These Fall Maternity Dresses Are So Cute & Comfortable

There are a lot of difficult things about being pregnant, but personally, I’ve found that one of the most frustrating things is trying to find great maternity clothes, like fall maternity dresses.

I’m currently pregnant with my second child, and I’ve found that throughout both of my pregnancies, getting dressed is exhausting. It can be hard to find cute maternity clothes that don’t cost an arm and a leg, and then feeling comfortable in something? Even worse. That’s why my go-to in both of my pregnancies has been maternity dresses. Comfortable, never restricting, easy to grow with, and cute, maternity dresses are just better than anything else. And you don’t have to give them up for chilly weather: there are lots of cute fall maternity dresses that you should consider purchasing.

While on the hunt for the perfect fall maternity dress, look for something that allows for easy layering (you know, for those days where you’re cold in the morning but sweating by lunchtime), and something versatile. The ideal dress will take you through fall and into winter, and can be worn dressed up or down. Here are some of our favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Casual Bodycon Dress Motherhood Maternity Plus Size Ruched Maternity Dress Target $33.99 $44.98 See On Target A simple bodycon dress like this one is a great maternity basic to have for fall (or any season). You can wear this with boots, sneakers, or heels, depending on how casual or dressed up you want it to look, and you can throw on a sweater or cardigan over it when it gets cold. The ruching on the side makes it perfect for all three trimesters. We love the longer hemline, so the dress won’t ride up, and the three-quarter sleeves that make it so versatile. It comes in a dark purple shade that’s really pretty, or black, which is even more versatile.

A Dress For Pregnancy And Postpartum Double-Layer Midi Nursing Sweater Dress Old Navy $36.99 See On Old Navy It’s always a good idea to get a maternity dress that can be worn after you give birth as well, like this one. It’s a double layer dress with a soft jersey tank top under the top layer that allows for convenient and discreet nursing. There’s also a fly-away vent at the back for extra comfort. It’s cozy and comes in this perfect rust-colored autumn shade (called, adorably, Night Owl), but it also comes in black or dark green shades if you want something more neutral. I love how this can be worn with sneakers or heels for the ultimate everyday dress.

A Denim Dress Chambray Button Front Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod $70.40 $88 See On A Pea In The Pod A casual chambray dress is another great basic that can be worn in so many different ways. On warm days, wear this dress loose with sandals or sneakers. Leave your legs bare and throw on some jewelry for an easy look. As it gets chillier, layer with a sweater, add some cozy rights, and maybe put some boots on instead. It also comes with a fabric belt if you want to accentuate the waist, and some reviews note that it runs a bit oversized, so that might come in handy. The light and airy fabric makes this almost guaranteed to be your new favorite.

A Black Bodycon Dress Ripe Sadie Rib Knit Dress A Pea In The Pod $108 See on a pea in the pod This black rib knit dress is super adaptable. You can can easily dress it up with heels, glam makeup, and your nice jewelry for a night out. Pair it with white sneakers for running errands, going to brunch, or hanging with friends. The ribbed material is stretchy and comfortable and will definitely grow with you and your belly. I love the v-neck neckline that makes this just a little bit less on the casual side, and the length is perfect for a growing bump. The long sleeves make this dress better for the fall and winter than any other season.

A Bright Floral The Nines by HATCH™ Floral Print Balloon Long Sleeve Crepe Maternity Dress Target $27.20 $32 see on target Hatch, a normally pretty expensive line of luxe maternity clothes, partnered with Target to deliver more affordable options to those who still want the Hatch look without the high price tag. This is a really cute option in the line—I love the stand-out shade and subtle floral print. After all, there’s no rule that says you can’t wear bright florals in the fall! This red dress is loose-fitting and comfortable, with trendy balloon sleeves. You can also easily wear it when you’re no longer pregnant, which is a big plus — side ruching is awesome, but it screams “maternity,” so when it’s not there, it makes the clothes more versatile.

A Fun Pattern Taupe Square Neck Checkered Pleated Tier Maternity Dress Pink Blush Maternity $71 see on pink blush maternity This adorable checkered and tiered dress has just a little bit of vintage flair to it, and I especially love the vibe with the white boots the model is wearing. It’s so fun and sweet, whether you get it in this taupe and white shade or the light blue and white shade. It’s the perfect dress for transitional weather because it’s light and airy, but also has slightly longer sleeves (which are also puffed, so they feel nice and trendy). This is another dress that can easily be worn when you’re no longer pregnant, so it’s nice to spend your money on something you’ll only wear for a few months.

A Sweatshirt Dress MAMA Sweatshirt Dress H&M $24.99 see on h&M This allows you to combine two of your favorite maternity items: a cozy sweatshirt and a casual dress. It really doesn’t get much better than that. It’s comfy enough that you’ll want to wear this around your house, and you totally can. Pair the dress with leggings and get it in a size up if you want to keep it more like loungewear. Otherwise, you can wear it like the model, with a pair of boots. You can even add tights to make it more warm! I love how this is the perfect casual option, and the slightly puffed sleeves make it just a little bit more interesting.

A Maxi Dress Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Floral Print Dress Target $29.99 see on target Looking for the perfect fall dress to wear when you go apple picking on a particularly warm October day? I’m pretty sure I found it. This adorable maxi dress comes in this beautiful rust-orange color that makes it feel just right for all of the fall vibes. The florals create a really pretty pattern as well, and the slightly longer sleeves make it great for when the air gets a little chilly. The tie waist allows you to adjust it as needed. This one doesn’t look like a maternity dress at all, so it can easily be worn when the bump is no longer there.

A Cool Tank Dress Maternity Sleeveless Cross-Back Rib-Knit Linen-Blend Midi Shift Dress Old Navy $39.99 see on old navy Sure, this dress looks very summery, but that’s part of what makes it a great transitional piece. You can easily wear it on its own during those last few weeks of warm summery weather (and the few days of it we’ll inevitably get at some point in October), with a pair of sandals or sneakers. As it gets more chilly outside, throw it on with a cute denim jacket, a cardigan, or even a knotted sweater over the top. The shirred sides allow it to grow with your belly. Reviewers do note that this one tends to run on the large side, so it might be a good idea to size down.

A Casual Shirtdress Loyal Hana Carissa Long Sleeve Crinkle Maternity/Nursing Shirtdress Nordstrom $140 see on nordstrom Another versatile basic is a simple shirtdress like this one. It’s made of a super lightweight and soft cotton material that makes it really great for warm and transitional weather. The button-down front and loose fit also makes it nursing-friendly---simply unbutton a few buttons to feed baby when needed. One reviewer noted, “I bought this in charcoal and it is my absolute favorite maternity purchase. It's loose and flowy and so comfortable. I love the super soft fabric.” This is great on its own, but would also look very cute with a denim jacket and some sneakers or boots.

A Layered Look Plum Polka Dot Maternity & Nursing Dress Seraphine $89 see on seraphine Layering becomes a whole lot easier when you don’t have to put the thought and time into it yourself! This dress has a layered look: it seems like it’s a skirt with a sweater over it, but it’s really just a dress. It’s made in two pieces, with a soft woven skirt, and a detachable top that lifts up so that you can easily nurse your baby. The pieces can be worn together or separately, making this so much more useful than you ever thought. The plum color is pretty and unexpected, and I like that it’s more of a bright shade than a typical autumn shade.

A Simple Maxi Dress Peauty Button Down Maternity Dress Amazon $36.49 see on amazon Keep things simple with something like this short-sleeve maxi dress. The buttons in the front keep it from being boring (they’re also just for show and don’t actually work, so you don’t need to worry about annoying gaping), and the overall flowy feel makes it ideal for during and after pregnancy. One reviewer sums it up well, saying, “This dress is so incredibly comfortable!! If you're pregnant and looking for a casual dress with a buttery soft material, go ahead and order this right now. I'm 5'2/5'3 and about 150 lbs while 34 weeks pregnant at the moment- it's a tiny bit long and drags the ground the smallest bit (but I'm also mostly wearing it while barefoot in my house). If you're just an inch taller you'll probably be fine. The elastic isn't too tight at all and makes my bump look cute without making me just feel big like other dresses have. Also, pockets!!! You can't go wrong with this dress.”

Something A Little Fancier Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Flutter Short Sleeve Dress Target $29.99 see on target Going somewhere where you’re expected to look a little bit more dressed up, like a wedding, baby shower, or bridal shower? This flutter sleeved maxi dress is perfect for any of those events or any like them. The deep red shade is just right for fall, and the flutter sleeves are romantic and sweet and make it feel a little bit more dressed up. Some reviews note that it runs a little large, so you might want to size down. But, overall, this is a dress you’ll want to wear to many different future events, and I don’t blame you at all.

A Fun Fall Print Rust Leaf Print Pleated Maternity Midi Dress PinkBlush Maternity $78 see on pinkblush maternity A leaf print dress in a rust color? Yup, that’s perfect for fall. This one also comes in green if you’re not into the orange shade. The feminine style makes this a great work dress, and it can easily grow with your belly and even work once the baby is here and you’re no longer pregnant. One reviewer called it “beautiful,” and wrote, “This dress is absolutely stunning! It’s so comfortable and flattering and the color is gorgeous! It’s also super true to size. Got so many compliments!” The comfortable midi length and tie waist makes this a great choice for anyone.

A Winter-Ready Option Green Animal Print Maternity & Nursing Dress Seraphine $89 See on seraphine Between the deep green color and the long sleeves, this dress definitely looks more like a winter option rather than fall, but it can easily work for fall, and it’s great for that transitional weather between the two seasons. The animal print is a fun touch, and the A-line fit makes it perfect for so many occasions, whether that’s work, a party, or going out with friends. It also has hidden zippers for nursing, and a flexible fit that allows it to be worn whether you’re in your third trimester or months into postpartum. I love how this would look with dark tights and boots.

A Casual Nursing Dress Mamalicious Maternity Nursing Dress ASOS $60 see on asos This is another look that makes that cute layered look completely effortless. It appears to be a shirt and skirt, but it’s actually a dress with a nursing friendly top. The t-shirt overlay lifts up for convenient and discreet nursing and the back is open for a lightweight feel. One reviewer wrote, “There are so many nursing clothes that are boring and frumpy, but this dress is so lovely.” I love the playful polka dot pattern and the navy color, and how it can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories. The fabric is great as well.

An Olive Green Staple Olive 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Midi Dress PinkBlush Maternity $62 see on pinkblush maternity Have I mentioned how great staples are? This olive green dress is a great color for fall, but it also comes in four different shades if you’re not into green, and they happen to be great autumn shades as well. I love the button down front that won’t gape open, and the little slits on the side make it extra cute. One reviewer noted, “Beautiful dress! Amazing material. I would 100% wear this after pregnancy as well!” It’s super versatile and goes with everything; wear it with heels to dress it up, or with sneakers during the day. The stretchy fit is so comfortable.

These maternity dresses should get you through fall and maybe even winter, and they’ll also be basics you can build around while you’re pregnant and during the postpartum period. Be sure to hang on to them if you think you might get pregnant again in the future — they’re pretty timeless!