Easter

Beautiful holiday Easter table setting, close up
Shutterstock

Everything You Need To Throw An Easter Baby Shower

Pastels, bunnies, chicks — how much sweeter can it get?

by Sarah Jaffe

Easter falls on April 17 this year, and if you’re looking to throw a baby shower around that time (or really any time in the spring), an Easter-themed baby shower would be just too cute. Whether the parents-to-be celebrate the religious aspect of Easter or not, Easter is a celebration of new life, and so is a baby shower. Between eggs, chicks, bunnies, and lots of puns (we’re egg-specting; some bunny is on the way), there’s all kinds of things you can do with an Easter baby shower to make it really memorable.

An Easter-themed shower is a little unusual, but not so much so that you won’t be able to find lots of cute things that fit your theme. In fact, I’ve found them for you here! From invitations, food, decorations, and favors, you can go all-in on this theme or just include some little touches that nod to it. (And don’t forget to pick a sweet Easter maternity look to complete the day.) No matter how far you go with this Easter baby shower theme, it’s going to be delightful.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Easter Baby Shower Invitations

Zazzle and Etsy are two places to find an adorable array of baby shower invitations to let your guests know all the details they need, along with some adorable art. If the expectant parent likes puns, there’s plenty of cards with cute ones! But if you just want something a little more straightforward, there’s also some really pretty cards that feature Easter motifs.

Some Bunny Sweet is On the Way Invitation
Zazzle
This little bunny has a cocked ear and looks just ever-so-slightly mischievous! The text of this invite says "Some bunny sweet is on the way." It's not just the Easter bunny this year!
Chick Invitation
Zazzle
This sweet chick will make every guest feel welcome. You can personalize the text on this invitation, so you can go with "about to hatch" puns, or just the standard "We invite you to celebrate..." Either way, super cute!
Invitation with baby coming out of an egg
Zazzle
There aren't any puns in this Easter baby shower invitation, but the image of this baby with one little curl coming out a dyed egg is just too cute, and perfect for Easter!
A Little Bunny is On the Way Invitation Card
Etsy
This lovely watercolor card, with a cute brown bunny wearing a crown, is a great choice for an invitation for an Easter (or just a spring) shower. You can personalize every detail, and order either digital or printed copies.
Eggstatic Baby Invite
Zazzle
This sleepy little egg is extremely cute. This punny Easter baby shower invite says, "We're egg-static a little one is about to hatch." The back is mint green with white polka dots to complete the springy look.

Easter Baby Shower Decorations

The right baby shower decor can turn an ordinary living room into something that feels exciting and festive, and will make both your guests and the parent-to-be feel special. There’s also a bunch of different decor ideas at different price points. An Easter-themed sign and the little carrot holders for snacks will both look great and not break the bank. If you have room in the budget, a balloon arch or some honeycomb bunnies would be a wonderful choice and make your Easter baby shower instantly Instagram-worthy.

Honeycomb Bunnies
Etsy
Honeycomb is always a festive decoration, but this set of 8 honeycomb bunnies would be hard to pass up for an Easter shower. Each big rabbit comes with a little "kid" rabbit in the same color. You can mix and match these orange, green, white, and pink decorations anywhere all throughout the party space.
Easter Balloon Garland
Etsy
Every guest will be clamoring to take pictures under the beautiful balloon arch that comes in blue, pink, lavender, light green, and yellow. You can also add personalized balloons to your order for an extra fee — something like "Baby Smith coming soon!" The look of the photo costs approximately $50, but there's a variety of price points depending on how big you want this piece to be.
Some Bunny is On the Way Decorations
Amazon
Description: This decoration pack has everything you need for celebrating the little "bunny on the way." A matching gold cake topper and a banner reading "some bunny is on the way" and some pink, white, and gold balloons will make a festive decor for your Easter shower.
Carrot Treat Stand with Easter Bunny in the Middle
Oriental Trading Company
This adorable treat stand is so versatile — you can fill it with jelly beans, Hershey kisses, nuts, or even chocolate eggs! This set has 25 carrot-shaped cones, and makes a pretty reasonably priced way to have some Easter-themed decor.
"We're Eggspecting" Poster
Etsy
This colorful faux-chalkboard poster would make a too-cute sign at an Easter baby shower. The text says, "We're egg-specting,” but you can edit the date and baby name (first or last). You could make this a small piece of decor on the food table or blow it up to poster size and put it on an easel. Either way, it's adorable.

Easter Baby Shower Food

These sweet treats are so adorable, they’re practically a decoration themselves. You could add these to a table with some Easter-y party favorites, like carrots with dip and deviled eggs. A carved ham with some rolls and a bowl of mustard can also be a great party snack, and ham is traditionally an Easter food. If you put these in foods along with a few of the choices below, your table will look incredibly festive. Your guests are sure to oooh and aaaah over these decorated treats, which really takes the theme to the next level.

Easter Honey Set Cookies
Etsy
These cookies can be printed with any message you want — some lovely good wishes for the new baby, a message wishing the guests a happy Easter, or just more puns! Either way, these are a lovely way to add a personal touch to your shower.
Royal Icing Chick Cupcake Toppers
Etsy
If you're going with an "about to hatch" theme for your Easter shower, these royal icing chick cupcake toppers would be a perfect choice. You could make some cupcakes yourself (mixes are great! no judgment!) and slip these on for a festive look.
Easter Cake Pops
Harry and David
Cake pops are really the perfect party food — easy to grab and eat without getting your hands messy, and adorable to boot. This set of 10 cake pops has chicks, bunnies, and some springy colors that are perfect for an Easter-themed shower.
Easter Cookies in Adorable Shapes
Williams Sonoma
Flowers, bunnies, eggs, and easter baskets — oh my! These adorable cookies are practically their own decoration. This set of 15 cookies will bring a smile to your guest's faces.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries That Look Like Easter Eggs
Shari's Berries
You won't want to let the Easter bunny hide these! These strawberries are a sweet treat, dipped in both white chocolate and milk chocolate, that will look great on the table of your Easter-themed shower.

Easter Baby Shower Favors

Your party is going to memorable no matter what, but these thoughtful favors (that are actually practical, too!) would really add something special as your guests are leaving. If you choose the whisk, your guests will think of that great party every time they’re baking. The seeds will grow in their garden and make them smile whenever they see the flowers. You could choose one favor, or really go all-in and get all of them. After all, why should kids be the only ones who get favor bags?

Easter Bunny Crackers
Paper Source
These Easter bunny favors come in every color of the rainbow! You can add an actual "pop" of festivity to your shower with these cute bunnies. A surprise is inside each one (but if you don't like surprises, it's a temporary tattoo, a sticker and an eraser — so it's really three favors in one.
Easter Seed Packets
Etsy
For a party that's celebrating new life, you can't get more on-theme than this! You can personalize the text on these elegant seed packets to commemorate your Easter baby shower and fill with any variety of seed for your guests to grow in their gardens and think of the new arrival whenever they see.
"About to Hatch" Whisk
Beau Coup
This whisk set — with a cracked-egg handle that says "about to hatch" and a little chick inside — would be the cutest addition to any kitchen and a wonderful way for guests to remember the shower! $17 gets you a set of four whisks.
Bunny Lollipops
Etsy
These festive bunny lollipops come in four different colors and have 15 different flavor options, including champagne and raspberry.
Egg-Shaped Scented Soap
Etsy
These soaps come in pink or blue, so you could go with pink if the baby-to-be is a girl or blue for a boy — or just mix-and-match if the parents are on Team Green. The soaps have a lovely scent and are just perfect for this theme.