Before your kids spend the rest of the day hopped up on sugar from their candy-filled egg hunt, they’ll need a good breakfast to fuel their festivities. Instead of serving up the same cereal and toast spread you do on weekdays, try one of these Easter breakfast ideas to kick off your holiday.

From decadent crepes with homemade strawberry compote to a pretty sheet pan quiche with fresh spring greens baked right in, there are so many delicious options here. In case you’ll be too busy helping the Easter bunny hide eggs to make anything the day of, several of these Easter breakfasts can actually be made ahead of time, taking one thing off your plate the morning of the holiday. There are also a few heartier ideas that would be perfect for serving at an Easter brunch or taking to a potluck. No matter which way you go, a nutritious and filling breakfast on Easter Sunday is egg-actly what you and your family need.

Whether you prefer classic dishes that evoke nostalgia like bunny-shaped pancakes or are looking for something quick and easy that's still festive, this list offers something for every palate and preference. Easter breakfast should be about sharing delicious food and precious moments with loved ones, so pick your favorite recipe and hop to it!

1 Pretty Sheet Pan Quiche Brooklyn Supper How pretty would this sheet pan quiche from Brooklyn Supper look on your Easter breakfast table? It’s just so gorgeous. Made with green garlic stalks, ramps, chives, and spinach, it’s filled with plenty of fresh spring greens and is super savory.

2 Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls Baked By Rachel Carrots aren’t just for bunnies, you know. This Easter, take your breakfast to the next level with these carrot cake cinnamon rolls from Baked By Rachel. The cream cheese icing slathered across the top of a pan full of these hot out of the oven is just the dreamiest thing.

3 Rhubarb Muffins A Beautiful Plate Is there anything more wholesome than a big, fluffy rhubarb muffin? This recipe from A Beautiful Plate is filled with chunks of fresh rhubarb and has maple syrup for a touch a sweetness. They’ll look so pretty on a platter, hot and fresh out of the oven.

4 Puff Pastry Strawberry Tart My Baking Addiction There’s just something about strawberries on a puff pastry that awakens my spring-loving heart. Make this puff pastry strawberry tart from My Baking Addiction for an Easter breakfast idea that will put your family in a springtime state of mind.

5 Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Pastries Gimme Some Oven This recipe for smoked salmon and cream cheese pastries from Gimme Some Oven looks fancy and complicated, but in reality, it is ridiculously simple to put together. Slice and bake up frozen puff pastry, top with cream cheese spread, smoked salmon, and herbs to serve up an impressive breakfast this Easter.

6 Glazed Strawberry Donuts Half Baked Harvest How pretty are these baked strawberry glazed donuts? This recipe from Half Baked Harvest includes both freeze-dried strawberries and strawberry jam for extra berry goodness. Just set them out on your favorite spring platter for a picture-perfect Easter breakfast idea that will look so pretty on your Instagram feed.

7 Lemon Blueberry Oatmeal A Pretty Life If you’re prepping a big Easter lunch or have to get up early for church, having something quick and easy to eat for Easter breakfast is a must. This lemon blueberry oatmeal recipe from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs takes just five minutes to come together with lemon yogurt, blueberries, and a bit of lemon zest. Easy, light, bright, and tasty!

8 Egg & Croissant Brunch Bake Pinch Of Yum If a warm and flaky croissant brunch bake isn’t on your agenda this Easter Sunday, it should be. This recipe from Pinch Of Yum has tons of melty Swiss and Gruyere cheeses, diced brown sugar ham, caramelized onions, and a bit of dijon mustard to tie everything together. Feeding a crowd? With a dozen eggs and five to six mini croissants, you can expect to get nine to 12 servings.

9 Easter Bunny Pancakes DIY Candy You really can’t go wrong with bunny-shaked pancakes as an Easter breakfast idea. Assemble this easy and delicious recipe from DIY Candy for your kids this year for a hopping good meal — you may even start a new tradition!

10 Scrambled Egg & Roast Asparagus Toast Foodie Crush If you need a hearty Easter breakfast to fuel your family’s egg hunt, this recipe for scrambled egg and roasted asparagus toasts from Foodie Crush is packed with nutrients, and easy to assemble in individual servings. The combination of crumbled bacon or pancetta with roasted asparagus means this dish would also work well for an Easter brunch.

11 Ham & Broccoli Quiche Foodie Crush There’s nothing like a hot slice of quiche to kick off your holiday morning and fuel your kids’ Easter egg hunt. Not only does this recipe for ham and broccoli quiche from Foodie Crush check the seasonal flavors box, but it’s filled with melty cheddar cheese and has a nice and flaky crust.

12 Strawberry Compote Crepes Food & Style There’s no better time to whip up a batch of fresh crepes than on Easter morning. Especially if you don’t take the time to make crepes from scratch often, making this recipe from Food & Style complete with homemade strawberry compote will be a real treat.

13 Fruit With Strawberry Fluff Dip A Pretty Life In The Suburbs If you’re looking for a light and easy Easter breakfast idea, this strawberry fluff fruit dip from A Pretty Life In the Suburbs is made with just three simple ingredients. It’s light and sweet, perfect for dipping any kind of fruit your family enjoys. You can add this as a side to round off a heartier breakfast like quiche or scrambled eggs, or just serve the dip with plenty of fruit and something simple like toast.

Whether your family prefers to enjoy a decadent spread in the morning or you’re more into bunny-shaped toast to kick off your egg hunt, there’s a recipe or idea on this list sure to make your Easter breakfast egg-stra special this year!