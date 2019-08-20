Rainbow babies represent so much: love, hope, new beginnings. Their entire existence is a gift their parents didn't think was possible for them. And talking about rainbow babies is important because it can help parents who have experienced loss feel less alone, which is why there's a holiday dedicated to the day. So when is Rainbow Baby Day? The phrase has become more mainstream in the last few years, and the term is helping to destigmatize infant loss as a taboo subject.

What is a Rainbow Baby?

A rainbow baby is a child born soon after the loss of a different baby from miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death. Any parent feels lucky when their child is born, but the sense of joy a rainbow baby can bring is almost unfathomable.

When is Rainbow Baby Day?

Rainbow Baby Day is on August 22 every year, and it's a holiday intended to both honor the babies parents have lost and celebrate the new life they were able to bring into the world. Although they may seem similar, it's different than October's National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day, as Rainbow Baby Day is dedicated to both the lost child and the one that comes after.

What to do on Rainbow Baby Day

If you are part of the rainbow baby community, there are many ways you can acknowledge both your angel baby and rainbow baby on this emotional day, but what is most important is that you do what feels right to you. Whether you post a short and sweet Tweet to share a bit of your story or write a novel-length post about your experience, publicly recognizing your rainbow-baby-parent status can be therapeutic and spread awareness about rainbow babies. It may also comfort other parents who have lost a pregnancy or have rainbow babies of their own, giving them an opportunity to take joy in their new pregnancy or give them hope they can conceive again.

But don't feel pressured to post a rainbow baby pregnancy announcement or snapshot of you with your miracle child if you don't feel comfortable. If you want to keep your observance of the holiday private, instead just taking a few moments with your family to think about what your rainbow baby means to you and reflect on the path it took to get the family you have now is a beautiful way to acknowledge the holiday, too.

Losing a child is unimaginable, and nothing can replace them, not even a new baby. Rainbow Baby Day creates space for all your children, and that's something worth celebrating.