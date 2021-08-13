These Adorable Halloween Stickers Are Even Better Than Candy

Whether you’re the kind of person who starts planning for Halloween in the summer, or you’re more likely to be throwing random costumes together on the evening of Oct. 30, it’s never a bad idea to have some fun and freaky Halloween stickers around.
One universal truth is that kids love stickers, and if you run out of candy to pass out, you could give the eager trick-or-treaters stickers instead (their parents will probably thank you). Or you could put together cute goodie bags for your kids’ classmates if school is having a Halloween bash, or just let your child go wild with the stickers when you need a few minutes of quiet.
From creepy to cute, sparkly to googly eyes, you’ll find stickers kids will love; some you can print right at home on sticky paper and others you can personalize with their name. And unlike candy, these fun stickers stay good all year round.
