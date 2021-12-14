15 Gorgeous Maternity Party Dresses That Are Comfortable, Too

Getting dressed every day can be a challenge in and of itself, even when you’re not expecting. But bring on a pregnancy belly, and well, you’re probably staring down your closet trying to find something, anything to wear. And maybe maternity leggings win most days (because it’s just effortless comfort), but a day will come along when your preggo self will be invited to a party, and you’re going to need something to wear. Since you can’t exactly show up to said soiree in sweats, you’ll need to have a look-see at some of these maternity party dresses that will dress your bump beautifully.

Unlike pants or even a shirt, where you only have to dress a certain body party, a maternity party dress means that you’ll need something that fits you well all over…and that is no easy feet when you’re dealing with a burgeoning belly, swollen feet, legs, arms, well, everything. You’ll want something that shows off your waist, but isn’t binding on the belly. And you’ll need it to be just the right length. Yes, it’s a lot to think about, but luckily, these maternity party dresses highlight your bump without sacrificing comfort or style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Maternity Party Dress That Can Work For Your Pregnancy Pics, Too Off-Shoulder Maternity Gown & Photoshoot Dress Motherhood Available in sizes XS - XL $72 see on motherhood If you’re looking for a dress that does double (or triple) duty, this maternity dress from Motherhood is it. Not only can you use it for an elegant evening out with your partner, but you can even use it for a baby shower or as a photoshoot dress before giving birth. It has enough glam (think off-the-shoulder neckline, serious side ruching, and gown-like train) that gives it elegance, but still allows you to feel covered up, since it has long sleeves. The maxi length means you can wear it during any season, and that lovely 3% spandex gives you stretch in all the right places.

2 A Maternity Dress That Is Your New LBD Side Ruched Maternity Dress Motherhood Available in sizes XS - XL $39.98 see on motherhood Sometimes you need a basic little black dress that can be used for any occasion. This side ruched maternity dress from Motherhood serves all your LBD needs. It’s made from a jersey knit, so it has stretch for days. The scoop neckline means you can wear statement necklaces that will allow you to dress up (or down) the dress depending on where you’re wearing it. The slightly longer skirt means you won’t have to worry about it riding up your legs. Best part: you can pop it into the washing machine in case any food falls on your boobs or bump.

3 A Faux Leather Maternity Dress Maternity Leather Look Pleated Mini Dress In Black ASOS DESIGN Available in sizes UK 6- UK 20 £28 see on asos Heads will be turning when you wear this maternity leather look pleated mini dress. From ASOS DESIGN, the dress completely commands attention. It has a plunging v-neck to show off your girls, while the low back adds extra detail. The pleats just might make you want to twirl your cute preggo self around (just be careful if you do). You can pair this dress with some heels (if you feel stead enough to walk in them), and a small clutch for a lewk that is just delicious.

4 An Ethereal Maternity Dress Maternity Bridesmaid ruched bodice drape maxi dress with wrap waist and flutter cape sleeve in blush ASOS Available in sizes UK 6 - UK 20 £80 see on asos Not every maternity dress has to be clingy and black. Nope, this flowing maternity gown from ASOS is delicate and dainty. The maxi dress has a wrap waist, a ruched bodice, and is floor-length. But what really captivates in this dress is the flutter cape sleeves, which are see-through but so, so pretty. Of course, this isn’t your everyday dress, so you might wind up wearing it for a friend’s wedding, or some other elegant affair. But what you’ll love is that you won’t have to hang it in the closet once Baby arrives. No, this gown is designed to fit throughout your nine months and beyond.

5 A Velvet Babydoll Maternity Dress Burgundy Velvet Wrap Front Babydoll Maternity Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes S - XL $72 see on pink blush You’ll be ready for the office holiday party in this burgundy babydoll maternity dress from Pink Blush. It has ¾ sleeves and a pleated empire waist that works to define your bump. The velvet fabric will keep you warm, but with the above-the-knee length, you won’t have to worry about the dress being too heavy or possibly causing you to overheat. Although you can wear it again, just be sure to dry clean it or hand wash with cold water, because this dress doesn’t like bleach, or to be hung while still wet.

6 A Maternity Maxi Dress Navy Side Slit Satin Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes S - L $86 see on pink blush Your skin will feel so, so good in this Pink Blush satin maternity maxi dress. The full-length dress has a wrap v-neckline and a self-tie waist to add some oomph to your silhouette. There’s even a side slit that can make the maxi dress even sexier. Unlike other maternity dresses, this one is double-lined, so you won’t have to load up on layers underneath or worry about anyone seeing your preggo panties. It’s chic enough to pair with some strappy sandals, or dress up for an elegant evening out. As for its care, be sure to hand wash cold, because this dress is not washing machine friendly.

7 An Office Party Maternity Dress Tie Front Knit Maternity Dress Macy's Available in sizes XS - L $98 see on Macy's You’ll be ready to rock the company’s annual holiday party in this tie front knit maternity dress. The dress is sophisticated enough to wear to a work event or even a holiday gathering with friends and family. It’s made from a soft, cozy knit that will cover your bump beautifully. A front tie adds interest to this dress, which also has a scoop neckline. Because the dress is simple, you’ll want to bling it up with some accessories so that it’s not too plain. And if you’re not a fan of zippers, this dress has a pullover style, so there aren’t any that you’ll have to yank on to get in and out of the dress.

8 A Sexy Maternity Dress My Bump Maternity Dress Velvet Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $27.99 see on amazon Who says that maternity party dresses have to be so dour? If you’re feeling good in your skin, then why not show off your bump in this velvet maternity dress? It’s made from 92% polyester and 8% spandex, so there’s plenty of stretch. But apart from the beautiful burgundy color, what really captivates about this dress is the off-the-shoulder neckline. You can bring it up if you want coverage on your shoulders, or pull it down to make it even more beautiful. The fabric has a pretty sheen, so you’ll sparkle and shine when you’re at the party. Just be sure to order your regular size for the perfect fit.

9 A Polka Dot Maternity Dress Long Sleeve Smock Waist Tiered Knit Maternity Dress Target Available in sizes XS - XXL $29.99 see on target The issue with most maternity dresses is that you can only wear them for a pretty short period of time. Not this knit maternity dress from Target, though. From the smocked waist to the tiered skirt, the dress fits throughout your pregnancy and even after you deliver Baby, too. It’s made from a soft, stretchy jersey fabric, so it will be comfortable while you dance the night away (or at least, for a couple of hours, anyway). It has a u-shape neckline and long balloon sleeve, so you won’t feel like the dress is clinging to you. Just select your pre-pregnancy size for the perfect fit.

10 An Oscar-Worthy Maternity Gown Oscar Champagne Gold Satin Maternity Gown Etsy Available in sizes S - 2XL $180 see on etsy There are maternity party dresses… and then there are maternity party dresses. This gorgeous champagne gold satin maternity gown from Etsy seller SharonRoseCouture is a definite showstopper. The gown has a mermaid style bottom that will make you look beautiful whether you’re chatting with people or sipping some non-alcoholic spirits. Of course, the maternity dress can be used not just for parties, but for your baby shower, gender reveal, or other event that requires a high level of elegance. The soft stretch satin is shimmery, and will make you and your bump pop in any picture. One reviewer said, “This dress is lovely… I felt beautiful wearing it.”

11 A Stunning White Maternity Gown Fitted Maternity Gown Etsy Available in sizes S - 2XL $170 see on etsy Wearing white is not just reserved for the summertime. In fact, a winter white maternity dress can look absolutely gorgeous, especially this gown that’s a total look. Although it’s form-fitting, it’s not too body hugging (according to the seller, the fabric stretches by an inch or two), so you won’t feel like you can’t breathe in it. The maternity dress has one sleeve, and oh, what a sleeve it is, with layers of tiered fabric, and the other shoulder stylishly exposed. The dress does pool at the bottom, but that shouldn’t prevent you from dancing and having a great time at your party.

12 A Sparkly Maternity Dress PIETRO BRUNELLI SEQUIN LONG SLEEVE MIDI MATERNITY DRESS A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes XS - XL $278 see on a pea in the pod There’s nothing like a sparkly dress that just screams “party time.” And this one from A Pea in the Pod has all the glitz and glam you might want from a maternity party dress. The midi dress has a v-neck design and has oodles of sequins so that you’ll shine. But don’t worry about the dress being itchy, since it’s got a jersey knit lining. All this dress needs is a pair of heels, some awesome earrings, and you’re ready to step out for a night on the town. And while it’s a maternity dress, you can definitely wear it well into your fourth trimester, too.

13 An Elegant Maternity And Nursing Dress Black Lace Maternity & Nursing Dress Seraphine Available in sizes UK 6 - UK 18 £149 see on seraphine If you’re attending a black-tie affair or a wedding, you’re going to need a maternity dress that is going to make you the queen of the ball. And that’s just what this black lace maternity & nursing dress from Seraphine does. The dress has a fitted lace bodice and soft crepe A-line skirt. But where this dress really shines is with its fitted lace bodice and sleeves which makes it super sophisticated. The empire waist (along with a scalloped v back), shows off your curves. The cool part is that you don’t have to ditch this dress once baby arrives; the lace lifts up in the front for easy nursing access, so you can feed your baby beautifully.

14 An Easy Breezy Maternity Party Dress Velour Nursing Maxi Latched Mama Available in sizes XXS - 3XL $65 see on latched mama Sure, you might want to go to the party, but ugh, do you have to really get dressed up for it? This Latched Mama Velour Nursing Maxi dress will take you through your entire pregnancy…and then some. It is a quick on (and, ahem, quick off) dress, so that you’ll feel relaxed without sacrificing your style. The elastic waist fits your body at any stage, too. Once your baby is born, you can continue wearing the dress, since it’s got a subtle v-neck design that allows for nursing access without exposing your boobs.

15 A Maternity & Nursing Romper Dress Nursing Romper Latched Mama Available in sizes standard, petite, and plus $64 see on latched mama Yes, this Latched Mama nursing romper has tons going for it. It has a tank style that is comfortable and hides your bra straps. It has a scoop neck so you can accessorize the dress. It has a tie waist to separate your boobs from your belly, and it allows you to nurse, too, since the dress is designed for both pregnancy and postpartum. (You can even nurse single or tandem-syle and pumping in this dress.) But what the “momper” really has going for it is the one thing that many maternity dresses don’t have: pockets. That’s right, you can stick your phone or car keys in the pockets of this maternity dress and no one will even know.

There’s nothing like a fun frock to make you want to go out and have some fun. These maternity dresses will let you feel comfortable as you and your bump step out for a night out.