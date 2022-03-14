Easter falls on April 17 this year, and if you’re looking to throw a baby shower around that time (or really any time in the spring), an Easter-themed baby shower would be just too cute. Whether the parents-to-be celebrate the religious aspect of Easter or not, Easter is a celebration of new life, and so is a baby shower. Between eggs, chicks, bunnies, and lots of puns (we’re egg-specting; some bunny is on the way), there’s all kinds of things you can do with an Easter baby shower to make it really memorable.

An Easter-themed shower is a little unusual, but not so much so that you won’t be able to find lots of cute things that fit your theme. In fact, I’ve found them for you here! From invitations, food, decorations, and favors, you can go all-in on this theme or just include some little touches that nod to it. (And don’t forget to pick a sweet Easter maternity look to complete the day.) No matter how far you go with this Easter baby shower theme, it’s going to be delightful.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.