This Viral Elf On The Shelf “Stuck In The TV” Idea Is Perfect For When You're Tired

The last couple weeks before Christmas are really peak Elf on the Shelf time for kids. They’re getting excited for Santa to come, they’re getting more and more into the holiday spirit, and of course they are probably even becoming more aware of where their Elf on the Shelf might be perched. Unfortunately, this is also when parents might justifiably start hitting a creativity wall with their Elf on the Shelf ideas. We need inspiration. And it’s come in the form of this Elf on the Shelf being stuck inside the television. It’s basically genius, especially for tired parents who just can’t anymore with the Elf on the Shelf.

Christy Beck, a mom of triplets and influencer with over 169,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 280,000 followers on Instagram, recently shared a useful Elf on the Shelf tip on her social media channels for when “you’re tired like me.” She shared a video of her Elf on the Shelf on the television with a crackling background and the words, “Help! I pushed the wrong button and now I’m stuck...”

Beck explained that this was a “super easy Elf on the Shelf idea” that could be found on YouTube by searching “Elf on the Shelf stuck in TV,” which we’ve done for you, dear reader, and she’s right, it’s pretty easy.

Dadsnet posted a 10-hour long video on YouTube with a similar message and the Elf asking “how do I get out of here?” Which means all you have to do is put the video on before the kids wake up and boom, you’re done. There are, in fact, several different versions of these videos on YouTube, almost all of them with holiday music playing in the background to keep it festive and fun and inventive. Most importantly, this Elf on the Shelf idea gives parents time to drink their precious coffee in the morning as their kids try to figure out how to get their elf out of the television.

This is by no means the only Elf on the Shelf idea to try out this year. There’s also the viral TikTok “fart in a jar” Elf on the Shelf that you can try if you’re feeling more inventive and have kids who love a little toilet humor. So all kids. And check out this list of quick and easy ideas to hide your Elf on the Shelf when you’re in a pinch and need to get it done fast.

Truly though, the Elf on the Shelf stuck in the TV is probably the easiest one out there. And at this point, don’t we all need it to be easy?