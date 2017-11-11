Coming up with a different Elf on the Shelf scene every night is fun, but chances are, you want to change things up a bit. To do so, why not bring the family pet into the tradition? These creative Elf on the Shelf ideas that involve pets show that four-legged friends (or those with fins) make great props for the different scenarios that you put Santa's little helper in. Well, at least some of the time.
If you plan on setting up these elves with your pets, then you'll definitely want to just take a picture or shoot some video featuring their encounter and show them to the kids later. By doing so, you'll help enforce the "no touching" rule that goes with the elf, so that the magic stays in tact. Plus, you'll have time to stage a few reshoots, in case it takes Fido a few minutes to get used to the whole elf idea.
But you can also set up your elf with different pet items throughout the house so that it looks like they were involved in taking care of your furry family member, too. Maybe the kids find the elf with the dog food, or the leash is ready to go by the elf, hoping they can take your pup for a walk.
By bringing your pets into the elf tradition, it helps to solidify what you already know: pets are totally a part of the family, too. Even if your fur baby doesn't take to the elf at first — cats in particular seem a bit wary of him — it's still fun to film their reactions. Just make sure to keep the elf away from any dogs who might be tempted to use him as a chew toy once your scene has wrapped.