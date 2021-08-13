These Adorable Halloween Stickers Are Even Better Than Candy

Whether you’re the kind of person who starts planning for Halloween in the summer, or you’re more likely to be throwing random costumes together on the evening of Oct. 30, it’s never a bad idea to have some fun and freaky Halloween stickers around.

One universal truth is that kids love stickers, and if you run out of candy to pass out, you could give the eager trick-or-treaters stickers instead (their parents will probably thank you). Or you could put together cute goodie bags for your kids’ classmates if school is having a Halloween bash, or just let your child go wild with the stickers when you need a few minutes of quiet.

From creepy to cute, sparkly to googly eyes, you’ll find stickers kids will love; some you can print right at home on sticky paper and others you can personalize with their name. And unlike candy, these fun stickers stay good all year round.

Googly Eye Halloween Stickers Halloween Motif Sticker Sheets Meri Meri $10 see on meri meri These cute Halloween stickers are more treat than trick. The pumpkin, Dracula, witch, and bat all have googly eyes that really wobble, plus they’re printed on eco-friendly paper, and the price includes four sheets of stickers.

A Sticker Book Sticker Doodle Boo! By Roger Priddy Target $6.99 see on target When a single sheet of stickers just won’t do, opt instead for a book full of Halloween stickers. Every page gives kids a prompt for a doodle, like make a “jar of yuck” or draw a critter, plus there are over 200 stickers that will take their doodles to the next level.

Halloween Stickers You Can Print At Home TiltedTierraDesign Halloween Sticker Sheet Etsy $1 see on etsy You can print Halloween stickers right at home with this digital download that will be delivered by Etsy to your inbox after your checkout. It’s best to print these on sticky paper, which is available at craft stores, but if you’re in a last minute crunch, you could always print these on regular paper then tape them to your wall or a goodie bag.

Vinyl Halloween Stickers Cute Happy Halloween Vinyl Decals Stickers Amazon $6.99 see on amazon You’ll get 50 high-quality, water-resistant stickers for a super reasonable price. These vinyl Halloween stickers are a great option if you’re looking to give out something fun and exciting on Halloween that isn’t candy.

A Customizable Halloween Sticker Black Cat Halloween Stickers Amazon $12 see on amazon If your kids’ class throws a Halloween party, these stickers are perfect for putting on a card or sealing up a bag of treats. Kids will love seeing their name printed right on a sticker (feels a little like magic) and the black cat with the spider tail is super cute, if a little bit eerie.

Large Halloween Stickers HolliRoseArt Halloween Stickers Etsy $4.75 see on etsy Drawn by an artist, these larger Halloween stickers are simply stunning. The price shown is for a pack of three, though you can buy each design individually if you prefer. They’re great for decorating a party bag, a sticker book, or a water bottle (these are water-resistant, but it’s still best to hand wash the bottle if there’s a sticker on it).

Colorful Skull Stickers Sugar Skull Colorful Stickers- Set Of 12 Paper Source $5.95 see on paper source These sparkly, colorful skull stickers are giving Día de los Muertos vibes. The iridescent glitter has an irresistible shine, and you won’t find them anywhere else other than Paper Source.

Cute Halloween Stickers PeelStickPlan Kawaii Halloween Stickers Etsy $3.59 see on etsy If you’re looking for Halloween stickers that aren’t too scary for little kids, these are your answer. They feature tons of costumes that could be spooky (like a werewolf or a vampire) but because of the bright colors and the smiley characters, all these stickers look adorably friendly.

Ouija Board Stickers Pipsticks Ouija Play A Game Stickers Paper Source $1.97 $3.95 see on paper source If Halloween makes you think of creepy (and fun) seances featuring the all-knowing Ouija board and plenty of crystal balls (plus the ‘light as a feather, stiff as a board’ game, of course), keep the tradition alive with these fun stickers.

A Set Of 300 Halloween Stickers Boo Ya! Self-Adhesive Shapes Oriental Trading $8.29 see on oriental trading If you need a massive amount of festive stickers for an amazing price, you’ll love this set of 300. All the characters look cartoonish, so there’s nothing too scary here.