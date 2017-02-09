Valentine's Day
15 Of The Sexiest Movies To Watch On Valentine's Day
(Make sure the kids are in bed before watching these...)
With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it's only a matter of time before it's socially acceptable to sit down with an entire box of chocolates and not get up until they're finished. Other acceptable pastimes for Valentine's Day include wearing heart-covered clothing in an un-ironic manner, pairing pink and red together without abandon, and classifying sugar as a food group. If you're still not quite sure what your plans are yet, why not check out of the many sexy movies and watch it on Valentine’s Day?
Whether you've got a partner this coming holiday or you're riding solo, the following films (all rated R or TV-MA) have plenty of frisky action and sexy scenes to get you in the Valentine's Day mood. Though none of the following movies actually revolve around the upcoming holiday (there are very few of those that actually exist), they do hit the trifecta of Valentine's Day necessities: love, sex, and drama.
So whether you're looking for something fun and sexy or dark and sexy, there's a movie out there for you to enjoy this Valentine's Day, so that you don't have to eat that box of chocolates alone. Because if you're eating an entire box of chocolates with Richard Gere and Diane Lane, it's totally acceptable, right? Right.