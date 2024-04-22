Earth Day comes around every year on April 22 as a special day to acknowledge the importance of our environment, and to encourage earthlings of all ages to do something good for our planet. Earth Day 2024 happens to fall on a Monday, so if your child’s school is doing something special or you want to celebrate once they’re home, here are a few Earth Day snack ideas to take to the class party.

In the spring of 1970, Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to push the need for more environmental protections into the national spotlight. In December of the same year, Congress authorized the formation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to work toward conservation on a federal level. With all the talk of climate change — which can be anxiety-inducing for kids — Earth Day can be a nice way to pause, appreciate the world around us as it is, and spend a few hours volunteering to make it better. Or, learning about the environment with some yummy Earth Day snacks in hand.

Unlike major holidays, you probably won’t find a ton of Earth Day party food at the grocery store, so you’ll probably end up needing to make something at home. These recipes are simple, on-theme, and perfect for getting kids excited about Earth Day.

1 Earth Day Cupcakes Yummly/Savory Experiments These adorable planet Earth cupcakes, featured on Yummly, would be the star of the snack spread. All you need is a couple boxes of cake mix, food coloring, red frosting, and sparkling sugar. Oh, and a piping bag or Ziploc to shape those little red hearts would make decorating a cinch.

2 Ants On A Log Shutterstock Ants on a log are a classic snack, and you can make them feel even more Earth Day-appropriate by adding an animal cracker to each one.

3 Chocolate Dirt Cups The Lunch Box Ladies/Yummly Featured on Yummly, these dirt cups are a simple layered treat made with chocolate pudding and crushed chocolate cookies, and then topped with a gummy worm, of course. Prep them in recyclable or compostable cups to be extra Earth Day-friendly.

4 Flower Pretzel Bites Princess Pinky Girl/Yummly These M&M and pretzel flower bites from Yummly are so stinking cute. They’re easy to make with your kids’ help, and you can send them to school with your child without worrying about how they’ll look by party time.

5 “Ocean Water” Princess Pinky Girl Are you on drink duty? Princess Pinky Girl’s blue lemonade — made with a little blue raspberry syrup — would be so cute labeled as “ocean water.” Serve them in sea life cups for added effect.

6 Earth Day Oreo Truffles Yummly/The Gunny Sack These Oreo truffles, featured on Yummly, look just like little Earths inside. All you need is Oreos, cream cheese, blue and green candy melts, and dark chocolate chips.

7 Fresh-Cut Fruit With Homemade Dip Brown-Eyed Baker Brown-Eyed Baker’s fruit dip is so easy to make; just whip together some cream cheese and marshmallow creme. You could serve it with blueberries, kiwi, and sliced Granny Smith apples for the perfect blue and green color palette.

8 Earthquake Cake Princess Pinky Girl Earthquake cake is an unusual treat most kids probably won’t have tried before, but it’s obviously on theme, and it sounds delicious. It’s a moist chocolate cake base loaded with pecans, coconut, and cream cheese. Just be mindful of any nut allergies in your child’s class before making this recipe, courtesy of Princess Pinky Girl.

9 Animal Crackers Stauffer's Animal Crackers Original, 24 oz Walmart $5.68 see on walmart If you are fresh out of time and energy to make an Earth Day snack for school, don’t underestimate the power of a bear-shaped jug of animal crackers. They’re a staple on any Earth Day spread for kids.

10 Earth Day Sugar Cookies Yummly/Kitchen Counter Chronicle Forming these Earth-shaped sugar cookies would be so fun to do with your kid, and together you can learn to pipe on the perfect little hearts. This recipe, featured on Yummly, could work with homemade sugar cookie dough or storebought dough you dye.

Whatever Earth Day party food ideas you run with, they’re sure to be a bright spot in your child’s day.