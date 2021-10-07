From Turkey Hats To Pjs, These Are The Cutest Thanksgiving Clothes For Babies

Let’s face it: for most family meals, almost everyone shows up to the table in sweats or pajamas. There’s no real reason to think about adding on accessories — or even pants in some instances. But Thanksgiving is…different, somehow. Sure, it’s still the same family members and friends for the most part, but everyone makes more of an attempt to pull themselves together and look nice as they gather around the table to eat and give thanks. But what about baby? They deserve to be stylish, too, even if they don’t even have the teeth to yet to enjoy the meal. So if you’re looking for something to dress up your little guy or gal, these baby Thanksgiving outfits will make you want to gobble them all up.

You’d think that after spending the greater part of the day cooking in the kitchen, or refereeing fights between older siblings (including your own), that the last thing you’d want to do is then get all gussied up to only sit down and eat the meal that took hours to prepare. And still, we almost all do it, every year. Especially if it’s your baby’s first Thanksgiving, you’re going to want them to wear something memorable to commemorate the occasion, since they’ll probably be passed from person to person more than the stuffing and sides you’ve prepared.

Get ready to totally fall in love with these looks that celebrate the season, your baby, and the ability to be together as a family this Thanksgiving.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Cutest Baby Turkey Hat Thanksgiving Turkey Hat Carter's Available in sizes 3-9 months - 12-24 months $12 see on carter's It’s going to be hard not to play with the wattles on the top of this Thanksgiving Turkey Hat from Carter’s. It’s made from 100% polyester, and has some stretch to cover your newborn’s noggin. It’s also machine washable, which is helpful in case it gets some schmutz on it. Even though baby might not need a hat if they’re going to be indoors, it’s probably going to be pretty cold if you’re outside. So if you’re watching a parade, or just want to jazz up their outfit, this hat will put everyone in a fun, festive mood. And because it’s in neutral colors, it’s sure to go with any outfit that your baby is wearing for their big day.

2 Best Baby Thanksgiving Pajamas Unisex Sleep & Play Thanksgiving-Graphic Footed One-Piece for Baby Old Navy Available in newborn size - 6-9 months $8 see on old navy Your baby already sleeps like they’re an oven stuffer roaster, so why not put them in PJs that match their preferred sleep style? Baby will be nice and warm in this Thanksgiving pajama outfit. The footed sleeper features turkey on your baby’s tootsies, and a “little turkey” graphic across the chest. The gender-neutral sleeper has a full-length zipper to easily change your baby in case of a midnight diaper blowout. As adorable as it is, though, you’ll be most thankful for the fold-over mittens that will not just keep your baby’s hands warm, but protect them from potentially scratching their sweet little face.

3 Baby Girl Thanksgiving Dress Baby Ribbed Velour Dress Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 0-3 months - 3T $33.60 $42 see on hanna Andersson Just because it’s Thanksgiving doesn’t mean that you want your baby to look like a total turkey. So she can now have the essence of the holiday without looking too cartoony with the Hanna Andersson Baby Ribbed Velour Dress. The soft orange color will make your child match the rest of your holiday-themed décor, and did we mention it’s crazy soft, too? Dress it up with a pair of thick tights to keep baby stylish and warm. It might be hard to stop rubbing your hand on the ribbed velour fabric, though. If all that sweetness weren’t enough, those ruffles just might win you over.

4 Cutest Baby Thanksgiving Costume Lil' Gobbler Costume for Infants Halloween Costumes Available in sizes 6-12 months - 12-18 months $49.99 see on halloween costumes Sure, a delicious golden bird might be the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving table, but we’ll be that this Lil’ Gobbler Costume for Infants steals its spotlight. Although you might not think of turkeys as cuddly, you won’t be able to stop kissing this little cutie. The costume comes with a warm jumpsuit, hood, tail, and a pair of booties, basically everything you’ll need to transform your tot into a true turkey. And if your turkey is starting to toddle, you won’t have to worry about them taking a tumble, thanks to the anti-skid soles on the booties. Diaper changes can be done two ways; either via the snaps at the bottom or by unzipping Baby out of their costume.

5 Best Baby Boy Thanksgiving Outfit Baby Boy Thanksgiving Outfit Amazon Available in 0-3 months - 9-12 months $17.99 see on amazon Who can resist a man in a bowtie? Your friends and fam won’t when they see your little dude decked out in this baby boy’s Thanksgiving outfit. The great thing about this outfit is that it’s stylish without feeling constricting or stiff on Baby’s soft skin. Perfect to celebrate your guy’s first Thanksgiving, the two-piece set features a dapper long-sleeve onesie that has an attached tie. It comes with a pair of comfy pants that have two turkeys emblazoned on the knees. And it’s a good thing that they’re separate, since male turkeys (called Toms) like to fight — a lot.

6 Best Baby Girl’s 1st Thanksgiving Outfit My First Thanksgiving Baby Girl Outfit Etsy Available in sizes newborn - 12 months $21.95 see on etsy On Thanksgiving, there is absolutely nothing better than a juicy… baby. All those rolls and folds and dimples are just delish. That’s why this baby girl’s 1st Thanksgiving outfit is perfect for Turkey Day. From Etsy seller CutierCouture4u2, the outfit comes with a long-sleeve onesie, seasonal leg warmers, a ruffled tutu, and an autumnal-inspired headband. And who knows; Baby’s onesie just might remind you to take the dinner rolls out of the oven before they burn. So when you get tired of nibbling on a turkey leg, swap it for your little sweetie’s tiny toes, which we can guarantee will be more yummy than the meal itself.

7 Cutest Thanksgiving Baby Swaddle Sack Baby Turkey Cocoon Etsy Available in newborn -3 months size $35.95 see on etsy If your little turkey is going to make their debut sometime in the month of November, then you probably are looking for an outfit that works as a prop, too. The turkey baby cocoon from Etsy seller SnuggableStitches will keep your baby soundly sleeping as you snap some pics with your phone or camera. You’ll fall in love with the love-in-every-stitch look, and the sack comes with a handmade crocheted hat, too. Not only could you use this outfit for Baby’s 1st Thanksgiving pics, but you could also let them snooze in it as well. Another thing to be thankful for: this Etsy seller offers free shipping, too.

8 Cutest Corduroy Girl’s Thanksgiving Outfit Baby Girls' Corduroy Top & Skirtall Set - Cat & Jack Target Available in sizes newborn - 24 months $15.99 see on target Is there a fabric that screams fall more than corduroy? It’s warm, it’s durable, and it makes a fun sound when you rub it together. But all those benefits aside, your little sweetie will look totes adorbs in this girl’s Thanksgiving top and skirtall (that’s skirt and coverall, BTW), from Target. The long-sleeve onesie features flowers in orange and pink hues, and the skirtall will stay in place, thanks to the attached straps. A thicker headband completes the look, and can keep Baby’s head warm, too. And since it’s not screaming Thanksgiving, your baby can get more wearings out of the outfit, which is always a plus.

9 Best Gender-Neutral Thanksgiving Baby Romper Newborn Infant Baby Thanksgiving Romper Amazon Available in sizes 0-6 months - 18-24 months $6.99 see on amazon You can get Baby all gussied up, but if they get gassy/hungry/need a diaper change, you’re going to need something comfortable to put them while everyone is gathered at your home. So say what you may, but really, there’s just no outfit in the world that can compare to a sleeper when your baby is cranky. This newborn infant baby Thanksgiving romper will have your little one ready for the festivities — and anything else that comes along, too. It’s made from that plush fabric that will soothe your sweetie and make not cuddling them almost impossible. The turkey face on the front (and the feather applique on the back) means your little one will be dressed for the occasion — and bedtime, too.

10 Cutest Football Thanksgiving Baby Onesie Carter's Baby Boy's Thanksgiving Football Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon Available in sizes newborn - 24 months $13.99 see on amazon One of the best parts of Thanksgiving isn’t just the food… but the football. So whether you turn on the telly or stream a game, baby is going to make a total touchdown with this fun football-inspired onesie. From Carter’s, the long-sleeve onesie works as a standalone outfit, or can be paired with some cute pants and socks, so your little one doesn’t get chilly. One reviewer wrote that “the heathered brown disguises food stains!), which is a total added bonus. Post-Thanksgiving, your child can always wear it for any football Sunday games. It’s up to you to determine which team they’ll be rooting for.

Your baby’s first Thanksgiving is so incredibly special. Even with all the stress that cooking and being stuck with family for hours on end can bring, seeing your child all dressed up will remind you how important it is to be thankful for the little things in life, like good food, family, and your baby.