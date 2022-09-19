Baby Shower

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

Rainbow Baby Shower Ideas To Celebrate A Very Special Baby

Your little miracle deserves a celebration.

by Jessica Booth

Maybe the most important part of planning a baby shower is picking the perfect theme. The best themes will be a little reflection of the family that the baby is about to enter into — it might be based on something the parents are interested in. But sometimes, the theme can also be about the baby. If you’re a mom who is getting ready to celebrate the birth of a rainbow baby, then you might want to opt to make your baby shower very specifically a rainbow baby shower. Not only is this a sweet nod to your little miracle, but it’s also a colorful and fun option that comes with lots of photo-friendly decorations.

Once you’ve settled on a rainbow baby shower theme, it’s time to plan the whole rest of the party around that. Look for rainbow-themed invitations to set the mood, colorful decorations to scatter around the room, rainbow-themed favors to give to guests, and maybe even brightly-colored food and dessert options to really make a splash. With this baby shower theme, there’s no such thing as too much color. Here are some of the very best rainbow baby shower ideas — scroll through, and consider it a way to do a little less work on your part.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rainbow baby shower invitations

Invitations set the tone for a baby shower and should ideally let everyone know what the theme is. Custom invitations done by a calligrapher are lovely, but there are tons of options online that are more budget-friendly and may arrive to you faster. Etsy, Minted, and Zazzle are all great places to look for rainbow baby shower invitations.

Pastel Rainbow Baby Shower Invitation
Etsy
This pastel-hued invite is so pretty and has the sweetest saying on the front.
Rainbow Sprinkles Invitation
Minted
This is perfect for a minimalist look. You can customize by changing some of the colors and the foil shade.
Colorful Rainbow Watercolor Invitation
Zazzle
If you don't want an actual rainbow on your invite, opt for rainbow colors throughout, like this pretty watercolor.
Here Comes The Sun Invitation
Zazzle
This is perfect for the more boho mom who doesn’t want bright colors and wants something more muted instead.
Rainbow Baby Shower Invitations
Amazon
Looking for a more budget-friendly option? These are the perfect way to sort of DIY your invites for a great price.
Rainbow Baby Shower Invitation
Etsy
Muted colors and a cute saying make this a beautiful invitation option for the boho mom.

Rainbow baby shower decorations

When looking for decoration ideas, try to go for items that look nice together. Rainbow-themed decorations don’t all have to be part of the same matching set — although that does make things easier — but they should have a cohesive look. For example, don’t mix muted rainbow shades with bright and colorful ones. Settle on one general palette, and go from there. Etsy has tons of decoration options and, in many cases, you can find matching sets so that everything goes well together without much effort.

Boho Rainbow Baby Banner
Etsy
A banner is a cute and simple decoration that adds a little something without feeling overwhelming.
Welcome Baby Banner
Etsy
If you’re looking for something more colorful, this one is bright, cheery, and fun.
Rainbow Wood Name Sign
Etsy
This large wooden name sign is great if you know the baby’s name. It doubles as a nursery decoration when the shower is over.
Rainbow Balloon Garland
Etsy
It’s hard to go wrong with a balloon garland. This one is made in muted colors and is sweet without feeling too colorful.
Rainbow Welcome Sign
Etsy
This printable welcome sign is inexpensive and an easy decoration to point people in the right direction.
Boho Rainbow Decorations
Etsy
These cute wall decor items can be hung up throughout the room to add pops of color. You can reuse them later in the nursery too.
Boho Rainbow Centerpiece
Etsy
Decorate the tables with these cute centerpieces that are a budget-friendly alternative to flowers.

Rainbow baby shower food ideas

The food might be the second most important part of a baby shower (with the parent-to-be being first, obviously). While all of the food doesn’t have to be rainbow colored, it’s fun to throw in a few on-theme items. Opt for rainbow salads or rainbow colored drinks, or you can leave it for the dessert table with a rainbow cake or rainbow cookies.

Rainbow Black and White Cookies
Dana's Bakery

These Rainbow Black and White cookies can be ordered by the half-dozen or dozen from Dana’s Bakery. They’re a colorful twist on a delicious classic, and they’ll look great on the dessert table or passed out as favors.

Rainbow ribbon Jello

Brown Eyed Baker

Making your own desserts? This Rainbow Ribbon Jello from Brown Eyed Baker will impress every guest there. Layers of different colored Jello form a rainbow and yogurt in between is a delicious addition. This might take some time, but it’s a real stunner.

Rainbow sangria

Gimme Some Oven

The mom-to-be might not be able to drink this, but everyone else can enjoy it. This Rainbow Sangria by Gimme Some Oven is almost too pretty to drink. Artfully arranging every glass to look like a rainbow is going to be difficult, so if you can’t do that, at least make a big pitcher that looks like a rainbow.

Rainbow fruit salad

The Comfort of Cooking

For something easy and quick, opt for this Rainbow Fruit Salad from The Comfort of Cooking. It can be served as a side dish, as part of a brunch meal, or on the dessert table. You can mix up the fruit if you want, like doing honeydew for green instead of kiwis, or you can do it as is. It’s cute and simple, which is perfect.

Rainbow veggie sandwich

Two Peas and Their Pod

Make a few of these beautiful Rainbow Veggie Sandwiches from Two Peas and Their Pod to add to a selection of sandwiches. They might take some time, but they’re impressive looking and delicious.

Rainbow baby shower games

There are no rainbow-specific games to play, but you can still purchase game cards that are decorated with rainbows. Games are an integral part of any baby shower, so don’t skimp on these. You can find tons of options on Etsy and if you get your invites there, you might also be able to find games that match.

Boho Rainbow Baby Shower Games
Etsy
This set of boho-inspired rainbow designed cards comes with 27 games, meaning you have plenty to choose from.
Rainbow Shower Baby Games
Etsy
There are 30 printable games included in this bundle, so you’ll have a lot of options.
Rainbow Baby Shower Games Package
Etsy
If you’re looking for something different, these pastel games are a great choice. There’s only 8 games here, so it’s easier if you’re looking for something small.
Minimalist Baby Shower Bundle
Etsy
Brighter and yet still a minimalist design, this bundle comes with everything you need and it’s so fun.

Cakes

Even if you opt to do no rainbow food at all, the cake should be an exception. A baby shower cake is the most fun way to incorporate your theme and is great for photos. If you’re making your own cake, or having a friend make one, the below recipes are great and fairly easy to follow. If you’re having one professionally made, you can use these as inspiration.

Chocolate cupcakes with rainbow buttercream frosting

Baked By Rachel

Sure, these are cupcakes and not an actual cake, but that doesn’t make them any less delicious. These chocolate cupcakes with rainbow buttercream frosting from Baked By Rachel are going to be a huge hit. Arrange them on a tiered platter to replace a cake or serve them alongside one. The frosting will steal the show — you can really use any cake underneath.

Rainbow bright cupcakes

Bakerella

These rainbow bright cupcakes from Bakerella are so cute, but they’re also a labor of love. After making the cupcakes, you’ll need to bake sugar cookies, cut them into rainbow shapes, and then color them to look like rainbows. Piping the frosting might also take some practice.

Rainbow ganache cake

Cookies and Cups

Who doesn’t love a good ganache? This rainbow ganache cake from Cookies and Cups is pretty simple and lets you get a little creative. Brightly colored ganache is artfully drizzled over a cake to create a pretty rainbow effect. Have fun with it and add some cake toppers if you want more decoration.

Rainbow poke cake with whipped cream

Dinner Then Dessert

Poke cake is extra moist, thanks to the condensed milk that sweetens it throughout. This rainbow poke cake from Dinner Then Dessert has a fluffy whipped cream topping that is ideal for anyone who doesn’t like frosting. You won’t be able to see the rainbow colors until you cut it open, but it will be a really fun surprise for everyone.

Rainbow cheesecake

Eating Richly

This rainbow cheesecake from Eating Richly is, in a word, stunning. Made with bright layers, it looks incredible, especially when cut open. The no-bake graham cracker crust is irresistible, too.

Rainbow birthday cake

Pint Sized Baker

This might be called a birthday cake, but this rainbow birthday cake from Pint Sized Baker can be for any occasion. It’s fairly easy to decorate: You don’t need to know how to do any fancy icing tricks, you just need to place candies in a rainbow shape. It’s cute, bright, and fun.

Rainbow baby shower favors

Favors are a nice way to thank your guests for coming to celebrate you and your little one. You can go for something that is cute but practical, like bright magnets that can be used on their fridge or little candles. Edible favors are always fun, even if they won’t last very long. And you can always go with something that is just small and fun — rainbow keychains, for example, are adorable.

Rainbow Mini Macrame Keychain
Etsy
These cute rainbow macrame keychains are something guests will love. You can also get the card personalized to make them feel more special.
Flour Shop Rainbow Push Pops
Williams-Sonoma
If you want an edible favor, these rainbow cake push pops are a delicious and beautiful option.
Rainbow Seed Packs
Etsy
These have a baby shower theme to them: the seed packets can be planted by guests and they can watch them grow as baby does.
Mini Arch Rainbow Candles
Etsy
These adorable mini candles are something guests will definitely use and they make for the cutest photos.
Rainbow Magnets
Etsy
Magnets are another thing guests will actually use, and these rainbow ones are so sweet and fun.

Rainbow baby shower outfits

The mom-to-be doesn’t have to wear an outfit that goes with the theme of her baby shower, but it’s always cute if she does. You can opt for something obvious and bright (like, literally rainbow-hued) or you can opt for something more subtle that still gets the point across.

Off-The-Shoulder Sweetheart Maternity Gown
Etsy
This beautiful off-the-shoulder maternity gown features long layers of rainbow bright tulle and a purple bodice.
Lavender Chiffon Pleated Maxi Dress
Pink Blush Maternity
This might not have rainbow colors, but the bright lavender still works for this theme. This is a beautiful and versatile option.
ASOS Design Maternity Maxi Dress
ASOS
This brightly hued dress is a fun way to incorporate the theme without being too obvious, and the flower print is great.
Pietro Brunelli Chloe Ruffle Sleeve Smocked Maternity Dress
A Pea In The Pod
This pretty blue dress can easily be dressed up for your shower or dressed down for everyday wear.
Rainbow Smocked Tiered Dress
Etsy
The most literal take on this idea, this rainbow dress will look great in photos.

Rainbow baby shower photo captions

You’ll almost definitely be posting photos of your rainbow baby shower on social media, so you might as well have some cute photo captions at the ready to go along with them:

  • “Dreams really do come true, my sweet rainbow baby, I’ve been waiting for you.” — Unknown
  • “When we lose one blessing, another is most often unexpectedly given in its place.” — C.S. Lewis
  • “Rainbows remind us that even after the darkest of clouds, and fiercest winds, there is still beauty.” — Katrina Mayer
  • “Rainbow babies fill our hearts with renewed hope and boundless love” — Anonymous
  • “Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true” — Wizard of Oz
  • “None appreciates rainbow and sunshine better than he on whose parade it has rained” — Vincent Okay Nwachukwu
  • Where one thing falls, another grows. Maybe not what was there before, but something new and wonderful all the same.
  • The gold at the end of our rainbow is almost here.
  • We can’t wait to meet you, sweet rainbow baby.

Whether you incorporate all of these ideas into your rainbow baby shower or just some, it’s sure to be a beautiful celebration full of love, light, and happiness. Every miracle deserves to be celebrated, and this is no exception.