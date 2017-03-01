25 Women's History Month Facts That'll Remind You How Badass Women Are

When you're reflecting on women of the past this March, consider the place of women in the modern world as well. The
facts about women to remember during Women's History Month are eye-opening, alarming, and inspiring. Above all, they provide insight into the realities that many women are dealing with today.
Although many of the stats are relatively U.S.-centric, there are some facts that look at the global state of women as well. Educational and workplace equality are still concerns in many parts of the world. (On a happier note, most of the statistics coming out of the U.S. and around the globe concerning women’s education are trending positively.) Note that the COVID-19 quarantine could have shifted some of these statistics in the meantime, and it will probably take many more studies to determine exactly how the pandemic has affected women the world over.
Otherwise, the state of women in the modern world is both encouraging and enraging. But by taking a macro look at the trends, policies, and challenges that face today's women, you can get a better sense of the forces that govern our lives. There is still much work to be done, but so much has already been achieved.
1 Working Moms Are The Norm In U.S. SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images
Over half of
mothers with a child under the age of 1 are active in the labor force in the United States as of 2018, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number only increases as children age, and 76.4% of mothers with a child between the ages of 6 to 17 work. 2 Almost Half Of The U.S. Labor Force Is Female Women made up 47.3% of the U.S. labor force in 2018, with over 78 million women workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. It’s been steadily increasing since 1920, when women made up 20.3% of the labor force. 3 Women Are A Huge Force In The World Of Philanthropy 4 Worldwide, Women Still Tend To Do The Majority Of Unpaid Labor
Across the globe, women typically complete far more unpaid domestic and care work than their male counterparts, often spending three times as many hours on it, according to
The World’s Women 2020: Trends and Statistics report from the United Nations. Although the care these women are providing is often essential, these workloads can harm their abilities to participate in wage work. 5 Essential Worker Roles Frequently File As Women Of Color
Nursing assistants, home health aides, and emergency child care workers, which are often considered essential roles, are also among the
top jobs for women of color, according to the Center for American Progress (CAP). In fact, almost one-third of all nursing assistants and home health aides are Black women, as the CAP further reports. 6 Worldwide Education Quality For Girls Is Improving
Across the world, both boys and girls are equally likely to receive primary education in most regions, according to
The World’s Women 2020. Global literacy rates have also improved steadily over the past few years. 7 Women The World Over Are Marrying Later 8 Female Athletes Are Generally Well-Represented At The Olympic Games 9 Younger Medical Doctors Are More Likely To Be Female 10 Female Leaders Are Slowly But Steadily On The Rise Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Out of
193 countries, 21 have a woman as head of state or government, according to the Council of Foriegn Relations. Having more women in leadership is associated with greater efforts at promoting equality and social welfare, as well as increased stability for the country overall. 11 Women, Especially BIPOC Women, Are Underrepresented In The Arts
A survey of 18 major U.S. museums found that, of the artists represented, 87% are men and 85% are white, according to the study Diversity of Artists in Major U.S. Museums. Groups dedicated to boosting the place of female artists include the bitingly satirical Guerrilla Girls, as well as TILA Studios, which is focused on increasing representation of Black women in the fine arts industry.
12 Black Transgender Women Often Face The Brunt Of Violence Against Trans People 13 Women Are Steadily Taking On More Senior Roles With Companies 14 Women Rock The World Of Marathon Running 15 Over Half Of All U.S. Accountants & Auditors Are Women 16 A Relatively High Number Of U.S. Women Are In Prison
Women in the United States account for only 4 percent of the world's female population, but U.S. women make up a staggering 30 percent of the
world's population of women in prison, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. Nearly half of U.S. states incarcerate women at roughly 10 times the rate of international allies such as Portugal, Canada, and the United Kingdom 17 Breastfeeding Continues To Gain Popularity In The U.S. 18 Intimate Partner Violence Remains High 19 Heart Disease In Women Needs Far More Awareness 20 In The U.S. Poverty Is More Likely To Affect Women RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images 21 Same-Sex Attraction Occurs In Similar Numbers For Both Genders 22 Women Make Up Over Half The Labor Force With A College Degree 23 Paid Maternity Leave In The U.S. Is Far Below Average
When compared to 40 other nations, only the
U.S. does not require any paid maternity leave, according to the Pew Research Center. Most other countries require at least two months of paid leave, as further noted by Pew Research. (Individual states or companies in the U.S. may provide more comprehensive maternity leave policies.) 24 Female CEOs At Major Companies Remain Rare 25 Women Are Half The World's Population