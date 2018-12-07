19 Cute Elf On The Shelf Printable Props That'll Make Life A Breeze

The 'Elf on the Shelf' has been around since 2004, but it seems to get more popular every year. I suspect that the ability to share hilarious photos of your elf's exploits on social media once you introduce them to your children is one driving factor in that. Whether you have kids or not, it's hard not to be amused by the many ways parents set up their elves every night in sweet and silly situations. I had no idea that there are so many Elf on the Shelf printable props to help bring those scenes to life.

I'm not sure if I'm super excited or totally dreading when my own children are old enough for the 'Elf of the Shelf' phenomenon. On the one hand, it's a pretty big commitment. On the other hand, though, it seems incredibly fun (and mostly free) Elf on the Shelf printables make it a lot easier to put together elaborate scenes. Your elf can pack its bag for a relaxing vacation, start up a side hustle to sell lemonade, or even read a teeny tiny book to fellow toys. You name it, and your elf can probably do it (with a little help from you and your printer, of course).

Here are 13 printable props for your elf's nightly adventures.

1 A Christmas Story Elf on the Shelf Elf on the Shelf Christmas Story Set Mom Envy $0 see on mom envy Your Elf on the Shelf loves Christmas movies. And if their favorite is A Christmas Story, now they can become a part of the movie with this printable. It allows them to become a part of the Fragile box, which The Old Man calls “Frah-jeel-lay”. Even your Elf knows that it’s a major award!

2 Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt List Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt List Elf on the Shelf $0 see on elf on the shelf The days leading up to the holidays can feel like forever for a kid. So print out this Christmas scavenger hunt list, which includes items such as a gingerbread house, an angel, wreath, green lights, and anything else you can think of that would be something that your kiddo could find on or before Christmas.

3 Super Elf Costumes Free Printable Elf Superhero Costume Simple Made Pretty $0 see on simple made pretty Whichever super hero your kid loves, this printable elf costume set probably includes them. It has lots of different Marvel heroes like Captain America and the Hulk, plus Wonder Woman, Batman, and many more.

4 Elf on the Shelf Behavior Reports Elf on the Shelf Behavior Report Crystal and Comp $0 see on crystal and comp It might look like your Elf isn’t really doing anything, they’re actually very busy observing all of your child’s shenanigans — the good, the bad, and the ugly. That’s why this Elf on the Shelf printable behavior report from Crystal and Comp can help your Elf stay on top of their paperwork. There are sections that your Elf can complete on times when they caught you being good, which can encourage your kiddo to be on their bestest behavior… even if they have a bratty younger sibling.

5 Elf on the Shelf Printable Joke Cards Elf on the Shelf Printable Joke Cards Over the Big Moon $0 see on over the big moon Your Elf on the Shelf isn’t just all work. Oh no, they like to play, too. And since they can often be found playing practical jokes (like putting plastic wrap on toilets, for example), it should come as no surprise that your Elf loves a good joke, too. They’ll especially love these printable joke cards from Over the Big Moon. You can print out a bunch of them and put one a day in your child’s lunchbox so they have something to laugh at while they’re munching on their mac n’ cheese.

6 Baking Elves Free Elf on the Shelf Christmas Baking Printable Set Mom Envy $0 see on mom envy An elf's gotta eat. Santa's little helpers can whip up some elf cookies in this super cute printable oven from Mom Envy.

7 Photo Booth Elf on the Shelf Photo Booth This Mama Loves $0 see on this mama loves The printable elf photo booth from This Mama Loves is adorable enough on its own, but the elf photo strip it comes with takes it to a whole other level of cute.

8 Elf-stagram Free Printable Elf on the Shelf Instagram Selfie Frame A Little Moore $0 see on a little Moore When your elf is just feeling his look, he can snap a selfie for all his followers with this printable Instagram frame from A Little Moore Blog.

9 Elf Luggage Printable Elf on the Shelf Luggage DIY Inspired $0 see on diy inspired If your family is traveling around the holidays, your elf obviously has to go along. He or she can pack up their elf gear in these adorably tiny printable elf suitcases from DIY Inspired.

10 Snow Man Noses Elf on the Shelf Printable Tic Tac Poop Sugarhai $0 see on sugarhai Your elf will be ready for any impromptu snowman building with these printable TicTac label covers from Sugar Hai. They can turn the candy into snow man noses, reindeer noses, or elf poop.

11 Mini Book Elf On The Shelf Retail Miniature Box Printable Teensy Weensy Baby $0 see on teensy weensy baby What better way for your elf to introduce himself to the rest of the toys than by reading his origin story? This printable mini book version from Teensy Weensy Baby is the perfect size for elf hands.

12 Mini Envelopes Matchbox Postbox and Free Printable Envelopes Red Ted Art $0 see on red ted art Your elf can keep up with all his pals back at the North Pole with these little printable envelopes from Red Ted Art. There's also an easy tutorial for a matching mailbox made from a matchstick box.

13 Elf Magic Dust Magic Elf Dust Free Printable Mama Cheaps $0 see on mama cheaps If your kid accidentally (or, "accidentally") touches the elf, they may be worried about how they'll get its magic back. You can give your elf another dose of magic with this printable elf dust label from Mama Cheaps. Attach it a bag of glitter and it should bring your elf's powers back.

15 Photo Cutouts Elf on the Shelf Cutouts Pretty My Party $0 see on pretty my party Your kid will get a kick out of seeing their elf disguised as Santa or a snowman as they strike a pose in these printable cutouts from Pretty My Party.

16 Lemonade Stand Elf on the Shelf Lemonade Stand Inspiration Made Simple $0 see on inspiration made simple This elf is working a little overtime with an adorable printable lemonade stand by Inspiration Made Simple. It even comes with tiny North Pole dollars with Santa's face on them.

18 Elf Sweet Stand Elf on the Shelf Sweet Treats Stand Etsy $3.99 see on etsy Especially perfect if you want to include the residents of Barbie's Dreamhouse (as pictured), this Sweet Treats Stand Cart ($3.99, Etsy) looks like a lovely place to have a teeny tiny cup of hot cocoa (or a regular-sized one).