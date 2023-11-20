13 Quick Elf On The Shelf Hiding Ideas You Can Pull Off As The Kids Are Waking Up

For the most part, Elf on the Shelf consists of crafting cute scenes for your child to discover daily. But once your kid spies their Elf out in the open (cooking in the kitchen or rolling down the stairs in a toilet paper tube, for example), the fun is instantly over — but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, you can give your child an elf-tastic experience with these Elf on the Shelf hiding ideas.
If you go all-in on the idea of Elf on the Shelf, you might find yourself dreaming up ways to make each day better than the last. But elaborate setups aren’t always easy (or realistic), and so you’ll need some Elf on the Shelf hiding ideas for days when you need something quick that you can pull off with what you have on hand. That’s why hiding your Elf is actually a good thing, since it adds another dimension to discovering the doll. Since their Elf isn’t easily visible, your child will have to essentially play hide-and-seek as they search for the doll, which might add to the excitement of Elf on the Shelf.
And let’s be honest: hiding the elf in a jacket pocket and calling it a day is a whole lot easier than setting up a sophisticated party scene with your child’s toys.
When you’re short on time (and patience), Elf on the Shelf hiding ideas are the way to go. Here are some that are easy to find.
Let’s face it: you’re busy and adding another thing to do — in this case, repositioning an elf doll every morning before your kids wake up — onto an already hectic season can seem overwhelming. But hiding your Elf on the Shelf in existing spots around the house is really so simple and low-lift and can be done in 10 seconds. The hardest part is simply remembering to do it.