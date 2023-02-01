No matter how you choose to celebrate on the day, Feb. 14 is a date synonymous with love. All sorts of love, in fact — romantic love, family love, friendship love — it all counts. Another type of love that totally counts? A love of fun facts, naturally. Whether you want to plan a fun party game or just impress your friends and family with new knowledge of the holiday, the Valentine’s Day trivia questions and answers below can help you celebrate the holiday.

There’s plenty to learn about the history of Valentine’s Day, interesting stats about candy, cards, and gifts, as well as a ton of pop culture references to the holiday. Each category below has a range of interesting questions that are great to quiz adults and kids alike. If you’re on the hunt for a Valentine’s Day trivia questions and answers printout that you can use for a party at home or for your child’s classroom party at school, this one from Etsy is a great option.

Read on for even more Valentine’s Day trivia questions and answers.

Fun Valentine’s Day trivia questions

Approximately how many people get engaged each Valentine’s Day? 6 million

6 million In which year was the first speed dating event held? 1998

1998 Kissing can increase a person’s heart rate to approximately how many beats per minute? 110

110 What is the length of the longest marriage ever recorded? 86 years, 290 days

86 years, 290 days What is commonly known as the “love hormone?” Oxytocin

Oxytocin Which fruit was once thought to be an aphrodisiac and called a “love apple?” Tomato

Tomato Which holiday is the only day busier for restaurants than Valentine’s Day? Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Which two colors are considered the unofficial colors of Valentine’s Day? Red and pink

Red and pink In which year did Americans spend the most money on Valentine’s Day? 2020

2020 Which U.S. state has a town named Valentine? Texas

Texas What does XOXO mean? Hugs and kisses

Hugs and kisses In which European country is the “I love you wall” located? France

Pop culture Valentine’s Day trivia

Which celebrity couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Which 2004 film takes place on Valentine’s Day? Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind What is the most popular romantic comedy about Valentine’s Day? Valentine’s Day (2010)

Valentine’s Day (2010) The song “My Bloody Valentine” is by which band? Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte Which story inspired the Good Charlotte song “My Bloody Valentine?” The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe

The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe Which popular website launched on Valentine’s Day 2005? YouTube

YouTube What invention was first patented on Valentine’s Day? The telephone

The telephone Who was originally cast to play Julia Roberts’ role in the movie Valentine’s Day ? Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl What Valentine’s Day spin-off holiday was coined by the TV show Parks and Recreation? Galentine’s Day

Galentine’s Day In which Shakespearean play is Valentine’s Day mentioned? Hamlet

Hamlet Which love song is most often added to Spotify playlists? “All of Me” by John Legend

“All of Me” by John Legend In what year did Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown first air? 1975

1975 Who originally sang the song “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”? Queen

Queen Which TV series has an episode titled “The One With The Candy Hearts?” Friends

Valentine’s Day trivia about candy & flowers

What were Sweethearts candy originally made to be? Medical lozenges

Medical lozenges In which year did conversation hearts get their classic shape? 1902

1902 Which type of candy was a predecessor of modern conversation hearts, but is still made today? Necco Wafers

Necco Wafers What is the most popular type of Valentine’s Day candy in the United States? Chocolate

Chocolate Approximately what percentage of Valentine’s Day candy sales are chocolate? 75%

75% What is the most popular non-chocolate Valentine’s Day candy? Conversation hearts

Conversation hearts Who invented the first-known Valentine’s Day box of candy? Richard Cadbury

Richard Cadbury In which year was the first box of Valentine’s Day chocolate produced? 1868

1868 Which flavor of chocolate is most popular in chocolate boxes? Caramel

Caramel Which U.S. state has the highest number of chocolate makers? California

California Approximately how many heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold for Valentine’s Day each year? 35 million

35 million How much do Americans spend buying Valentine’s Day chocolate each year? $1 billion

$1 billion Which flower is the most popular on Valentine’s Day? Roses

Roses Approximately how many roses are purchased each year for Valentine’s Day? 50 million

50 million What color roses are the most popular sold for Valentine’s Day? Red

Red In which U.S. state are the most red roses produced? California

California What do red roses symbolize? Love

Love What do yellow roses symbolize? Friendship

Friendship Other than Valentine’s Day, which holiday sees the most flowers purchased? Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Who is believed to have started the tradition of sending Valentine’s Day flowers? King Charles II of Sweden

Valentine’s Day trivia about cards & gifts

Approximately how many greeting cards are exchanged on Valentine’s Day? 145 million

145 million When were mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards invented? 1849

1849 In what year did Hallmark first start selling Valentine’s Day cards? 1913

1913 On which holiday are more greeting cards purchased than on Valentine’s Day? Christmas

Christmas Approximately how many people purchase Valentine’s Day gifts for their pets each year? 9 million

9 million The predecessor to modern-day Valentine’s Day cards in the 19th century were called what? Valentine Writers

Valentine Writers In Victorian England, what were cards sent to deter potential suitors called? Vinegar Valentines

Vinegar Valentines Who receives 39% of all Valentine’s Day candy and gifts purchased? Children

Children Women purchase approximately what percentage of all Valentine’s Day gifts? 85%

85% How much do Americans typically spend on jewelry each Valentine’s Day? $4.1 billion

Valentine’s Day trivia about the history of the holiday

What is Cupid’s name, according to Greek mythology? Eros

Eros According to Roman mythology, who does Cupid fall in love with? Psyche

Psyche Who is Cupid the son of, according to Roman mythology? Venus

Venus On which continent did Valentine’s Day originate? Europe

Europe In Greek mythology, who is the goddess of love? Aphrodite

Aphrodite Valentine’s Day origins are said to be rooted in which pagan festival? Lupercalia

Lupercalia Who first added wings and a bow to Cupid’s image? Renaissance-era painters

Renaissance-era painters Who is referred to as the Mother of Valentine’s Day? Esther Howland

Esther Howland In what year was Saint Valentine said to be martyred? 269

269 Which emperor called for the execution of Saint Valentine? Claudius II

Claudius II When was Valentine’s Day first declared to be celebrated on Feb. 14? 1537

1537 Who wrote the first known Valentine’s Day message? The Duke of Orleans

The Duke of Orleans In what form was the first-known Valentine’s Day message? A poem

A poem When was the first known Valentine’s Day message sent? 1415

1415 Where was the oldest known Valentine’s Day message sent from? Prison

Prison Who orchestrated the St. Valentine’s Day massacre? Al Capone

Al Capone Valentine’s day was first declared a holiday by which pope? Gelasius I

Gelasius I What herb was believed by English women in the 1700s to bring good luck for Valentine’s Day? Bay leaves

Bay leaves In which country is Feb. 14 called “Friend’s Day?” Finland

Whether you play a fun round of Valentine’s Day trivia at home with your family or print them out for your kid’s classroom party, these Valentine’s Day trivia questions and answers can help you enjoy the day.