A mama’s first Mother’s Day is a truly special event. Forever more her mind, heart, and soul will be split between herself and the new child she’s now caring for. Doesn’t that deserve special acknowledgement with one of these 28 Mother’s Day gifts for new moms?

It sure does. Each of these items was chosen to celebrate a new mama’s status, support her in her new role, and/or give her a little bit of a break — all important things a new mom needs. The enormity of the task of becoming a mother can be overwhelming, but Mother’s Day is a time to pause and make space to honor the job and all the work a newbie mom is putting into it. As much as any day it should be a time to give her a hand, tell her to take a load off, and maybe pour her an extra glass of something sparkly.

So go ahead and splurge on her. Shower her with all of the below; she certainly deserves and could probably use a little love as she gets settled in to the biggest responsibility she’ll ever take on.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Pair of Cozy Slippers Slippin Faux Shearling Slipper Nordstrom $27.48 $54.95 see on nordstrom Want to give your mama something that truly says “put your feet up”? These Jeffrey Campbell slippers are it. Made of faux shearling fur, they’re super soft and will encourage her to relax after a busy day.

2 A Handprint Keepsake MyMiniJoy Baby Handprint Kit Amazon $19.95 see on amazon Babies grow so fast and a new mom can want to pause time. You can help her savor the tiniest memories by gifting this handprint keepsake frame.

3 A Luxury Bath Caddy Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy Urban Outfitters $49 see on amazon Taking a pause and chilling out with a hot bubble bath is the ultimate new mom luxury. Make it even more comfortable for your favorite mom with this bamboo caddy that has a book stand, space for a candle, and wine rest.

4 A Lovely French Press Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker lafeeca $49.99 see on lafeeca Caffeine is a new mom’s best friend. But running to her fave coffee shop might be more limited with mommy duties. So help her brew her own cup with this stylish French press.

5 A Dress to Snooze In The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House $125 see on hill house What mom would love a garment called “The Ellie Nap Dress”? Designed for napping, this semi-sheer gown (available in a variety of colors and patterns) from luxury bedding and lifestyle brand Hill House Home was made to relax in.

6 New Cosmetics Power Duo Lip + Cheek Set Tower 28 $26 see on tower 28 Shopping for makeup is something a new mom might not have time for. So treat her with a new blush and lipstick combo from clean beauty brand Tower 28.

7 A Bound Photo Album Everyday Photo Book Artifact Uprising $59.99 see on artifact uprising Rather than trying to collate a bunch of photo prints into a sticky album, arrange shots of baby’s first year in a beautiful canvas bound book from Artifact Uprising, for a touching Mother’s Day gift.

8 Nipple Balm Nipple and Lip Balm Hatch Collection $28 see on hatch collection Real talk: Breast feeding can take a toll on a gal’s nipples. But balm can help and this one doubles as a lip balm as well!

9 An Nice Smelling Eye Mask Bodha Aromatherapy Eye Pillow Anthropologie $42 see on anthropolgie Aromatherapy can gently lull a new mom to sleep. Add this gentle eye mask on top and she’ll be able to get some much needed Zzzs.

10 All Too Appropriate Wine Labels Labeledbylong New Mom Wine Labels Etsy $11.63 see on etsy There are so many things to celebrate as a new mom, so grab a few bottles of her favorite vino and personalize the wine she’ll toast with these so apropos wine labels.

11 A Super Hair Dryer Revlon Hair Dryer Amazon $49.99 $59.99 see on amazon Hair care may drop on a new mom’s priority list. But she can still feel like she’s looking her best with this fast drying hair drying comb.

12 A Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum Amazon $224 see on amazon Let a mom focus on her new baby and stress less about keeping her home tidy with an iRobot Roomba.

14 Family Photo Puzzle The Big Picture Minted $42 see on minted A framed photo always makes a great gift, but why not mix it up by turning the photo into a puzzle. At Minted, you can customize a heart photo for your favorite new mama.

15 Baby Keepsake Holder Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods $80 see on uncommon goods Just ask a museum archivist and they’ll tell you, sometimes a scrapbook just won’t cut. If the mom you love wants to keep the artifacts of her baby’s early years, this keepsake holder makes a thoughtful gift.

16 The Perfect Coloring Book for a New Mom Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book Amazon $7.99 see on amazon For some #momlife can feel isolated. Let the new mom you know see she’s not alone with this hilarious coloring book.

17 A Mom Coffee Mug PrintableSky New Mom Mug Etsy $16.20 see on etsy A morning reminder everyday of the year she became a mom is a nice Mother’s Day gift and this stylish mug says it so well.

18 Cooling Cucumber Gel Eye Patches Cucumber De-Tox™ Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Sephora $52 see on sephora Waking up multiple times a night to feed a baby can cause puffy eyes and quick. With these cucumber eye-patches, you can help the mom in your life cool and soothe her eyes.

19 Nursing Hoodie GINKANA Women's Nursing Hoodie Amazon $21.99 see on amazon Finding cute nursing clothes can be tricky. But this cute floral hoodie manages to be functional and fun. A new mom could throw it on, feel cute, but still easily care for her new baby — a perfect Mother’s Day gift.

20 Baby Milestone Mat InspiredbyAlma Baby Milestone Blanket Etsy $21.68 $24.09 see on etsy This is such a great gift idea. Rather than give a new mom milestone stickers to put on her baby to capture its growth, this is a milestone mat baby can lie on so she can easily document each month along the way.

21 A Monogrammed Robe Waffle Weave Resort Robe Pottery Barn $129 see on pottery barn A bathrobe may sound like a cliche Mother’s Day gift but it’s not when you buy mom a really nice, monogrammed bathrobe. And Pottery Barn makes just that — a waffle weave resort-level robe you can personalize with mama’s monogram.

22 Cool Fanny Back Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon $38 see on lululemon Fanny packs: don’t knock ‘em till you try them. For a busy new mom, a fanny pack can be a lifesaver giving her hands-free freedom.

23 Electric Wine Opener Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener Amazon $17.11 see on amazon After a long day, when mom has finally gotten her baby down to sleep, she does not need to fuss with an awkward bottle opener to get a much deserved glass of wine. Spare her the agony with this electric wine opener.

24 A Lovely Smelling Dry Shampoo Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon $44 see on amazon Fixing her hair each day is often low on a new mom’s list of must-dos. That’s why dry shampoo is such a great item and you can treat her by giving her a great one for Mother’s Day. Oribe’s has a wonderful smell that’ll make her feel fresh and clean even if she hasn’t washed her hair if three days.

25 The Ultimate Coffee Mug At Home Mug Brother Vellies $35 see on brother vellies Many mothers come to rely on coffee to help them get through their baby’s first year. And this morning routine can become sacred. Give mom a vessel deserving of this special morning tradition with a gorgeous mug.

26 Mother & Baby Massage Oil Mother & Baby Massage Oil The Organic Pharmacy $55 see on the organic pharmacy Made with lavender, jojoba, calendula and chamomile, this massage oil softens skin and relaxes mom and baby for the perfect way to wind down at the end of the day.

27 A Cleansing Face Mask Papaya Bright Face Mask Golde $34 see on golde When you have a new baby, it’s inevitable that you’ll get spit up on, find random spills on your clothing, and endure a feeling of stickiness more often than not. So a good evening cleanse is a great reprieve and this face mask made from super fruits including papaya and sea buckthorn berry can help in that effort.

28 A Heated Foot Massager Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine Amazon $56.99 see on amazon If mama is too busy to get a massage, bring the massage to her, at least a foot one with this heated Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine. She can nurse, take a work call, or just watch a movie all while enjoying some much needed TLC for her tootsies.

Ready to make mama’s first Mother’s Day one she’ll never forget. Use this list to shower her with gifts that show her how much you care.