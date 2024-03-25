Before your kids spend the rest of the day hopped up on sugar from their candy-filled egg hunt, they’ll need a good breakfast to fuel their festivities. Instead of serving up the same cereal and toast spread you do on weekdays, try one of these Easter breakfast ideas to kick off your holiday.
From decadent crepes with homemade strawberry compote to a pretty sheet pan quiche with fresh spring greens baked right in, there are so many delicious options here. In case you’ll be too busy helping the Easter bunny hide eggs to make anything the day of, several of these Easter breakfasts can actually be made ahead of time, taking one thing off your plate the morning of the holiday. There are also a few heartier ideas that would be perfect for serving at an Easter brunch or taking to a potluck. No matter which way you go, a nutritious and filling breakfast on Easter Sunday is egg-actly what you and your family need.
Whether you prefer classic dishes that evoke nostalgia like bunny-shaped pancakes or are looking for something quick and easy that's still festive, this list offers something for every palate and preference. Easter breakfast should be about sharing delicious food and precious moments with loved ones, so pick your favorite recipe and hop to it!
Whether your family prefers to enjoy a decadent spread in the morning or you’re more into bunny-shaped toast to kick off your egg hunt, there’s a recipe or idea on this list sure to make your Easter breakfast egg-stra special this year!