It’s nearly Easter bunny and egg hunt season. That means that it’s time to break out the plastic pastel eggs, grab some jelly beans, M&Ms, and obviously Peeps, and do some sneaky stashing and egg hiding. While most Easter egg hunts follow the standard hide-and-seek in a spring garden concept, the weather in early April could be frigid and wet (April showers, and so on). In those cases, if you’re not really wanting to make your kids brave their Easter egg hunt in rain you might opt for an inside hunt. Fortunately, these 10 creative indoor Easter Egg hunt ideas can happen in any location.
Just because the age-old Easter tradition calls for a by-the-book Easter egg hunt doesn’t mean you can’t play with the idea, and get a little creative if it’s just too stormy to want to do an Easter egg hunt in the rain. You might be surprised how excited your kids are to try something new. Beside, if your egg hunt includes multiple ages and some of the younger tots typically lose out in the foot race to find the most eggs, a twist on the hunt could actually make the annual event a bit more fair for your participants. Psst: This means less chance of a meltdown or tantrum.
The best tip of all: Whatever you do, make it fun, be enthusiastic and your little ones will love every minute of their Easter egg hunting adventure.
If you and the kids opt out of doing an outdoor Easter egg hunt in rain, you can still have tons of fun. And these 10 indoor egg hunt ideas prove it.