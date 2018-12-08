Christmas is a magical time for kids, and it's even more magical if there's an Elf on the Shelf to give them an in with Santa. Luckily, there are plenty of Elf on the Shelf printable letters from Santa that you can download to help make the elf experience extra special for your kiddos.

The elves do magical surveillance on the little ones in your house, heading back to the North Pole every night to report on your kids' behavior (because not even Santa can singlehandedly monitor the naughty and nice lists). That means it makes perfect sense for your elf to deliver a special, personalized note from the man himself. But, if that sounds like a lot of work, these printable letters will make your job incredibly simple.

A printable letter has a big advantage: even if you forget about it until the last second, it just takes a couple of minutes to choose one and print. There are lots of different options for what you want the letter to say. You can pick a pre-written message, or choose a template that you can edit yourself. There are letters that warn kids that they're in danger of ending up on the naughty list, or give them major kudos for securing a spot on the nice list. My personal favorite is a super tiny letter that's easy for the elf to carry — super thoughtful of Santa to use such small stationery.

Here are 15 letters from Santa that your elf can deliver:

1 Naughty List Letter Naughty List Christmas Warning Letter Certificate From Santa Beyond The Ink $2.48 see on etsy Hopefully you won't need to send this one, but if your kids need a reminder to be good this year, you can print out this sternly worded letter from Santa to be delivered by your Elf on the Shelf. You can personalize the letter to include your child’s name, their elf's name, the date the letter was issued, and the reason that they have been placed on the naughty list, so it will appear very official. It should be a big help to correct any naughty behavior reported by your elf, and you can always send a follow-up letter placing them back on the nice list when you're ready.

2 Elf-Delivered Letter From Santa Elf Delivered Letter Amuse Invitations $4.50 $5 see on etsy If your kids traditionally write wish lists for Santa, you can use this printable letter postmarked from the North Pole to verify receipt of their lists. After your Elf on the Shelf delivers your kid's letter to Santa, they can return from the North Pole with this acknowledgement that Santa received the note in hand. Though the letter isn’t customizable to include child's name, it’s a really adorable note that looks like it came straight from the big guy himself. You could even print it out on paper that’s weathered-looking or looks like old parchment to make it seem more realistic.

3 Striped Stationery Elf Letter Editable Letter The Grey Lennon $4 see on etsy This sweet printable letter is written on Santa's personal stationery with candy cane trim around each edge, his official logo at the top and bottom, and even includes his signature at the bottom. The letter is fully editable, so you can tweak it to say exactly what you want once you’ve downloaded the stationary template. You can have your child’s elf deliver this one anytime during the holiday season to let them know that Santa’s watching them and can’t wait to deliver all of their goodies on Christmas, or you can use it upon your elf’s arrival to make the magical occasion even more special.

4 Letter & Envelope From Santa Letter from Santa with Envelope My Party Design $3.79 $5.42 see on etsy This fun printable letter from Santa comes complete with a matching envelope template to prove it was magically delivered from the North Pole. The letter itself actually looks extremely official with “From the desk of Santa Claus” printed at the top and a stamp of approval from the North Pole at the bottom. When you make your purchase, you’ll receive an instant download of a printable PDF file, but you’ll need to use the latest version of Adobe Reader to edit this letter to personalize it with your child’s name on the letter and your address on the envelope template.

5 Elf Hello & Goodbye Letters Elf Letter Pack AD Print Design Co. $8 see on etsy This set of letters from Santa will welcome an Elf on the Shelf into your home, and leave behind a sweet message when it's time to head back to the North Pole. In the welcome letter from Santa, you can choose between two versions which will either welcome your elf to your home for the first time or welcome your elf back for another year. In the goodbye letter, your child will receive good tidings from Santa as well as a sweet message from their elf to let them know how much they enjoyed making memories with them this year. These instant download files are all fully editable in Adobe Reader.

6 Elf-Sized Printable Letters Tiny Elf Letters Sweet Love And Paper $4 see on etsy At about 2 inches by 3 inches in size, these little letters and envelopes from Santa are the perfect size for an elf to carry back from the North Pole to your home. The instant download gives you a template to print out on a full sized piece of printer paper and includes instructions for how to fold the envelope into the smaller elf size. Heads up, this is just a print for the stationery and envelope to write your own letter "from Santa," so you’ll want to give yourself an extra minute or two to jot down a sweet or scolding note.

7 Santa's Letterhead Printable Christmas Letter Kit Paper Prop Store $7.82 $9.21 see on etsy This printable bundle comes with three digital files for you to download, edit, and print out so that your elf can deliver them. Your purchase includes a pre-written letter from Santa, a 'Nice List' certificate, and a cute matching envelope that can all be edited with a free online editing system. Once you make your purchase, you’ll have instant access to download and edit the documents so that you can personalize them with your child's information. The stationery bundle has adorable details to make everything look like it was really sent from the North Pole straight to your child via their elf.

8 Printable Letter With Santa's Seal Letter from the North Pole Divine Party Design $3 see on etsy This printable "From the desk of Santa Claus" letterhead featuring red and green-striped trim is so festive and pretty, but it also has Santa's seal in the bottom corner to make it look extra North Pole official. You can customize the message of the letter to include any information you’d like, so you can use this one no matter whether your child has been naughty or nice. The official North Pole envelope is also fully customizable and prints out on standard sized printer paper. Simply follow the included instructions to fold and glue the printout into an envelope that your elf can deliver.

9 Printable Elf Stationery Set Editable Elf Kit Printables Fairy $11.90 $14 see on etsy This 16-piece stationery set includes everything you need to print up fully customizable letters to and from Santa and your elf. Here’s a rundown of what you’ll receive: An official elf adoption certificate, a first-time welcome letter, a welcome back letter, a goodbye letter, a blank letter, a naughty or nice progress report, an official elf report card for both the nice and naughty lists, four pages of non-editable elf notes, one page of editable elf notes, an elf surveillance sign, elf certificate of health, a Santa recovery letter (for when your elf is accidentally touched), and a magic dust bag topper.

10 Printable Elf Report Card Elf Report Card Mars Arts By Judy $3.99 see on etsy Your kids can know exactly where they stand with the big guy when they receive this printable report card from their scout elf certified by Santa’s most important helper. All you have to do is download the letter, print it out, fill in your child’s name, and make a few notes about what they’ve done to land them on either the naughty or nice list. When your elf delivers this personalized report card, your kiddo can use it as an opportunity to either keep up the good work or make some improvements before it’s time for Santa to arrive.

11 Nice List Certificate Printable Editable Nice List Certificate DIY Paperie Shop $8.50 see on etsy When you're certain your child has made the nice list for the year, print out this customizable nice list letter for their elf to deliver to them and watch their eyes absolutely light up. The candy cane trim and “From the desk of Santa Claus” heading makes it all look extremely official. The templates for a full-sized letter from Santa, nice list certificate, and standard size envelope are fully editable using an online editing system to customize each item with your child’s name. This set can be a delightful surprise for your elf to deliver right before the big day.

12 Printable Thank You Note From Santa Personalized Christmas Cookie Letter Sweet Providence $8.99 see on etsy Print this adorable letter from Santa out for your kids to find on Christmas morning so that they can get a thank you letter from Santa and know that their elf really was looking out all December long. The cookie and candy cane motif on this fully customizable letter is just so adorable and the perfect nod to the cookies your child left out for Santa on Christmas Eve. It’s a precious letter for your elf to leave that will wrap up a season of smiles with their elf and keep the magic alive just a little longer on Christmas Day.

13 Traditional Letter Downloadable Personalized Santa Letter SVG File $7 see on etsy Unlike most of the customizable letters on this list, you don’t actually have to lift a single finger to edit this one yourself. Simply answer the six questions about your child’s name, age, desired gifts, and more in the Etsy shop when placing your order and they’ll do the customization for you. Then, you’ll receive the customized letter in a PNG file to print out yourself at home. Your elf can deliver this traditional letter from Santa featuring the iconic image of Santa toting his big red bag full of toys and make your child’s day this holiday season.

14 A Letter Approved By The Elves Kids Christmas Letter From Santa Oli Harri Printables $1.77 $3.54 see on etsy This printable letter from Santa will prep your kids for a December filled with kindness and their best behavior. Plus, it's stamped with an elf seal of approval, so your kids will believe that it's legit. With this instant download, you’ll receive a JPEG and PDF file, so you can choose which type works best with your home setup. This letter has a blank to fill in your child’s name by hand once you’ve printed it out. (Just don’t forget to disguise your handwriting — I use my left hand for letters from our elf and my kids don’t have a clue!)