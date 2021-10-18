While Thanksgiving weekend can be a time to reflect and share gratitude, it can be made more delicious with traditional foods, and more adorable with festive autumnal outfits. So if you’re in the mood to shop for Thanksgiving outfits for the family, look no further than the seasonal shirts, pants, dresses, and jumpsuit on this list. From autumn plaids to cozy cardigans, and cheeky pieces stitched with pumpkin, pie, and turkey details, there’s an outfit for every family member. And if you’re not in the mood to go all-in with a “Thanksgiving outfit,” there are fun holiday socks to provide just enough on-theme cheer.

Shopping for Thanksgiving clothes for babies? There’s a bloomer set and little wear-again sweatshirts you won’t want to miss. Everything you’ll find here is machine-washer-friendly, so you won’t have to worry about fussy dry-clean-only labels. And some of the festive finds are currently under $20, so you can score an outfit that might see your kids through multiple occasions this holiday season. And if you’re into matching, some of the clothes on this list come in multiple colors, so the whole family can dress in coordinating outfits (which might just spur thoughts of holiday photo dressing). However you celebrate, enjoy the moment and make some memories for which to be grateful.

1 The Football Sweatshirt Posh Peanut Field Day Sweatshirt The Little Ark $32 SEE ON THE LITTLE ARK Is watching football games on Thanksgiving weekend just as much a part of your family traditions as eating turkey and pecan pie? If so, then all of your kiddos may want to consider dressing up in this adorable Posh Peanut sweatshirt, with large football print and neat blue trim around the cuffs, crew neck and bottom. The cool, cotton design is available in sizes for 7, 8, 10 and 12-year-olds. And yes, The Little Ark also sells matching joggers for a sporty-chic (and machine-washer-friendly) pant set that’s perfect for sitting at the dinner table, or playing some touch football outside.

2 The Light Knit Top Heritage Knit Top, Ginger Taylor + Max $50 SEE ON TAYLOR + MAX There’s something so charming about a sweet knit top on a baby. This cozy pumpkin-colored shirt, stitched in sizes ranging from 12 months to 5 years old, is completely versatile. Paired with tights and a skirt, it’s fit for a formal Thanksgiving, and worn with stretchy pants, it’s perfect for an active toddler. The stripes and two-button neck detailing add interest without making the design look fussy. Made with 100% organic cotton, the hues are autumnal, but the short sleeves make the top fitting for cool or warmer weather. If you’re headed for chilly weather, just try slipping it over a long-sleeve white onesie for an easy outfit.

3 The Autumnal Floral Onesie Balloon Romper, Cranberry Playground Misha & Puff $52 SEE ON MISHA & PUFF What’s not to love about a onesie that can double as a fancy little top? If you’ve got a toddler in your life, you’ll immediately understand the appeal of slipping one on, and heading out the door. This snap-back onesie, with a raised elastic waist and balloon-style bottom, is all you need to create a Thanksgiving outfit for your little one. The autumnal florals have seasonal appeal, and the trendy fit gives it fashionable flair. All you need are shoes (and maybe some tights if you live in a cooler climate) and this organic pima cotton piece is ready to see and be seen. Add any little skirt and you’ve got a top that’ll see you through age 3.

4 The Bloomer Set Infant Pumpkin Applique Bloomer Set Cracker Barrel $16.49 $21.99 SEE ON CRACKER BARREL Matching bloomers make almost any baby outfit cuter, no? And these little ruffled shorts, in pale sea foam green, make the perfect complement to a matching long-sleeve dress. The top, with multicolored smocking on the front, has a sweet little pumpkin appliqué just above the ruffled hem to give it that Thanksgiving vibe. It’s seasonal, but in a subtle way. The button-back dress comes in sizes ranging from 6 to 24 months, and can be shipped within a day to your doorstep. Retire the bloomers and add a pair of pants, and your kiddo will have a seasonal top to wear next year, too.

5 The Sweetest Dress Double Ruffle Let’s Dance Dress Monica + Andy $29.99 SEE ON MONICA + ANDY Can you name a more Thanksgiving dessert than pumpkin pie? Covered in whipped cream-topped slices of the festive table treat, this adorable, ruffled shoulder dress is made to fit kids from newborn up to 10 years old. Your kids will look so yummy in the long-sleeve, flared-skirt design, which also comes covered in other seasonal delectable prints, like apples and candy corn. Made of organic cotton and spandex, the GOTS-certified design can be tossed in the washing machine without a second thought. Dozens of stellar reviews on the Monica + Andy website confirm the dress’s high quality and cute factor.

6 The Apple Hoodie Printed Hoodie Monica + Andy $19.99 SEE ON MONICA + ANDY Does your entire outfit need to scream “Thanksgiving!”? No. Sometimes all you need is a little nod to the season to add an extra festive touch to the day, and that’s where this zip-front hoodie comes in. The apple print, in bright and faded-red hues, is subtle yet fun for babies age newborn to 8 years old. And the neutral gray trim along the cuffs and bottom hem give the piece versatility, so you can easily wear it before and after the holiday weekend as a cute little jacket. But if you want to go all-in, Monica + Andy makes similarly apple-printed track pants for kids up to 10 years old.

7 The Kids Plaid Shirt ECOFRIENDS Long Sleeve Plaid shirt, Boy Mayoral $36.99 SEE ON MAYORAL When the weather starts to cool, consider a thick, sturdy, well-made plaid shirt an adorable alternative to a light jacket. Used as a layering piece, it’s a fashionable topper for long-sleeve tops and sweaters. Worn alone and buttoned-up, it’s a perfectly seasonal (yet pretty timeless) top for any kid to wear to the Thanksgiving table. The navy and orange hues of this cotton plaid add to the holiday feel, and would look so cool paired with colored cords. You can score the top for your kids ages 2 to 9, and if you feel like mixing and matching, Mayoral makes the style in a cream color with blue, red, and orange stripes.

8 The Corduroy Joggers Corduroy Joggers Janie And Jack $35.20 $44 SEE ON JANIE AND JACK With these stylish pants, made for babies 6 months old to kiddos up to 12 years old, you get the best of two worlds: the seasonal, formal appeal of a corduroy pant, plus the comfortable fit of a pair of joggers. They have pockets, an elastic waist, and elastic ankle cuffs. The roomy, rust-red pants (which also come in gray) can go with just about any top with which you pair them. Made of cotton and spandex corduroy, this new Janie and Jack design is primed to last far beyond Thanksgiving weekend, giving you great bottoms for, say, holiday photos and special winter occasions.

9 The Kids Cardigan Tipped Cardigan With Elbow Patches Hope & Henry $22.95 SEE ON HOPE & HENRY Giving extreme autumn vibes, this formal-looking (yet so supremely comfortable) herringbone cardigan has classic appeal. With brown faux-suede elbow patches, two pockets, and a deep-V button front, it offers a quick, easy formality to any outfit; your kiddo can wear it open or closed over a button-down shirt, or more casual tee. And, as is typical of Hope and Henry designs, it’s easy to care for (washer-friendly), made of organic cotton, and comes in a variety of colors (like beige, navy, and rust-red). So you can have lots of fun coordinating family members, from infants to teenagers, in rustic fall hues.

10 The Cozy Pant Set Habitual Waffle Knit Pant Set, Khaki Maisonette $66 SEE ON MAISONETTE For Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to look festive, but also feel completely comfortable. Consider this cool pant set your sweet spot: The knit two-piece is made of cotton and spandex; the pants have an elastic waist and slightly flared bottoms, while the top has a crew neck and faux-tie front that looks trendy, yet doesn’t feel restrictive. Tapered wrist cuffs give it a tailored appearance, and when pushed up, can create a balloon-style sleeve. It comes in sizes for 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16-year-olds, and is washing-machine friendly. The style, new to Maisonette, is sure to be a sell-out.

11 The Formal, Yet Cozy, Jumpsuit Habitual Striped Velour Jumpsuit in Red Maisonette $64 SEE ON MAISONETTE You want an easy, comfortable outfit for the long Thanksgiving weekend? Look for a loose-fitting jumpsuit. In rustic red, the velour material of this new Maisonette piece feels formal, yet fun. Short sleeves that balloon slightly at the shoulders, and the bow-tie belting give it an even more festive quality, as does the subtle metallic striping. Created to fit 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16-year-olds, it’s a surefire hit for fall and winter occasions. Made of polyester and spandex, it can also survive a cold spin in the washing machine. And if you’re currently expecting a new little one, Maisonette also makes comfortable maternity jumpsuits in more tapered fits.

12 The Just-Formal-Enough Top Lupita Top in Montaña Plaid Selva Negra $175 $225 SEE ON SELVA NEGRA It can be tough to find a formal top that looks trendy and tailored, but doesn’t make you feel stiff or over-dressed. This sage-green balloon-sleeve blouse strikes the perfect cord between dressy and casual, looking perfectly on trend. It’s also long enough in the waist that you can add a belt to add cool interest. It has elastic three-quarter sleeves, a v-neck collar and button front, with a slightly ruffled hem; and it’s those details that make it an investment worth considering. The green plaid print is timeless, so you’ll likely wear this 100% cotton top (which comes in XS to XXL sizes) over and over again.

13 The Formal, Yet Comfy, Dress Winona French Terry Dress, Bracken Horizon Etica $112 SEE ON ETICA So you feel like wearing a dress to your Thanksgiving festivities, but also want to be comfortable. This Etica dress fits the moment for several reasons: First, it’s super cute with slightly ballooned sleeves and tapered wrist-cuffs. Second, the shirt-style dress is super comfortable, with an unrestricted waistline and simple crew neck. And it can be worn with tights and boots for an even more autumnal feel. The design was created with sustainable touches (like recycled cotton) and comes in sizes XS to L. It has the potential to be a versatile wardrobe staple that can be worn through multiple seasons.

14 The Grownup Flannel Shirt Flannel Fossati Shirt Untuckit $89 SEE ON UNTUCKIT An adult button-front shirt in an orange or red plaid is always a great wardrobe choice for an autumn holiday. But this Untuckit style offers a more fitted shape, with a rounded bottom hem, that gives it a more formal look than other button-downs. The cotton flannel can get clean in a gentle machine cycle without losing its shape. And it comes in a variety of fits to consider (regular, slim, relaxed, regular tall and slim tall) in sizes ranging from Small to XXXLarge. And when it comes to colors, you have your choice of more neutral hues, like gray, with seasonal red and orange striping.