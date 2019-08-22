23 Sweet Quotes To Dedicate To Your Rainbow Baby

Suffering the loss of a child is probably one of the most unimaginable pains a hopeful parent can endure. That's why the baby born after the one you've lost is considered a “rainbow baby,” a special sign of hope after a major emotional storm. August 22 is National Rainbow Baby Day, which exists to celebrate these miracle babies. Whether you're honoring your rainbow baby on this special holiday, or just want some sweet quotes to bring you hope while you’re still in the storm, there are plenty of special phrases that really encompass what it means to love a child after a loss.

Coping with the loss of a child, whether it was six weeks into a pregnancy or six years after they were born, is the hardest thing a parent can go through, which is why rainbow babies are so important and special. Before "rainbow baby" was an official term, my mom had several miscarriages with a previous husband, and a few with my dad before having me. She then had a still birth of my twin sister. Thankfully, I survived, so I'm considered my parents' rainbow baby. While they would feel I'm special no matter what, that extra dose of hope and love that comes with a rainbow baby can really make a big difference. A new baby would never replace the child you lost, but rainbow babies definitely have a special place in our hearts because they truly are "a rainbow after the storm." Hopefully these quotes bring some sort of peace, and help you celebrate the little bundle of joy you have in your life. And as a rainbow baby, these quotes certainly make me feel honored and loved.

1 Short & Sweet Rainbow Baby Quotes “For this child, we have prayed.” — 1 Samuel 1:27-28

“The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.” — Unknown

“No rain, no rainbows.” — Unknown

“Look for the rainbow, not the rain.” — Unknown

“Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou

“Dreams really do come true, my sweet rainbow baby, I’ve been waiting for you.” — Unknown

“Rainbows remind us that even after the darkest of clouds, and fiercest winds, there is still beauty.” — Katrina Mayer

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.” — Dolly Parton

“You are the rainbow that adds colors to my gray skies.” — Avijeet Das

2 Literary Rainbow Baby Quotes Antonio Silva / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images “When we lose one blessing, another is most often unexpectedly given in its place.” — C.S. Lewis

"This is my wish for you: Comfort on difficult days, smiles when sadness intrudes, rainbows to follow the clouds, laughter to kiss your lips, sunsets to warm your heart, hugs when spirits sag, beauty for your eyes to see, friendships to brighten your being, faith so that you can believe, confidence for when you doubt, courage to know yourself, patience to accept the truth, love to complete your life." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Love was a feeling completely bound up with color, like thousands of rainbows superimposed one on top of the other." — Paulo Coelho

“The true harvest of my daily life is somewhat as intangible and indescribable as the tints of morning or evening. It is a little star-dust caught, a segment of the rainbow which I have clutched." — Walden by Henry David Thoreau

“Walk on a rainbow trail; walk on a trail of song, and all about you will be beauty. There is a way out of every dark mist, over a rainbow trail.” — Robert Motherwell

"Three weeks ago, he’d seen hail fall from the sky, only to be followed minutes later by a spectacular rainbow that seemed to frame the azalea bushes. The colors, so vivid they seemed almost alive, made him think that nature sometimes sends us signs, that it’s important to remember that joy can always follow despair." — The Choice by Nicholas Sparks

3 Rainbow Baby Quotes From Poems "Oh, God of Dust and Rainbows, Help us to see, That without the dust the rainbow, Would not be." — Langston Hughes

“Be thou the rainbow in the storms of life. The evening beam that smiles the clouds away, and tints tomorrow with prophetic ray.” — Lord Byron

"My heart is like a rainbow shell, That paddles in a halcyon sea; My heart is gladder than all these, Because my love is come to me." — Christina Rossetti