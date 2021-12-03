Get Your Sparkle On In These Gold & Glittery Maternity Dresses

Pregnancy is a time when you can get really creative with color. But more often than not, expecting mamas stick to solids, (and usually dark ones). While black might always be chic, that doesn’t mean that you should always walk around wearing such a somber shade. If you’re looking to add some shimmer to your motherhood style, you might want to skip the silver and head straight for these gold maternity dresses that are 14k cool.

There are so many ways in which you can wear a gold maternity dress. You might opt for a shimmery one that’s full of sparkle, or a gold that’s reminiscent of a sunset and has more muted tones. Your gold maternity dress might only have tinted accents, so you don’t feel like a sun walking into the room. But gold is definitely a color that commands attention, so think about how you want to wear it. Is it for your baby shower where you’ll be the center of attention, or is it for a wedding or a formal event? You might be looking at gold maternity dresses to ring in the New Year, or just want something you can wear every day, because gosh darn it, you’re already glowing, and a gold dress will complement your skin tone.

So if you’re in the mood for a fun new frock, check out these gold maternity dresses that are a solid choice — and solid gold, too.

1 A Velvet Gold Maternity Dress Velvet Maternity Off Shoulder Gold Maternity Dress Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $36.99 see on amazon If you’re planning to wear your gold maternity dress in the winter, you don’t want to cover up all the cuteness with a heavy coat. Well, you won’t have to with this velvet maternity off shoulder dress on Amazon. Although it’s technically labeled as yellow, it’s got gold vibes all over it. It’s made from 90% mercerized cotton and 10% spandex, which gives it plenty of stretch where you need it. Although your shoulders might be a bit cool, with the long sleeves and flowing train, you’ll stay nice and warm. Just be careful when washing this dress, since it’s best to hand wash it cold so that it stays pretty.

2 A Body-Hugging Gold Maternity Dress Glitter Maternity Dress Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $29.99 see on amazon If pregnancy has finally given you that booty you always wanted, you can show it off with this form-fitting maternity dress. The dress has some shimmer, and its simple design gives it a timeless, elegant quality. It’s ideal for baby showers, special events, or even on days when you just want to sparkle wherever you go. A word to the wise, though: this dress can be a bit see-through, so be sure to wear nude undergarments so that your best assets are completely covered.

3 A Really Gold Maternity Evening Gown Gold Sequin V Neck Sleeveless Maternity Evening Gown Pink Blush Available in sizes S - XL $85 $129 see on pink blush You’ll never have nothing to wear to when you have this gorgeously gold maternity gown hanging in your closet. It’s full of sequins and shine and everything you could possibly imagine that a gold gown would be. The evening gown has a V neckline and is cinched under the bust. And if all that gold weren’t enough, the dress is double-lined so you won’t have to worry about any peek-a-boo moments. It’s made from 88% polyester, 10% nylon, and 2% spandex, but has plenty of room for your bump to sparkle.

4 An Everyday Gold Maternity Dress Gold Floral Square Neck Smocked Front Lace Trim Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes S - L $72 see on pink blush Many people might classify gold clothing as always being evening wear, but that’s simply not so. Case in point: this gold floral smocked maternity dress from Pink Blush. The maternity maxi dress has itty bitty flowers all over it, and boasts a square neckline with short, ruffled sleeves. It has an elastic empire waist to highlight your belly, and lace trim designs on the lower portion of the dress. It goes great with strappy sandals, or you can even dress it up with a pair of neutral-colored pumps. And because the dress is casual, you can really wear it anywhere, from when you have to run errands to picking up older children from school.

5 A Mermaid Gold Maternity Dress Maternity Round Neck Sequin Bodycon Dress lukalula Available in sizes S - 2XL $42.99 see on lukalula If you’re having a themed baby shower where gold is a great color for everyone to wear, you’ll definitely want to check out this maternity bodycon dress from lukalula. This isn’t a maternity dress that you’ll be heading off to work in or wearing to pick up dry cleaning. Oh, no. This dress is begging to be shown off, and it’ll be you who gets to rock the frock. It’s an all-seasons dress, meaning there’s not one specific time when you can (or can’t) wear the dress. Depending on how tall you are, you might want to be careful walking around in the dress, since it has a longer train.

6 A Blingy Gold Maternity Dress Maternity Sexy V-Neck Sequin Dress lukalula Available in sizes S - XL $39.35 $98.38 see on lukalula Gold, and tulle, and sequins, oh my! There is so much to love about this v neck maternity dress. It has tons of tulle, and an open back for that jaw dropping moment. The bodice is swimming in sequins, and they even drip down onto the tulle. This gown is perfect for your maternity photo shoot, baby shower, or even a fancy dress party, like a friend’s wedding or some other shindig that requires you to switch out of your sweats. But once you put this dress on, you’re guaranteed to feel like a goddess.

7 A Black Designer Gold Maternity Gown Kamaria African Print Stretch Sweetheart Dress (Blue Pyramids)- Clearance D'IYANU Available in sizes XS - 3XL $49.99 $79.99 see on d'iyanu Some dresses are solid gold. Others have enough gold accents to ensure that they’re completely unforgettable. That’s what makes the Kamaria African Print Stretch Sweetheart Dress so adorable. It’s got lots of bright colors (including gold, blue, and maroon), but if you look at the dress, you’d say it’s a gold dress. And while it’s not specifically maternity, it certainly has enough stretch in it that you’ll be able to wear it during your nine months — and potentially beyond, too.

8 A Rose Gold Maternity Dress Maternity Demi Sequins Tulle Dress Rose Gold Bump Biddy Available in sizes XS - M $129 see on bump biddy For so long, everyone was crazy about the 14k. But then along came rose gold, and regular gold was like, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.” Well, you’ll also be the envy of an event when you don this darling dress from Bump Biddy. The rose gold maternity gown has an intricate sequin patterned design and a sweetheart bustline. To add extra interest, there is a tulle overlay detailing, and the dress has a mermaid silhouette to really enhance your curves. The dress is 100% polyester, and is ideal for an occasion where you get to be a little more glamorous than everyday living.

9 A Versatile Gold Maternity Dress Maternity Callie Puff Sleeve Maternity Dress Bump Biddy Available in sizes S - 3XL $72 see on bump biddy For moms who want to flaunt what Mother Nature gave them, this gold maternity dress does the job. There’s a lot going on with this dress, from its puff sleeve detailing to the side ruching which highlights your bump. It also has an asymmetric hem, a keyhole back design, and a sash to accentuate your waist. This dress is great for a gal who wants to feel sexy during their pregnancy, and still maintain their sense of style.

10 A Budget-Friendly Gold Maternity Dress Maternity Twist One Sleeve Midi Dress With Thigh Slit In Gold ASOS Available in sizes 2 - 16 $55 see on asos Just because you’re going for a gold dress doesn’t mean that you have to literally pay the price for it. This shiny gold maternity dress from Asos has all the flair of a fancy frock but without the hefty price tag. The asymmetrical one-sleeve V neck dress has a twist front, and (woot woot), a thigh slit so you can feel both shimmery and sexy. Because of the sparkly sheen, you’ll definitely want to wear this dress for a night out with your partner before baby arrives, or your baby shower, or any cool event that you just can’t roll up to in your maternity leggings.

It can be easy to get into a rut when it comes to your maternity clothing. But even if gold isn’t a color that you’ve worn frequently in the past, now is the time to embrace it. That way, your dress can glow just as much as you do.