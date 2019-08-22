23 Sweet Quotes To Dedicate To Your Rainbow Baby

Suffering the loss of a child is probably one of the most unimaginable pains a hopeful parent can endure. That's why the baby born after the one you've lost is considered a “rainbow baby,” a special sign of hope after a major emotional storm. August 22 is National Rainbow Baby Day, which exists to celebrate these miracle babies. Whether you're honoring your rainbow baby on this special holiday, or just want some sweet quotes to bring you hope while you’re still in the storm, there are plenty of special phrases that really encompass what it means to love a child after a loss.
Coping with the loss of a child, whether it was six weeks into a pregnancy or six years after they were born, is the hardest thing a parent can go through, which is why rainbow babies are so important and special. Before "rainbow baby" was an official term, my mom had several miscarriages with a previous husband, and a few with my dad before having me. She then had a still birth of my twin sister. Thankfully, I survived, so I'm considered my parents' rainbow baby. While they would feel I'm special no matter what, that extra dose of hope and love that comes with a rainbow baby can really make a big difference. A new baby would never replace the child you lost, but rainbow babies definitely have a special place in our hearts because they truly are "a rainbow after the storm." Hopefully these quotes bring some sort of peace, and help you celebrate the little bundle of joy you have in your life. And as a rainbow baby, these quotes certainly make me feel honored and loved.