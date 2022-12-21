There is usually much anticipation and celebration around the arrival of Dunkin’s holiday menu, but nobody ever really talks about the wind-down of it all. The last time you zip through the drive thru for a fresh cup of holiday cheer and a cranberry orange muffin signals the true end of the year’s festivities. While that might mean a trip to Dunkin’ on Christmas for some, for those truly invested in their seasonal sips, the question is this: is Dunkin’ open on New Year’s? If you love extending the holiday season’s reach all the way through Jan. 1, you’re in luck.

What are Dunkin’s New Year’s Eve 2022 hours?

Dunkin’ stores will be open on New Year’s Eve, but their hours may vary by location. A Dunkin’ spokesperson confirmed that each of the independently owned franchise stores set their own hours, so your best bet is to download the Dunkin’ mobile app or check their store locator online for the holiday hours at your nearest Dunkin’ store.

Personally, I won’t be able to keep my eyes open all the way until midnight on NYE unless I have some coffee to see me through. My local Dunkin’ looks to be open until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve 2022, so I’m already planning a trip to fuel up before the ball drops.

What are Dunkin’s New Year’s Day 2023 hours?

Dunkin’s New Year’s Day 2023 hours will also vary by location. While some stores may open as early as 4 a.m. for the extra-early risers, select locations could choose to let their employees sleep in a bit, so it’s best to check your mobile app or the online store locator for updated hours before you go.

So, if you want to wake up and grab some Munchkins for your kids while you curse the late NYE night prior, you can. A box of donuts and one last holiday latte to start your day is honestly a great way to kick off 2023.