feet feeling comfortable during the cold winter. They’re one size fits all and hit right above the ankles. Shoot, these socks are so great, don’t hesitate to stuff a pair in your own stocking.

11 Bath Crayons Crayola Bathtub Crayons, 9 Count Walmart $3.97 Kids will be thrilled to find these crayons in their stockings, because they’ll actually be allowed to color on the walls (of the bathtub) with them. In the set, you get nine crayons, all of which are non-toxic and easy to clean up after some bathtime fun.

12 Lollipop Earrings Blow Pop Earrings Etsy $6 Not every stocking stuffer can be candy, but a cute pair of earrings like these from Etsy's Sweet Potato Shop Co. is just as sweet (and they won't contribute to any upcoming dental work). Hooks are sterling silver; charms are made from Tibetan silver.

13 Unicorn Sugar Scrub ModBathandBody - Sugar Scrub Unicorn Dreamer Etsy $15 In case you haven't noticed, I am clearly down with all things unicorn, and this is made with ingredients that are free of parabens, SLS, and phthalates.

14 Cupcake Slime Lily Frilly Cupcake Slime The Black Toy Store $7.99 Love it or hate it, kids will forever be fascinated with slime. If you tuck this particular brand into their stocking, they’ll get a fluffy non-toxic slime in two colors that can be mixed together for extra fun. There are also some surprise charms in the mix, so it’s basically the gift that keeps on giving. The slime has a buttery consistency, not sticky, and it was made for kids by a fellow kid, miss Lily Adeleye.