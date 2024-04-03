11 Eclipse Party Snacks You Can Eat One-Handed While Staring Into The Sky

Are you ready for the first total solar eclipse in seven years? Some lucky Americans will be in the path of totality (where you’ll get the full experience of the moon passing between the sun and the Earth, its shadow making a regular afternoon look like dawn or dusk). If your kid’s school is having a watch party, or you want some fun snacks to share at work while you all catch a glimpse, these eclipse party snacks and food ideas are so fun.

The eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8, from mid to late afternoon, depending on your location (NASA has a handy chart to help you determine the best time to step outside). That means most families will be at work and school for the big event. If your kid’s class is having a watch party, you’re probably wondering about eclipse snack ideas you can send in with your student. And if you’ll be in the office that day too, it might be fun to bring a little something in to share with your coworkers when you all head to the windows and parking lot at eclipse time. (Just be sure you grab your safety glasses along with the snackies.) Here’s what you should bring.

1 Galaxy popcorn This Mom's Confessions/Yummly You’ll need a few boxes of Jell-O mix, some space-themed sprinkles, and plenty of popcorn. After that, this fruity, fun popcorn treat from Yummly comes together in no time at all. It’s also an easy option to send to school with your kids — no worrying about carefully transporting something with decorative frosting, ya know?

2 A dozen of Krispy Kreme’s eclipse donuts Krispy Kreme Everyone’s favorite glazed donut chain is selling these Total Solar Eclipse Doughnuts from April 5 through April 8. They’re a glazed donut topped dipped in black chocolate icing, then topped with silver sprinkles, a dollop of Oreo buttercream, and a whole Oreo cookie in its center. Drive through, grab a couple dozen on the way to school or work, and you’re good to go.

3 Moon pies, of course Eclipse 2024 Box MoonPie $9.99 see on moonpie.com If you want a little something for you and your work bestie to split during the eclipse, MoonPie’s special edition Eclipse Box includes two sets of glasses and four mini chocolate MoonPies. Of course, if you’re buying for a whole class, you’ll need the big boxes — one with 12 mini MoonPies inside will run you $2.98 at Walmart.

4 Sun Chips, because you need both Sun Chips Whole Grain Snacks Variety Pack, 30 ct. Amazon $29.95 see on amazon The moon and the sun both play an integral role in the eclipse, right? If you’re usually the “I’ll bring plates” person for school parties and work socials, this is sort of the eclipse equivalent. It may not be the flashiest addition to the spread, but it’s a necessary one in this case.

5 Space-themed chocolate fudge A Magical Mess/Yummly A cute sprinkle situation can turn anything into an on-theme treat. In this case, though, this chocolate fudge from Yummly feels intergalactic thanks to the black base and neon purple, blue, and pink swirls. It’ll delight anyone who eats it, and it’s pretty simple to make.

6 Black & white cookies Black & White Cookies Walmart $4.48 see on walmart Don’t have it in you to bake this weekend? You don’t have to. Those classic black and white cookies you see in most store bakeries are eclipse-y enough as it is, and are sure to please any kid (a cookie’s a cookie to them).

7 An out-of-this-world snack tray Fox Run Astronomy Cookie Cutters Amazon $10.59 $10 see on amazon Whether you’re in charge of veggies and dip, a fruit tray, some little sandwiches, or some meats and cheeses, slice your snacks into fun, space-themed shapes and there you have it: eclipse snacks. You may want to lean heavily on your moon and sun cutters, but hey, what kid wouldn’t love a slice of cheese shaped like a rocket? And don’t forget the starfruit.

8 Galaxy bark Life With The Crust Cut Off/Yummly Making colorful galaxy bark, like this one featured on Yummly, is easy and super fun for kids to help with, so they’ll be extra proud to serve this up to their class the next day. Again, this sweet treat won’t get messed up en route to school and will last just fine until the afternoon without needing to be refrigerated.

9 These space-themed Oreos Oreo Space Dunk Cookies Target $4.99 see on target Looking for more space-themed treats you don’t have to make? Oreo’s limited edition Space Dunk cookies should do the trick. They’re the classic chocolate cookies you love with two layers of colorful creme filling with fun space shapes and popping candies hidden inside.

10 An easy eclipse party food idea for the whole class Pizza Hut Does the watch party fall around lunch time? It doesn’t look particularly intergalactic or anything, but Pizza Hut is running an eclipse special on April 8 this year. You can order any large pizza for $12 at participating stores, whether they’re dine-in, delivery, or carry-out.

11 Jeni’s limited edition ice cream flavors Punk Stargonaut Collection Jeni's Ice Creams $58 see on jeni's ice creams These interesting ice creams might be better suited for a group of grown-ups than a classroom full of kids, but guarantee those adults will love having an afternoon scoop. Jeni’s eclipse party set includes five pints of ice cream — four out-of-this world flavors and one of the Earthlings’ favorites — and four pairs of safety glasses. You can also buy the flavors solo, by the pint, for $12 a piece.

Whatever you send to school for your kid’s eclipse party, or bring to work to split with coworkers, everyone will love the thought you put into your on-theme snacks.