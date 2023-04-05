When planning a baby shower, one of the first things you have to do is come up with the perfect theme. This can be based on something the mom-to-be loves, baby’s nursery decorations, or just something fun. If you want to go for something unique and fun, try a unicorn theme. This magical theme lends itself to sparkly decorations, tons of color, and an overall special vibe that can be a good fit for both the mom and baby. If you want to create something beautiful and memorable, these unicorn baby shower ideas will help you do exactly that.

Since unicorns can be more on the juvenile side, you might find that a lot of decorations, invitations, and party favors feel like a better fit for a kid’s party than a baby shower. But don’t worry: we’ve uncovered plenty of elevated unicorn baby shower ideas, from subtle but sweet invitations to chic decor. Of course, there are also plenty of baby shower games (as corny as they might be) and even some colorful outfit ideas for mom. Check out these unicorn baby shower ideas to plan the perfect party, whether it’s at a venue or at home.

Unicorn baby shower invitations

Set the tone for the baby shower with a unicorn-themed invitation. This lets guests know exactly what to expect. You’ll want to look for something fun and sweet, but also something a bit more sophisticated. You can always go to a calligrapher if you want to create custom invitations, but there are plenty of options online as well that can be ordered or can be edited in a digital template.

Unicorn baby shower decorations

Whether the baby shower is being held in a restaurant, backyard, or someone’s home, decorations are incredibly important. They make the space feel a little more special and show off the theme better than anything else. Opt for brightly colored items, like a rainbow tulle skirt to dress up a table or pastel colored balloons. A diaper cake makes a cute gift and doubles as a centerpiece.

Unicorn baby shower food ideas

Dessert is the ideal way to do something on-theme for a unicorn party. You can usually bring your own dessert even if you’re doing the baby shower in a restaurant. Colorful unicorn bars, bark, fudge, and truffles are easy to put out on a dessert table or even to wrap up individually and use as edible favors.

Unicorn bars

These sugar cookie bars from Cookies and Cups are deliciously sweet. The brightly colored frosting and sprinkles is what makes them have more of a unicorn vibe, so the more colorful, the better.

Unicorn bark

This swirled unicorn bark from Dinner Then Dessert looks much more complicated than it actually is. You use food coloring and white chocolate bark, then swirl it together and add fun sprinkles. Look for unicorn shaped sprinkles for extra cuteness.

No-bake rainbow unicorn cheesecake bars

These no bake cheesecake bars from Inside Bru Crew Life don’t even require an oven. Cream cheese is mixed with Cool Whip and colored marshmallows for a really bright dessert.

Unicorn fudge

This unicorn fudge from Princess Pinky Girl makes the perfect edible favor, but would look just as good out on the dessert table. The swirled colors are so pretty and fun.

Unicorn poop truffles

While the name doesn’t sound super appetizing, these unicorn poop truffles from Princess Pinky Girl are still fun to serve. They’re great as favors as well.

Unicorn baby shower games

Is it really a baby shower if you don’t play games? Sure, they’re silly and kind of corny, but they move the party along and it’s a good chance for guests to win little prizes. Get something passive, like a “guess the due date” calendar, or a bundle of different games if you can’t decide on what games to play at your unicorn-themed baby shower.

Unicorn baby shower favors

Having favors for guests is part of throwing a party, but you don’t have to go crazy — something small is more than enough. You don’t have to stick with the unicorn theme, but it’s fun to do so. Things like a hair tie or a plantable seed unicorn are helpful, edible favors like colorful popcorn are always delicious, and something cute, like a unicorn wine glass charm, is adorable. You can also just get a unicorn-shaped gift box and fill it with candy.

Unicorn baby shower outfits

While the mom-to-be obviously isn’t about to get decked out in a unicorn costume for her baby shower, she can wear something that fits the theme and still looks stylish. For a unicorn baby shower, think something bright, colorful, and whimsical. Something in pink or blue is always cute, but a tie dye or floral option works as well.

Unicorn baby shower photo captions

Whether you go for something sweet or cheesy, these photo caption ideas will perfectly grab the vibe of all the pictures you want to share from the unicorn baby shower, whether you’re a guest, host, or guest of honor.

"She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

"Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl

Be yourself. Unless you can be a unicorn. Then always be a unicorn.

It’s going to be a rainbows and unicorns kind of baby.

“The unicorn is not known for its horn, beauty, or purity; But for its strength and courage as one.” — Nicole Beckwith

Dear little one: Play with fairies. Ride a unicorn. Swim with mermaids. Chase rainbows.

“We don’t create a fantasy world to escape reality. We create it to be able to stay.” — Lynda Barry

“Like star dust glistening on fairies’ wings, little girls’ dreams are of magical things.” — Sherry Larson

Watching our very own fairy tale unfold. We can’t wait to meet you!

Just waiting on the guest of honor. She/he will be here soon.

Whether you use some of these ideas or all of them, your unicorn baby shower is sure to be a magical affair.