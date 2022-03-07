Easter comes with pastels, flowers, ruffles, and newness. If you’re pregnant during the season, then it’s the perfect time to model your growing baby with a pretty flowing dress. And there are so many Easter maternity dress options out there for moms of all bump sizes.

The beauty of growing a baby during the season of new birth can feel totally meant to be. This year, Easter lands on Sunday, April 17, and families have different styles of celebrating this day. Many people start the day in church, then have brunch with their family, and typically end the day with an Easter egg hunt for the children. Several communities also organize Easter egg hunts along with fun activities that families can attend. And with each activity, finding the Easter bunny for your family photos is a must. Which is another reason you’ll want your Easter maternity to be on point.

Although pregnancy comes with its discomforts, clothes shouldn’t be one of them. So when you’re getting dressed up, be it a short fun style or a glamorous occasion, you still want something that is easy to slip into. And you can find some style in this lineup that will cover your activities from casual to carefree and totally chic.

Short & Breezy Easter Maternity Dresses

Spring usually brings in the sunshine with a pleasant breeze on the side. And spending your time outside on Easter is a nice opportunity to sport a short knee-length dress. These beautiful maternity pieces include satin material, lace, and a beautiful tulle dress that looks like a soft pink cloud.

Floral Easter Maternity Dresses

Wearing a floral print dress on Easter almost feels like a given. Especially when everything outside is blossoming with new life. There’s no lack of dresses that are covered with beautiful patterns of flowers. Your only dilemma may be finding the right cut that best fits your personal style.

Maternity Easter Wrap Dresses

A wrap dress is a great way to accentuate your waistline while showing off your growing baby. When coupled with a ruffled hem, these dresses also have an added touch of class to them. They can take you through all of your Sunday festivities, and if you want some extra comfort, you can pair them with a cute sandal.

Sleeveless Easter Maternity Dresses

A nice way to welcome spring and Easter is by letting the sun kiss your shoulders in a sleeveless dress. But don’t think the lack of sleeves will take away from how fabulous these pieces are. They are short, ruffled, flowing, floral, and even layered. All the bases are covered and you just need to choose from some of the most stunning maternity sleeveless dresses.

