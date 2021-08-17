These Plus-Size Maternity Dresses Will Make You Feel Like The Queen That You Are

Your baby shower is a special event, and you definitely want to get all dolled up for it. But in addition to being beautiful for your shower, you should most certainly feel comfortable, too. After all, you don’t want a dress that feels constricting. So if you’re looking to look and feel fabulous, these plus-sized maternity dresses for your baby shower will make you (and your bump) feel fashionable — and fierce.

If you thought you were going to be sitting the entire time during your shower while loving friends and fam rush to bring you tasty snacks, well, you’re partly correct. But if you’ve ever been to a baby shower, you’ll notice that it’s a marathon of a day. You’ll be doing non-stop moving, posing for pics, opening presents, standing/sitting, and you need a gown that’s got a lot of give as you go through the day.

The other thing about baby shower dresses is that they’re usually a one-and-done deal. The fancy frocks often only get worn once, which means you might shell out a lot of money for a gown that’s only going to get about 5-ish hours of wear. That’s what makes these dresses ideal; many can be worn again (and again), simply by dressing them up or down as need be. And each time you put it on, you’ll have those beautiful memories of your baby shower — even if you are only just running to the bank or picking up an older child from daycare or school.

So if you want to feel like the queen that you are, these plus-sized maternity dresses will keep you comfy and looking gorgeous, too.

Floral Plus-Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress Pink Floral Chiffon Maternity Plus Maxi Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes 1- 3X $84 see on pink blush If you’re planning on having an outdoor baby shower, this floral plus-sized dress would fit your theme. The chiffon max dress has a wrap V-shaped neckline, long sleeves and a sash tie waist. This flowy dress is lined on the bust and skirt, and with its pretty print, you’ll feel absolutely festive.

White Plus-Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress PinkBlush White Lace Mesh Overlay Plus Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes 1X- 3X $95 see on pink blush Who says white only has to be for a wedding? This lace mesh overlay plus size maternity dress form Pink Blush is made from 100% polyester. It has a pretty scalloped trim, and semi-sheer short bell sleeves. The plunging V-line necklace will show off those pregnancy boobs, and woot, the bust and skirt are double-lined so you won’t have to worry about giving anyone a glimpse.

Plus Sized Ruched Baby Shower Maternity Dress Plus Sized Ruched Maternity Dress Motherhood Available in sizes 1X - 3X $29.98 $49.98 see on motherhood Move over, LBD. This Motherhood plus-sized ruched maternity dress is all you need for a sophisticated baby shower, a night out with your sweetie, or both. Side ruching is what makes this dress (and your bump) pop, and since the dress grows with you, it can be worn for your entire pregnancy — and beyond.

Clip Dot Flounce Plus Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress Jessica Simpson Plus Size Clip Dot Flounce Maternity Dress Motherhood Available in sizes 1X- 3X $77.98 $129.98 see on motherhood The metallic detailing is what makes this plus-sized maternity dress totally gorgeous. The dress offers tons of movement, so you won’t feel constricted or uncomfortable. It’s made from viscose, georgette, and has long sleeves so you’ll feel covered. The mid-calf length means you won’t trip on the dress when you go to cut the cake.

Sunflower Plus Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress Women Casual Maternity Maxi Dress Plus Size Baby Shower Amazon Available in sizes 1X - 3X $29.99 see on amazon Sunflowers are the flower of choice for the summer. So if you’re planning on having a sunflower-themed baby shower, this plus-sized sunflower maternity dress is a must. It’s made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex. It’s super stretchy and very soft on your skin. You can wear it for your baby shower, or any other occasion, like a date night or even for your maternity photo shoot.

Flower Print Plus Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress Nemidor Women's Flower Print Summer Short Sleeve Plus Size Casual Maxi Dress Amazon Available in sizes 14-26 $29.99 see on amazon Sure, you want to look amazing, but you also want an easy breezy baby shower maternity dress, too. This flower print short-sleeved dress has a slip-it-on-and-go style that you’ll love. It’s made from stretchy and soft material that allows you to move freely while still looking fashionable. The elastic waist helps define your bump, too.

Photo Shoot Ready Plus Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress Maternity V Neck Pure Color Dress lukalula Available in sizes 1X - 4X $40.99 $89.78 see on lukalula Show up to your baby shower ready to slay in this Maternity V Neck Pure Color Dress from Lukalula. It’s one of those gowns that just begs to be photographed, which will happen a lot at your shower. It has layers of tulle that make it lovely for pics, and the bodice features an intricate design, along with long sheer sleeves that make this dress simply stunning.

Stripe Tie Waist Wrap Plus-Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress BUMP IT UP MATERNITY Navy Stripe Tie Waist Wrap Dress Yours Clothing Available in sizes 12- 26/28 £26.99 see on yours clothing Storq offers quality clothing in plus sizes up to 3X. This wrap-style dress has a tie-waist, short sleeves, and it’s made from a super soft jersey fabric so you don’t have to worry about feeling the least bit uncomfortable in this fun dress. Add a jacket on chillier days and you can wear it into the fall.

Off The Shoulder Plus Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress BUMP IT UP MATERNITY Navy Floral Bardot Maxi Dress Yours Clothing Available in sizes 10-26/28 £36.99 see on yours clothing The shoulders have it in this fabulously floral gown. The maxi style dress has a Bardot neckline and is made from 100% viscose. It’s machine washable, and can be worn well after Baby is born, too.

Khaki Green Ribbed Twist Bodycon Midi Plus Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress BUMP IT UP MATERNITY Khaki Green Ribbed Twist Bodycon Midi Dress Yours Clothing Available in sizes 12-26/28 £16.99 see on yours clothing Make everyone green with envy at how gorgeous you look in this bump-hugging beauty of a dress. The spaghetti straps make it sexy, along with the ribbed texture, twist front detail, and ruched sides. Some statement earrings and necklace can make this dress sparkle, while some sneaks and a hoodie can take it from night to day — and back again.

Dress Up & Down Mini Plus-Sized Baby Shower Maternity Dress Dress Up & Down Mini Dress Storq Available in sizes XS-3X $88 see on storq Another one from Storq, this black dress has the option to be dressed up or dressed down (hence the name), and can be worn more tight-fitting to rock your bump, or looser by sizing up. Best part: the wide straps can hide your bra, so you won’t have to worry about your straps showing. The dress falls above the knee for a sexier baby shower vibe.

Pink Floral Maxi Plus Sized Maternity Baby Shower Dress Maternity Daisy Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress - Pink co edition Available in sizes 1X - 2X $98 see on co edition Who’s pretty in pink? You are, when you wear the maternity daisy off the shoulder maxi dress from co edition. It’s made from woven chiffon and has an elasticized off-the-shoulder neck and waistline. This is a dress that can do double duty for your baby shower as well as for your pregnancy shoot.

Your baby shower is a big deal, and you’re going to need a dress that, of course, looks amazing. But aesthetics aside, you should look for one that makes you feel fantastic and happy, because it is such a special day. And if you can get some extra mileage out of it post-party, that’s even more amazing.