These Easter maternity dresses are perfect for spring and your comfort.
17 Of The Most Stunning Easter Maternity Dresses

You don’t have to compromise your comfort for a beautiful dress.

by Tiffany Eve Lawrence

Easter comes with pastels, flowers, ruffles, and newness. If you’re pregnant during the season, then it’s the perfect time to model your growing baby with a pretty flowing dress. And there are so many Easter maternity dress options out there for moms of all bump sizes.

The beauty of growing a baby during the season of new birth can feel totally meant to be. This year, Easter lands on Sunday, April 17, and families have different styles of celebrating this day. Many people start the day in church, then have brunch with their family, and typically end the day with an Easter egg hunt for the children. Several communities also organize Easter egg hunts along with fun activities that families can attend. And with each activity, finding the Easter bunny for your family photos is a must. Which is another reason you’ll want your Easter maternity to be on point.

Although pregnancy comes with its discomforts, clothes shouldn’t be one of them. So when you’re getting dressed up, be it a short fun style or a glamorous occasion, you still want something that is easy to slip into. And you can find some style in this lineup that will cover your activities from casual to carefree and totally chic.

Short & Breezy Easter Maternity Dresses

Spring usually brings in the sunshine with a pleasant breeze on the side. And spending your time outside on Easter is a nice opportunity to sport a short knee-length dress. These beautiful maternity pieces include satin material, lace, and a beautiful tulle dress that looks like a soft pink cloud.

Purple Channel Sleeve Maternity Satin Mini Dress
Missguided
Available in sizes 2 - 14, this gorgeous purple dress is a bit modern, with a touch of sweet Easter colors that still make it super traditional.
Cream Floral Applique Maternity Flounce Dress
PinkBlush Maternity
Available in sizes S - L, this short flounce dress is super gorgeous, and the textured flowers all over will make you look like a spring bouquet.
Olive Lace Off Shoulder Fitted Maternity Dress
PinkBlush Maternity
Available in several sizes, this Easter maternity dress is more of a nontraditional spring color, but still super cute for either brunch or church.
PinkTulle Plus Size Maternity Mini Dress
Momnfancy
Available in sizes S - 3XL, this pink tulle dress is a total showstopper. The inclusive sizing is so great, and it gives such sweet, spring pastel vibes with a hint of sexiness.

Floral Easter Maternity Dresses

Wearing a floral print dress on Easter almost feels like a given. Especially when everything outside is blossoming with new life. There’s no lack of dresses that are covered with beautiful patterns of flowers. Your only dilemma may be finding the right cut that best fits your personal style.

Flutter Short Sleeve Woven Maternity Dress
Target
Available in several sizes, this Easter maternity dress is springy enough for Easter Sunday, but could also work through the warm summer months as a cute day dress.
The Nines By Hatch 3/4 Sleeve Tiered Maternity Dress
Target
Available in sizes S - XXL, this floral dress has more of a muted look for an Easter maternity dress, but it’s still super cute and casual for a date night.
Maternity Shirred Panel Floral Embroidered Mesh Overlay Dress
SHEIN
Available in several sizes, this floral overlay Easter maternity dress will definitely turn heads. The color is so perfect for spring — like a robin’s egg — and the sheer overlay promises you won’t get too hot with your bump.
Maternity Floral Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Dress
SHEIN
Available in sizes XS - XXL, this maternity Easter dress has some cute floral puff sleeves, along with a sweetheart neckline.
Ivory Floral Tie Sleeve Maternity Midi Dress
PinkBlush Maternity
Available in various sizes, this floral tie Easter maternity dress is just adorable. The cream color keeps it light and fresh, while the floral pattern adds some fun and whimsy.

Maternity Easter Wrap Dresses

A wrap dress is a great way to accentuate your waistline while showing off your growing baby. When coupled with a ruffled hem, these dresses also have an added touch of class to them. They can take you through all of your Sunday festivities, and if you want some extra comfort, you can pair them with a cute sandal.

Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress
Target
Available in sizes up to XL, how perfect is this shade of blue on this knit wrap Easter maternity dress? It’s just darling.
Floral Wrap Long Sleeve Maternity Maxi Dress
Target
Available in sizes S - XL, this floral long-sleeve maxi dress is so precious, and perfect for Easter climates that aren’t quite as warm of a spring day as you’d like.
Maternity Surplice Neck Allover Heart Print Ruffle Wrap Dress
SHEIN
Available in sizes XS - XXL, this sweet Easter maternity wrap dress has some major spring vibes with the cute ruffles and fun sleeves.
Flounce London Maternity Satin Wrap Dress
ASOS
Available in various sizes, this satin maternity Easter dress is just right for a more formal Easter Sunday option.

Sleeveless Easter Maternity Dresses

A nice way to welcome spring and Easter is by letting the sun kiss your shoulders in a sleeveless dress. But don’t think the lack of sleeves will take away from how fabulous these pieces are. They are short, ruffled, flowing, floral, and even layered. All the bases are covered and you just need to choose from some of the most stunning maternity sleeveless dresses.

Frill Tie Belted Maternity Skater Dress
Missguided
Available in various sizes, this skater dress is a fun Easter maternity look, and the color is a sweet neutral.
EVER-PRETTY Maternity Belted Layered Hem Mesh Dress
SHEIN
Available in various sizes, this belted Easter maternity dress has such a gorgeous purple color and a lot of movement in the layers and flounces.
Cream Floral Shimmer Lace-Up Maternity Maxi Dress
PinkBlush Maternity
Available in sizes S - L, this is another sweet cream and floral dress, but in a maxi version. The lace adds a delicate touch, but the colors and florals make it seem even more vintage.
Pink-Blue Grenadine Backless Maternity Maxi Dress
Momnfancy
Available in sizes S - XL, this Easter maternity dress gives off some major Easter egg vibes and is perfect for posing for photos on Easter Sunday.