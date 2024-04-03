11 Eclipse Party Snacks You Can Eat One-Handed While Staring Into The Sky

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Are you ready for the first total solar eclipse in seven years? Some lucky Americans will be in the path of totality (where you’ll get the full experience of the moon passing between the sun and the Earth, its shadow making a regular afternoon look like dawn or dusk). If your kid’s school is having a watch party, or you want some fun snacks to share at work while you all catch a glimpse, these eclipse party snacks and food ideas are so fun.
The eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8, from mid to late afternoon, depending on your location (NASA has a handy chart to help you determine the best time to step outside). That means most families will be at work and school for the big event. If your kid’s class is having a watch party, you’re probably wondering about eclipse snack ideas you can send in with your student. And if you’ll be in the office that day too, it might be fun to bring a little something in to share with your coworkers when you all head to the windows and parking lot at eclipse time. (Just be sure you grab your safety glasses along with the snackies.) Here’s what you should bring.
Whatever you send to school for your kid’s eclipse party, or bring to work to split with coworkers, everyone will love the thought you put into your on-theme snacks.