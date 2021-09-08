These Family Halloween Shirts Are Just As Good As Costumes

It’s hard to find an occasion that isn’t made more adorable by wearing matching family shirts, and that includes Halloween. This year, instead of opting for coordinating costumes with your family members, try family Halloween shirts. Not only does this give you all more freedom to dress up as whoever you want for the holiday without feeling pressure to stick to a theme, but it’s also just fun!

Matching family Halloween shirts can be perfect to wear together, whether you’re heading out for a day of pumpkin or apple picking, getting a fall photo session done, or going to a Halloween parade where you’re not wearing costumes. And, obviously, family Halloween shirts are cute to just wear around the house. There are so many adorable and spooky options that fit everyone from mom and dad to even the tiniest infant. Here are some of our favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For Pumpkin Picking Unisex Kids Matching Family Pumpkin Picking Tee The Children's Place $7.50 $12.50 See on The Children's Place Going out for a day spent carefully selecting the best pumpkin in the patch with the entire family? A pumpkin field can be huge, and it’s easy to lose track of multiple kids. Make it easy to keep an eye on everyone with matching shirts that will allow you to spot your other family members just a bit faster. They also happen to be adorable and perfect for a family photo opportunity. These cute tees from The Children’s Place are a perfect pick (I had to!). There are adult tee sizes to choose from aside from the kids sizes, so the parents and the little ones can all match.

Halloween Squad Boo Squad Family Shirts Etsy $11.77 See on Etsy These “Boo Squad” shirts are so adorable and can be worn all fall season long. They’re available in a pretty wide variety of colors, so you can get everyone the same shade or go for different ones (I personally love how this collection looks, with the mix of black, orange, white, and gray colors), and they range from sizes onesie 3-6 months to adult 3XL. You can mix and match here too, so if you just want to get kids sizes so only your little ones match, you can do that. It’s kind of fun to create your own almost custom set.

Cute Pumpkins Halloween Pumpkin Face Shirts Etsy $10.99 $15.70 See on Etsy This set is a great option so that your whole family coordinates without matching completely. You can choose tees in a variety of different colors, and you can also choose from a whole bunch of different pumpkin faces ranging from silly and adorable to spooky and creepy. I love how this set has a mix of silly and cute pumpkin faces with spookier ones, but feel free to go all scary or all sweet if that’s what you like. There are onesie sizes available for really little ones, and toddler, kid, and adult sizes as well, so there’s something for everyone.

Skeletons Cute Matching Skeleton Shirts Etsy $12.59 $13.99 See on Etsy This set of skeleton shirts is perfect for a family of three going on four. The shirt meant for dads (or the parent who loves a cold glass of beer) includes a skeleton with two beer glasses clinking together, while the shirt for the expecting mom shows a tiny baby skeleton in the womb. Then there’s the shirt for kids, which displays a trick or treat bag full of candy. Adorable! Not only is this a fun way to match on Halloween or around the holiday, but it would also make for the sweetest pregnancy announcement photos for social media.

Family Monsters Halloween Family Shirts Etsy $11.61 $12.90 See on Etsy These shirts would be so cute worn casually with jeans and sneakers, whether you’re heading out to go pumpkin picking or just going to a little Halloween party. The fun thing about them is that they can also be made into a homemade monster costume with the addition of some creative accessories and makeup. Think Frankenstein-esque hairdos, some creepy makeup and fake blood, and some tattered clothes. These are a good base for matching family costumes if you want to do something fun but don’t want to go all out. You can choose different color options, and the “little monster” comes in infant, toddler, and kids sizes.

Pumpkin Faces Scary Pumpkin Face Matching T-Shirts Amazon $15.96 See on Amazon Keep things simple with a Halloween classic: an image of a scary, leering pumpkin face. These shirts come with five different color options: white, green, gray, purple, and orange. All of the faces are the same (that perfect creepy Halloween sneer that you always see on movie pumpkins), so you can choose to get exactly the same shirt for everyone in your family if you want. You can also choose to get everyone a different color if you want to mix things up a bit. They come in men’s, women’s, or youth sizes and have a comfy and oversized fit.

Glow In The Dark Girls Mommy And Me Glow Candy Skeleton Graphic Tee The Children's Place $7.25 $14.50 See on The Children's Place For all the mommy and me clothes lovers out there, this Halloween set from The Children’s Place is so fun. Both shirts feature a glow in the dark skeleton, and, really, if Halloween isn’t the time to deck yourself out in glow in the dark clothing, then when is? The colorful images of candy keep these cute and innocent without being too scary. They are great pajama shirts, they’re perfect for a Halloween party, or they’re fun to wear for a spooky mommy and me photo session. Your kids will love the bright colors of the smiling pieces of candy.

Disney Theme Generic Halloween Family Shirts Amazon $18.99 See on Amazon Going to Disney World for Halloween? First of all — jealous. Second, you must buy these t-shirts from Amazon before you leave, because if there was ever a place to wear matching family shirts, it would be Disney World. The shirts feature the iconic Mickey Mouse head with spooky graphics of Disney throughout, and if you’re buying shirts for women or little girls, they have the Minnie Mouse bow as well. You can customize them with either phrases like “Daddy, Mommy, Sister,” or you can get everyone’s names on there. I love how these are all in different colors so they’re not exactly the same.

Mummy and Deaddy Halloween Family Shirts Kaan's Designs $20 See on Kaan's Designs Halloween puns on a t-shirt? We’re always a fan of that idea. This set of shirts features one for “Mummy,” one for “Deaddy,” one for “Zombae” and one for “Boo.” They also have “Pumpkin” and “Frankenteen” shirts as well. They’re fun and different, and come in toddler through adult sizes, and they also offer a onesie for a baby. If you want something warmer, there’s a sweatshirt option too, which feels nice and cozy for autumn days. Kaan’s Designs is a family-owned brand from Fort Wayne, Indiana, so you can feel good about shopping from a small online store too.

Spooky Shirts Matching Spooky Halloween Shirts Etsy $11.77 See on Etsy These super soft t-shirts come in a range of sizes, from baby onesies to adults, and you can select from a bunch of different colors. Each one says something slightly different: “One spooky daddy,” “one spooky mama,” “one spooky brother,” and “one spooky sister.” I love how they also incorporated little Halloween graphics into the text, like tiny Jack-o-Lanterns, spider webs, and skeletons. These manage to be a bit more unique than some other options, and you can also customize the words if you want, as well as the color choice of the t-shirts. Reviewers love the soft feel.

Frankenstein Family Halloween Family Shirts Etsy $14.44 $16.99 See on Etsy The whole family can pretend to be monsters for a day with these colorful Frankenstein t-shirts. The Frankenstein monsters pictured on the shirts look like a mix of Frankenstein and a skeleton, and each one is wearing a pair of sunglasses. There’s one for “Frankendad,” “Frankenmom,” and “Frankenchild.” I love how the female skeleton-monsters have their purple hair up in a bun. These are so cute and fun, and would make for the best Halloween photos. They’re also another set that you could use as a base for a larger costume idea. Really, there’s just so much you can do with them.

Spooky Squad Family Halloween Shirts Etsy $11.99 See on Etsy These t-shirts have all the elements of a good Halloween shirt: creepy graphics and a fun and spooky saying. Each one says “Spooky Squad,” making these ideal for a family outing. They all feature the cutest graphics, like a tiny witch hat perched on top of a letter, spiderwebs woven throughout, ghosts, and bats. They’re simple but perfect for the holiday, and you can wear them all together so you stand out in a crowd. Reviewers give this shop and these shirts lots of positive reviews for how soft and comfortable they are, so you’ll want to wear them well beyond October.

The Boo Crew Unisex Adult Matching Family Glow Boo Crew Graphic Tee The Children's Place $11.25 See on The Children's Place The Boo Crew: another Halloween pun, and I’m definitely not mad about it. This is another set that is ideal for family outings, where you want everyone to stand out in a crowd so everyone knows you’re all together. While these particular shirts are for adults, there are also matching ones for toddlers and kids, and there’s a onesie for babies. I love how the “o’s” in the word “boo” look like ghosts, and the fact that the year is on them makes them feel a little more special. Your family won’t even mind matching with shirts like these.

Boos Halloween Boos Shirts Etsy $18 See on Etsy If you don’t want everyone to wear exactly the same thing, then this set from Etsy is a good option. Each one says something just a little different, and you can make them stand out from each other even more by choosing to get each one in a different color. I love how the kid shirt options for these include “little boo” and “big boo.” It’s such a fun way to show off the older and younger children. The shirt for mom (or dad!) is just as adorable, with the saying “love my boos.” This is a really family-friendly moment, and the ghost graphics make them feel more Halloween appropriate.

Don’t forget: there is no such thing as too many Halloween shirts for your family. So, if you really want to buy more than one of these, I fully support you!