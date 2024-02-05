Holiday baking: great. Watching the kids and keeping them safe, happy, and healthy: got it covered. Doing both at the same time, though, can be very difficult. Which is why these Valentine’s Day cookie recipes are perfect if you need easy treats to make for the holiday, ones where you don’t have to stress over the measurements too much or go behind your youngest and fix the sprinkles. Nope, these recipes (maybe with just an exception or two, depending on how little your children are) are simple enough that you can take all the breaks you need to wipe up a broken egg, wash tiny hands, and reposition little butts on the counter so they can reach to stir the bowl. You’ll enjoy making them together, chatting about Valentine’s Day fun, and squirreling a few out of the pantry after bedtime, too.
Some of these Valentine’s Day cookie recipes require pretty minimal effort — like the red velvet or strawberry cake mix cookies — which makes them perfect for the toddler mom scrambling to grab ingredients while her kid leans precariously to one side of the kitchen helper tower. Others, like the strawberry chocolate checkerboard cookies, would be a super fun, more in-depth recipe to follow for parents with older kids who are into baking. So, scroll through and see which Valentine’s Day cookies speak to you.
So, which pink and red cookies will you be baking between now and February 14?