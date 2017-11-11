Coming up with a different Elf on the Shelf scene every night is fun, but chances are, you want to change things up a bit. To do so, why not bring the family pet into the tradition? These creative Elf on the Shelf ideas that involve pets show that four-legged friends (or those with fins) make great props for the different scenarios that you put Santa's little helper in. Well, at least some of the time.

If you plan on setting up these elves with your pets, then you'll definitely want to just take a picture or shoot some video featuring their encounter and show them to the kids later. By doing so, you'll help enforce the "no touching" rule that goes with the elf, so that the magic stays in tact. Plus, you'll have time to stage a few reshoots, in case it takes Fido a few minutes to get used to the whole elf idea.

But you can also set up your elf with different pet items throughout the house so that it looks like they were involved in taking care of your furry family member, too. Maybe the kids find the elf with the dog food, or the leash is ready to go by the elf, hoping they can take your pup for a walk.

By bringing your pets into the elf tradition, it helps to solidify what you already know: pets are totally a part of the family, too. Even if your fur baby doesn't take to the elf at first — cats in particular seem a bit wary of him — it's still fun to film their reactions. Just make sure to keep the elf away from any dogs who might be tempted to use him as a chew toy once your scene has wrapped.

1 Prank War Why not stage your pets trying to get rid of the elf? The dogs Ricochet and Rina got into a prank war with the elf that involved whoopie cushions, a toaster, paper shredder, and more. By the end of it they were pretty much over the elf's shenanigans. Basically the whole video is good to watch for some good puppy and elf inspiration.

2 Cat Attack, Part 1 If you balance the elf on the edge of a table, the cat will almost certainly knock it off. It's what cats do. Film the whole ordeal and share it with the kids when they wake up.

3 Dog Ride I mean, having the elf ride on your pet is a very cute idea. But one can assume that different animals have different reactions to the practice of being turned into a method of transportation. So if you want to try slipping your elf into your pup’s collar as a surprise for your kids, be prepared for the elf to possibly go flying.

4 Pet Chores If you’re more into using your elf as a full prop throughout the day, set him up near the dog food bowl or the fish food or even the tinned cat food as if he was going to help out for the day and feed the family pet. Your kids will love how involved your elf is in the rest of the fam, especially the furry ones.

5 Pet Massage Stage a series of photos in which your elf appears to sit on or massage the family pet. It's pretty much guaranteed to be super cute, and your kids will love seeing what fun the elf had with your pets throughout the night.

6 Go Full Elf On The Shelf Pet Style If you want to get super detailed, you could get your Elf on the Shelf their own pet to bring from the North Pole! Maybe have your elf write a note to your children about how much they love their own pets, and there can be some sweet little bonding moments between the elf’s pup and your family’s.

7 Chill Cats Because wide-awake cats are probably tempted to attack the elf, it might be better to stage photos when the felines are asleep, or at least super calm. It will make the whole process easier for everyone and you can tell the kids you found the two new bset friends cuddling in the middle of the night.

8 Cat Attack, Part 2 The first time you introduce your cat to the Elf on the Shelf, be sure to film the results. Sniffing and/or slapping appears to be the go-to cat reaction. To be fair to the elf, this is a cat’s go-to reaction for almost everything, but we especially can't blame them in this case because the elf is a little bit creepy.

9 Groom Session Grab some pictures of your elf sitting near the dog with a pair of clippers and a comb. Or even better, take your pup for their normal grooming session and then stage the elf with the clippers and comb as if they were the ones who gave your family dog a haircut. Your kids will crack up.

10 Fishing Pond If you have a fish tank, pose the elf nearby. Give them a tiny fishing rod and let them dip it just above the tank, as if they are trying to catch your family’s pet and take it for a ride to the North Pole.