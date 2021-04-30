Every year, my mom and mother-in-law tell me they don’t want anything for Mother’s Day. “Just a card,” they say. Over the years I’ve learned not to fight this, but to instead roll up my (or my kids’) sleeves to create some DIY Mother’s Day gifts for them. I figure, if they won’t send me a wish list, then they are subject to whatever present my crafty brain thinks up.

If you're in a similar situation where you don’t know what to get your mom, or even if you just want to keep your gift budget-friendly, there are all kinds of fun homemade Mother’s Day gifts that you can create. You don’t even have to be a master crafter to make something your mom will love, because there is no shortage of crafts for every skill level. Or, if all else fails, enlist your kids’ help and gift your mom with a cute finger-painting she will surely hang on her fridge with pride.

You’ll want to figure out exactly what DIY Mother’s Day gift you’re going to make before you go wandering around the aisles of Michael’s because otherwise, you’ll end up dropping a lot of money on things you probably don’t need (and you might even come up short of some things you actually do need). To come up with your plan, and shopping list, check out this list of homemade Mother’s Day gift ideas for all ages.

1 Photo Holder A Beautiful Mess Would you believe this cute little photo holder only takes five minutes to make? Well, that’s what Laura at A Beautiful Mess says, at least. All you need is some craft wire, wooden knobs, a small drill, and some superglue to create these cuties. Kids can definitely help with this project (like by painting the knobs), but don’t let them get their hands on that superglue.

2 Cross-Stitch Design Getty If you’ve ever considered learning how to cross-stitch, now is a good time! The Spruce Crafts has a bunch of great patterns for beginners, some of which your older kids might even want to try along with you.

3 Dream Catcher Girl Loves Glam Have a little kid with a love of unicorns? Help them create an adorable dream catcher like this one from Girl Loves Glam. This is still a great craft even for non-unicorn lovers because you can follow the same tutorial but skip the part where you glue on the horn and ears. If nothing else, your mom will definitely get a smile out of this gift.

4 Fingerprint Art Award Handmade by Charlotte Give mom the award she deserves with these little ribbons from Handmade by Charlotte. They’re super easy for little kids to make, and all you need is some construction paper, glue, and paint to create them.

5 Paper Flowers Getty Paper flowers are a great craft for older kids or for you because they do take a little bit of skill that little ones just might not have quite yet. You can make your mom a little bouquet of paper flowers like these or you can go really big and create a garland for her to hang on the wall (you can get a how-to for this at The Craft Patch Blog). Either way, it’s a fun, colorful spin on the classic Mother’s Day bouquet.

6 T-Shirt Hanging Planter Pink Stripey Socks All you need for this DIY gift is an old t-shirt and some scissors. Leslie over at Pink Stripey Socks, used an old tie-dye shirt from one of her kids to create this planter and it lends a fun rainbow-y touch to the project. This is a homemade Mother’s Day gift that your little ones can definitely help you out with, too.

7 Decorated Tin Can Pencil Holder Getty I know, I know, the idea of a tin can pencil holder isn’t exactly flashy, but it’s something your little kids can do and will feel really proud of when they’re done! If you’re looking for a way to elevate the look a little bit, check out the pretty ones Medina made at Grillo Designs and follow her how-to guide.

8 Homemade Yahtzee Game Lovely Indeed For moms who love a good family game night, you and/or the kids can create your own DIY Yahtzee game with this tutorial from Lovely Indeed. All you have to do is make some pretty painted dice, craft a little shaker, and print out the scorecards at home. So easy.

9 Succulent Garden Getty If mom doesn’t have much of a green thumb, then skip the traditional Mother’s Day plant and opt for a little succulent garden instead. All you need is a large planter and a few different types of succulents to create an impressive, low-maintenance garden. If you need a little help, check out the how-to guide for making a desert-inspired garden from Succulent Studio.

10 Handprint Art Getty Does handprint art ever get old? Have your kids create a masterpiece with their handprints and some paint. There are all kinds of fun projects you can do with handprints, like these flowers in a vase from A Little Pinch Of Perfect. If you’re looking for a craft that you can do with your kids, handprint art is always a winner.

11 DIY Printable Mother’s Day Card Getty You can give your “all I want is a card” mom exactly what she wants this year but in a more personalized way. You can either make your own card from scratch (a little scrapbook paper will go a long way here) or you can opt to find a printable card. Amber Kemp-Gersiel at Damask Love has a cute one that reminds mom just how much of a superhero she is.

12 Door Hangers DIY Candy You can make mom her very own customizable door hanger this Mother’s Day, and she will probably love it more than you know. DIY Candy has a tutorial for one that has a little chalkboard section so mom can write little messages like “I’m taking a nap” or “Shhh... watching The Handmaid’s Tale” on it when she needs a little privacy. All you need to make them are some unfinished wood planks, paint, string, beads, scrapbook paper, and some classic Mod Podge.

13 Spring Wreath Getty Wreaths can look really intimidating, but they’re a lot easier to make than they seem (this was my gateway craft if that tells you how easy they are). You can easily make your mom a pretty spring or summertime wreath like the one in this photo by going to the craft store and getting a bare twig wreath, a couple of fake flowers (make sure they have leaves), and some crafting wire. Once you get home, pull the flowers apart so that they’re not too long (wire cutters help here, but you don’t need them), twist some wire around them and then use it to attach them to the wreath. Quick, easy, and gorgeous.

14 Finger Painting Wall Art Getty Have your kiddo create a little masterpiece by fingerpainting a piece of paper. Once you feel like they’ve thoroughly covered the space, let it dry and then take a white piece of paper with a heart cutout in the center and lay it over the top of the page to create a cute little piece of wall art. For a mess-free method of doing this, check out this how-to from The Best Ideas For Kids.

15 Watermelon Flower Pots This Grandma Is Fun How cute are these little planters from This Grandma Is Fun? All you need to make these are some small clay pots and some paint. If you want to go the extra mile, add some succulents so that she doesn’t have to do any of the planting herself and can just enjoy her sweet little present.

16 Fun Hair Clips A Beautiful Mess These hair clips are great for a mom who loves to have some fun with her accessories now and then, and according to Laura over at A Beautiful Mess, they’re super simple to make. All you need to create lookalikes are some large clips, ribbon, a hot glue gun, superglue, some loose pearls, and a novelty patch. You can get a little creative, though, and come up with a style or color scheme that you think your mom would love.

17 Bead Jewelry Getty Beaded jewelry is a classic craft for kids and adults, and any mom would love a bracelet that was handmade by her kids (or grandkids). There are a lot of different ways to make them, but the best ones are either elastic or with a clasp so that the risk of them breaking is low. For a how-to guide, check out Beading Jewelry 101.

18 Pop Of Color On Her Sun Hat The House That Lars Built Pick up an inexpensive sun hat and some paint and you have everything you need to create your own version of this hat from The House That Lars Built. They opted to paint rings all around the inside of the hat’s brim, but you can get as creative as you want with different patterns, more or less colors, or just let your little kid go to town with their own design. Mom can wear it to the pool, when she’s gardening, or any other time she needs a little shade.

19 Homemade Bath Bombs Getty Did you know you can make your own bath bombs at home, and your kids can even help? Jen from Honestly Modern created a step-by-step guide for making your own bath bombs with kid-friendly ingredients (most of which you probably already have in your home). You might make a bit of a mess, but it’s a gift mom will genuinely love, so it’s totally worth it.

20 Pressed Flowers Bookmark Lovely Indeed If your mom is an avid reader, then consider making her a beautiful bookmark with pressed flowers. This is a project that has a gorgeous finished product, but a super easy creation process. You can learn how to make your own from this how-to guide at Lovely Indeed.

Giving your mom a handmade Mother’s Day gift is always thoughtful, no matter what your age is. So, think about what she would genuinely like to get and then tap into your creative side to make her a one-of-a-kind present.