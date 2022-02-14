There are so many ways to celebrate the loveliest holiday of the year — even when you have kids at home. Above and beyond a romantic night out, you can make some heart-shaped desserts, give your kids fun gifts (because, of course, they need another themed Squishmallow), play some games as a family, and then snuggle up with your significant other to watch a steamy movie after the kids go to sleep. To round out your Feb. 14 celebration, you can also share these fun facts about Valentine’s Day with your kids.

Of course, there’s plenty to know about the history of Valentine’s Day and what the holiday means, but there are also some really interesting tidbits about the day to learn. Did you know that more people got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2020 than on any other day of that year? (But that isn’t always the case, as you’ll find out below!) Do you know which type of flower is the most popular to give on Feb. 14 or which candy is the most popular type sold for Valentine’s Day? As you prepare to celebrate this year, take a look at these fun facts and statistics to learn even more about the holiday.

1 Americans spend billions of dollars on Valentine’s Day gifts, candy, and cards. Experts with the National Retail Foundation (NRF) expect Americans to spend an estimated $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day 2022. In 2021, $21.8 billion was spent on retail items for the holiday, which made it the second-highest year for spending since the NRF started keeping record of holiday spending in 2004. Here’s a breakdown of how much Americans spent on popular Valentine’s Day items in 2021: Flowers: $2 billion Greeting Cards: $1.1 billion Candy: $2 billion Jewelry: $4.1 billion

2 The average consumer spends about $175 celebrating Valentine’s Day. The NRF projects that Americans will spend approximately $175.41 per person for Valentine’s Day in 2022. That’s up from $164.76 in 2021, but down from $196.31 per person in 2020. When you think about all of the people (and pets!) to buy for — kids, spouses, parents, teachers, coworkers, etc. — it all adds up.

3 More than half of the country plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2022. If you think Valentine’s Day isn’t a major holiday, think again. More than 53% of Americans plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2022, according to the NRF.

4 Red roses are the most popular Valentine’s Day flower. Vertigo3d/E+/Getty Images Shocking, right? The Society of American Florists (SAF) estimates that more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day and 84% of consumers who buy flowers for Valentine’s Day purchase roses. Red roses are the most popular color sold, followed by white roses, and then pink roses. The SAF also noted that Valentine’s Day is the number one holiday for florists and floral purchases, with 28% of American adults purchasing fresh flowers or plants as a Valentine’s Day gift in 2019.

5 Valentine’s Day is second only to Christmas for holiday greeting card sales. Not including the type of packaged cards given by kids during classroom exchanges, approximately 145 million Valentine’s Day greeting cards are exchanged on the holiday, according to Hallmark. This makes the holiday the second-biggest holiday for the greeting card industry with Christmas topping the list. A fun fact about Hallmark? The greeting card company first started selling Valentine’s Day cards back in 1913.

6 The first Valentine was a poem. Exchanging heartfelt cards with your loved ones is a standard part of the holiday, but did you know that the first Valentine ever given was actually a poem? In 1415, a French duke named Charles wrote a poem for his wife and sent it to her while he was imprisoned inside the Tower of London, according to History.com.

7 Commercialized Valentine’s Day cards were first mass-produced in 1849. Prior to the invention of mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards in 1849, handwritten cards were the norm. Esther A. Howland, known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” is credited for designing and producing the first cards sold in stores, according to Forbes.

8 Americans really love to show love to their pets on Valentine’s Day. Bogdan Sonjachnyj / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Valentine’s Day isn’t just about showing love to the humans in your life, but it’s an opportunity to shower your pets with gifts, too! An estimated $1.189 billion dollars is projected to be spent on pets for Valentine’s Day 2022, according to a report from Fox Business.

9 An estimated 58% of candy purchased for Valentine’s Day is chocolate. CandyStore.com complied 14 years of sales data to conclude that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in the United States. So, it makes sense that 58% of Valentine’s Day candy purchased is chocolate, according to the National Confectioners Association (NCA).

10 Conversation hearts are the most popular non-chocolate Valentine’s Day candy. The leading producer of conversation hearts is the Sweetheart brand by Necco, who produces an estimated 8 billion of the candies each year. Originally called Sweet Hearts, conversation hearts as we know them today were invented in 1900, according to the NCA.

11 Children receive 39% of all Valentine’s Day candy and gifts. If the amount of candy, trinkets, and cards my own kids bring home each year from their classroom exchange is any indication, this stat about kids and Valentine’s Day from CandyStore.com absolutely holds up.