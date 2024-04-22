We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Earth Day comes around every year on April 22 as a special day to acknowledge the importance of our environment, and to encourage earthlings of all ages to do something good for our planet. Earth Day 2024 happens to fall on a Monday, so if your child’s school is doing something special or you want to celebrate once they’re home, here are a few Earth Day snack ideas to take to the class party.
In the spring of 1970, Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to push the need for more environmental protections into the national spotlight. In December of the same year, Congress authorized the formation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to work toward conservation on a federal level. With all the talk of climate change — which can be anxiety-inducing for kids — Earth Day can be a nice way to pause, appreciate the world around us as it is, and spend a few hours volunteering to make it better. Or, learning about the environment with some yummy Earth Day snacks in hand.
Unlike major holidays, you probably won’t find a ton of Earth Day party food at the grocery store, so you’ll probably end up needing to make something at home. These recipes are simple, on-theme, and perfect for getting kids excited about Earth Day.
Whatever Earth Day party food ideas you run with, they’re sure to be a bright spot in your child’s day.