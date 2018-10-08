There are only a few weeks each year for families to get in the Halloween spirit, and everyone should take advantage of it. Whether it's by decorating your home, carving pumpkins, or indulging in far too many PSLs, there are so many ways for parents to get their kids to love Halloween as much as they do. But one of the easiest ways to get pumped for spooky season is by rewatching these Halloween movies from the ‘90s with your kids.

There is something about Halloween movies that make for the best movies. Maybe it's the costumes, or the spooky imagery, or the delicious treats featured in every film. Whatever the case may be, Halloween movies are the easiest way to get excited about the fall season — not that there weren't already a million reasons to be excited about the holiday.

But by watching movies centered around the spooky holiday, it's super easy for kids of all ages to not only get in the Halloween spirit but be introduced to some amazing movies they might not otherwise get to see throughout the year.

What are you waiting for? Download one of these films (or dust off your ancient copy on VHS you have somewhere in a storage closet), pop some popcorn, and grab as much Halloween candy as you can while you watch these spooky flicks with your kids.

1 Edward Scissorhands (1990) Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images A scientist creates Edward in a lab, but dies before he can get a chance to give Edward real hands, and Edward is stuck with scissorhands forever. This classic film directed by Tim Burton tells its story from the “monster’s” perspective which is an unusual choice, and while it’s scary at times, it’s ultimately a story about accepting people for who they are, and not feeling pressure to conform. It’s also a sweet love story between Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, two ‘90s icons. Rent Edward Scissorhands, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime Video, for $3.99.

2 The Craft (1996) Columbia Pictures This is the ideal Halloween movie for older kids who like making potions or casting spells. It follows a group of four Los Angeles teens who form a witch group, having just realized their powers when they put a spell on a classmate, causing his hair to fall out. Just note that this movie is rated R (though some parent-reviewers on Common Sense Media said it feels more like PG-13) but this movie is definitely best for older kids who can handle some violence, gore, and profanity. Watch The Craft, rated R, on HBO Max.

3 Tower of Terror (1997) Disney A journalist goes to an abandoned hotel to investigate how and why five people went missing in 1939. It’s a Disney movie (that’s actually filmed at The Tower Of Terror ride in Orlando), so while it’s spooky and exciting, it’s not too scary for most. Plus, it stars a young Kirsten Dunst which is peak ‘90s movie. Purchase Tower of Terror, unrated, from Amazon for $6.56.

4 Under Wraps (1997) Disney When three 12-year-old children encounter a thousand year old undiscovered mummy, they’re tasked with returning him to his resting place on Halloween so he can be reunited with his long lost love. Awww. Buy Under Wraps, rated TV-G, on YouTube Movies for $5.99.

5 The Addams Family (1991) MovieStation on YouTube This 1991 film, based off of the classic New Yorker cartoons, introduced a generation to the spookiest and kookiest family in the neighborhood — the Addams family. The film is more than just a comedy about a spooky family trying to fit in in the real world — there's a substantial plot in it, too. In The Adams Family, a mother and son duo attempt to steal the family's fortune, and each special member of the family uses their wits, talents, and love of dangerous things to outwit them. Kids will love the gags and comedy in the film, while parents will appreciate the core family dynamic. It's a win-win situation. Watch The Addams Family, rated PG-13, on plutotv.

6 The Witches (1990) Courtesy of Warner Bros. Kids who love fantasy novels (or any book by Roald Dahl for that matter) will love The Witches, a movie based on the Roald Dahl book by the same name. The Witches is about a brave boy who encounters a group of witches (hidden in plain sight thanks to their clothes and wigs disguising them) and gets turned into a mouse. Although the appearance of the witches might be a bit grotesque, according to Common Sense Media, and kids might be distracted by the mediocre CGI animation (it was only 1990, after all), the plot and campiness of the film will sell them. It's a cute film with just the right amount of horror to please any child, above the age of 9, as Common Sense Media advises. Rent The Witches, rated PG, for $2.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

7 Hocus Pocus (1993) Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures No list of Halloween movies is complete without Hocus Pocus, the film about the Sanderson sisters — three children-hungry witches — who have returned to Earth on Halloween night 300 years after they died to plot their revenge on Halloween lovers. But the movie isn't that sinister; the town is saved at the end of the day, and there is a great song and dance scene that any person would be silly not to love. It also is great at portraying Halloween so well — it puts everyone in the mood to go trick-or-treating. Watch Hocus Pocus, rated PG, on Disney+.

8 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Courtesy of Disney This animated Tim Burton directed classic is both an appropriate Halloween movie and Christmas movie. The film tells a tale of a town where everyday is Halloween (they even sing a song in the film explaining what Halloween is) but when main character Jack Skellington discovers Christmas, his world is changed forever. The film, which is rated PG, is full of positive messages and amazing character development, according to Common Sense Media. Most importantly, it's one of the only Halloween films that is super appropriate for kids older than 7, as noted by Common Sense Media. Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas, rated PG, on Disney+.

9 Double, Double Toil & Trouble (1993) Courtesy of Warner Bros. In this 1993 Olsen twins classic film, the twins discover that their aunt is a witch and decide they must stop her before she ruins their family. The film might seem a little "young" or "cute" to kids, especially if they've seen a lot of movies on this list, but no one can deny this Olsen twins film is a classic. Rent Double, Double Toil and Trouble, unrated, on YouTube Movies, for $2.99.

10 The Halloween Tree (1993) warnerarchive on YouTube This animated film is an adaptation of the story by Ray Bradbury, where a group of kids receive a crash course on the origins of Halloween and the holiday's customs. This is a great film to ease into the holiday with, especially for kids who are easily afraid. Rent The Halloween Tree, unrated, from YouTube Movies for $3.99.

11 Casper (1995) Courtesy of Universal Pictures ‌They call Casper "the friendly ghost" for a reason — he isn't the kind to scare kids, or scare kids away from this movie. In the film, Casper bonds with a young girl, named Kat, and together they try to save a home. Although the plot doesn't sound too intense, it's a great way of introducing slightly scary concepts (like ghosts) to kids in a friendly way. Rent Casper, rated PG, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

12 Casper Meets Wendy (1998) superlindinhaah on YouTube In this not-so-sequel to Casper, Casper is back again — but this time, teams up with Wendy, "the Good Witch." Together, Casper and Wendy use their powers to fight off an evil warlock, but the plot isn't as scary as it sounds. The movie is very light and filled with fun animation that kids will definitely enjoy. Watch Casper Meets Wendy, rated PG, on YouTube.

13 Halloweentown (1998) YouTube This 1998 Disney Channel original movie tells the story of young girl who finds out she comes from a family of witches and that her grandmother lives in a magical place called Halloweentown. This film is shown year after year on the Disney Channel for a good reason — it transports kids into a land where Halloween doesn't have to last for one day every year. And who doesn't want that? It's filled with great costume ideas, strong family values, and the coolest grandmother in the world. The best thing is, Halloweentown is streaming online on Disney's website, so parents and kids can watch this movie whenever they wish. Watch Halloweentown, rated TV-PG, on Disney+.

14 Beetlejuice (1988) Courtesy of Warner Bros. Beetlejuice is just one of those movies with the kind of plot that is hard to explain — you just have to watch it to be impressed and be blown away by how funny it is. The main character of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, has a spirit that can not be compared. He's weird, he's funny, and he will definitely put viewers in the mood to play a few tricks on their friends (and give them a few treats while they're at it). The dark imagery, heavy subjects, and strong language might not be suitable for most young kids, according to Common Sense Media, but parents familiar with the Tim Burton classic will know their kids best and know if they can handle the movie. While the film is from 1988, 90s kids will definitely remember growing up watching it. Watch Beetlejuice, rated PG, on Hulu.

15 Ernest Scared Stupid (1991) YouTube Movies If you’re looking for an underrated movie from the 90s, this film is for you. This movie focuses on Ernest, a trash collector living in a small town who accidentally unleashes an evil troll into his town. Ernest must team up with an old, superstitious woman living in her town in order to get rid of the beast and restore the chaos in his home. Rent Ernest Scared Stupid, rated PG, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.