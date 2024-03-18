When it comes to Easter celebrations for my family, simplicity is key. And really, planning ahead is never a bad idea. You never know when you'll get sidetracked by a toddler tantrum or an egg-stuffing emergency (you know, like the year my husband forgot to buy candy). With these make-ahead desserts for Easter on-hand, you can focus on everything else you need to make the day a success. It's a small effort that yields big rewards in terms of reducing stress and actually enjoying the holiday.

Especially if you’re entertaining family and friends on Easter Sunday, having one less thing to do the day of just makes life so much easier. I love a good dessert, and the thing I especially adore about most desserts is that you don’t have to fuss over them too much. Once cookies or cupcakes are baked, they keep great in some Tupperware on the counter until you’re ready to throw them on a pastel platter and call dessert done. One thing I’ve found especially nice about make-ahead desserts for Easter is that if it happens to fall on a warm spring day, a cold dessert that comes right out of the fridge or freezer is super refreshing. Particularly for my family here in Texas, enjoying a big bowl of homemade ice cream while sitting on the porch and watching the sunset together is one of the sweetest ways to end an Easter Sunday.

So, whether you're whipping up a batch of cookies or assembling a decadent cake, remember that a little planning goes a long way toward making Easter Sunday a memorable — and stress-free — occasion.

1 Lemon Bars DIY Candy Part zesty, part sweet, and oh so creamy, this lemon bar recipe from DIY Candy is a delightful choice for your Easter Sunday. They have to be chilled in the fridge anyway, so it’s super easy to make them the day before and just pop them on a platter when it’s time to eat.

2 Spring Flower Cookies Hummingbird High How gorgeous are these spring flower cookies from Hummingbird High? These iced sugar cookies are topped with dried spring flowers and they’re almost too pretty to eat — almost.

3 Raspberry Matcha Roll Cake A Beautiful Plate I can’t get over how pretty this spring green roll cake from A Beautiful Plate is. The bright pop of raspberry just looks so lovely up next to the matcha-green cake and powdered sugar top. Make this dessert the day before and store it in the fridge for a cool, creamy, and tasty cake to enjoy on Easter Sunday.

4 Chocolate Carrot Patch Cupcakes Baked By Rachel The cute little icing carrots growing right out of the top of the chocolate “dirt” on these chocolate cupcakes from Baked By Rachel are a super adorable choice for a make-ahead Easter dessert. The recipe shows you step-by-step how to create the carrot top with little strips of edible candy grass.

5 Peanut Butter Eggs Brown Eyed Baker These peanut butter eggs from Brown Eyed Baker are basically a homemade version of a Reese’s peanut butter egg. The sprinkles on top are super festive, so they’ll look really pretty on a dessert table, but since you’re making them ahead of time, you can even add a few of these tasty treats to your kid’s Easter basket.

6 No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes Natasha's Kitchen Using just a few simple ingredients, you can make this recipe for no-bake mini cheesecakes from Natasha’s Kitchen. Put them together ahead of Easter Sunday and then store them in the fridge until you’re ready to serve them to your family and friends.

7 Coconut Macaroon Birds Nests A Pretty Life In The Suburbs These adorable nest cookies from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs are a delightful Easter twist on traditional coconut macaroon cookies. A small indentation in the center of each cookie forms a charming nest to hold a sprinkle of chocolate Easter eggs that look so precious and festive.

8 Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream Healthier Steps Strawberry ice cream is the perfect Easter treat. This recipe from Healthier Steps is vegan and doesn’t require any churning, so it’s super easy to whip up a day or two in advance. Since it has to be stored in the freezer anyway, making it ahead of time is no biggie.

9 Easter Jell-o Pie Princess Pinky Girl Can you believe how festive and colorful this Easter Jell-O pie is? From Princess Pinky Girl, it’s got a buttery crust and layers of creamy pastel filling that’s made from Jell-O mixed with whipped cream. Make it a day in advance and store it in the fridge until you’re ready for your guests to enjoy this adorable Easter treat.

10 Coconut Cupcakes Brown Eyed Baker Light and fluffy coconut flavor on the inside and crispy toasted coconut on the outside, this cupcake recipe from Brown Eyed Baker is as tasty as it is adorable. The little bird nests with candy eggs on top are just the sweetest detail, and will look so pretty on your Easter dessert table.

11 Carrot Cake Bundt Cake Family Fresh Meals No Easter meal is complete without a few carrots — even if the carrot is in cake form. This carrot cake bundt cake recipe from Family Fresh meals will stay moist and fresh (and look pretty!) in a domed cake stand on your countertop for several days.

12 Fruity Pebbles Treat Bars Sugar And Soul Rice cereal treats make some of the best make-ahead desserts, but this recipe from Sugar And Soul is a fun twist to try if you want something pretty and colorful on your Easter dessert table. Your kids will definitely enjoy these Fruity Pebble treat bars for dessert, but they also make a cute snack to pop in their Easter basket as well.

13 Snickers Dip Averie Cooks Yes, there’s candy in the eggs, but you can also have candy on your dessert table this year to make your Easter Sunday extra special. If you put chocolate candy in plastic eggs, they may melt in the sun, but this Snickers dip from Averie Cooks stays fresh in the fridge for up to five days!

14 Banana Sheet Cake Dessert For Two This tasty banana sheet cake with cream cheese frosting from Dessert For Two can be made a day in advance and stored in the fridge as a make-ahead Easter dessert. The only tweak you might want to make is to leave the banana slices off of the top until you’re ready to serve it so that they don’t brown.

Enjoy one of these make-ahead Easter desserts with your family for a truly sweet conclusion to a day filled with joy, togetherness, and plenty of treats.