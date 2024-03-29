My absolute favorite Easter treat is a bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs. They’re just the right amount of sweetness and crunch, and they are just so good to have a handful of at all times. But more than eating them plain, I love mixing them into some Easter desserts and treats. Whether you’re looking for a big Easter Sunday dessert or just some fun spring-themed treats to share with your family, these Easter mini egg recipes are where it’s at. They’re a good mixture of easy and impressive, and you’re seriously going to want them all.
The best part about these desserts is that they use those little pastel Cadbury Mini Eggs, so they almost look like a decoration on your table. You can use them as a centerpiece — like the coconut nests with the mini eggs — and have people munch on them throughout the Easter dinner, or you can bring them out for a big impressive “Ooh!” — like the blue Easter nest cake — when the table is cleared from dinner.
So pick your favorite Easter mini egg dessert from this list. When everyone else is bringing meringue pies and puddings, you’ll have a gorgeous, Instagram-worthy dessert. (If you don’t eat the whole bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs first.)
If you just decide to eat a whole bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs instead of making a recipe, then go for it. But hopefully this list gives you some inspiration.